Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction Liverpool to win and BTTS – 5/4 William Hill

Mohamed Salah to score any time – 5/6 BetUK

Tottenham over 2.5 cards – 8/11 Unibet Two out of form sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League as Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sport Main Event). The Reds’ title dream has collapsed over the last month, winning only one of their last five in the Premier League. Unless both Arsenal and Manchester City fall apart in their final few matches, Jurgen Klopp will bow out with just the EFL Cup to show for his efforts in his final campaign. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur May 5th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 10/21 19/4 11/2 Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the Champions League have taken a huge hit with three defeats on the spin. The wheels have come off for Ange Postecoglou’s men at the worst time and they could be 10 points behind fourth-placed Villa by kick-off on Sunday. Anything other than a win at Anfield would likely end their hopes of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season. make Liverpool odds-on to win on Sunday and you can get a price of 5/1 for Spurs to snatch the three points on the road.

Established 1994 Liverpool v Tottenham - 30/1 Both teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Tottenham - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, which expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 02/05/2024 until 16:30 UK time on 05/05/2024. Selected payments methods only. Click for T&Cs, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to edge Anfield duel Klopp’s Liverpool tenure is ending with a whimper rather than a triumphant charge to glory. It was only a matter of weeks ago that the Reds were pursuing a famous quadruple to send the German off in style. However, defeats in the FA Cup and Europa League to Manchester United and Atalanta, respectively, along with a sharp decline in form in the Premier League has seen those ambitions evaporate. Liverpool have at least secured qualification for the Champions League next season for the start of a new era at Anfield with Arne Slot ready to take over in the dugout. Who else will be there remains to be seen with the futures of experienced players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk up for debate. Still, there is a job to do this season and even a jaded Liverpool team may have too much for a Spurs side in a very similar position. Postecoglou’s men enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but have petered out towards the end of the season.

Their Champions League dreams look all but over after three straight defeats, including their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the north London derby. It has been the same story for Tottenham for much of the season, coming up short against the division's elite sides, while they've been maddeningly inconsistent. Postecoglou’s first season has still been a positive one, but there are plenty of issues to address, mainly at the back where his team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games. Liverpool’s problem has been converting chances, but against this Spurs backline, there could be ample openings. The Reds are just as liable to concede, keeping one clean sheet in their last nine league games. With that evidence, we’re backing both teams to score, but pairing it with a Liverpool win at 5/4 with . Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS – 5/4 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Liverpool vs Tottenham betting: Beware a frustrated Salah Salah has not been himself since his injury cut short his Africa Cup of Nations jaunt. He cut a frustrated figure when being introduced as a substitute in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham last time out. He and Klopp exchanged words before he was introduced, although the German has played down the incident. But Salah's actions have raised questions about his future at Anfield, especially having been strongly linked with an exit last summer. The 31-year-old has still enjoyed a decent season in front of goal with 17 strikes, and is still in the running with to win the Golden Boot, albeit his odds have drifted in recent weeks.

Salah has just not been clinical enough, spurning several good chances that he would normally have buried. It has resulted in a downturn in Liverpool’s results, but he’s not the only player in a Reds shirt to have underwhelmed in the climax of the term. Tottenham should be wary, though, as Salah has a great record against them, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances, including eight in 14 games in the Premier League. Even an underperforming Salah is a threat, and we like his price to score any time at Anfield at 5/6 with BetUK. Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to score any time – 5/6 BetUK

Established 2012 Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Free bets for Liverpool vs Tottenham are offering new customers and more for wagering on Liverpool vs Tottenham. Parimatch are rewarding new customers with special odds of 30/1 to bet on both teams to score in Liverpool vs Tottenham. All you have to do is create an account via our link, opt in on the promotion, deposit £5 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet a maximum of £1 on both teams to score in Liverpool vs Tottenham. If your bet is successful, you’ll be paid out in cash at the normal odds, while the rest will be credited to your account as free bets. Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s offer before you create your account. If you do bet on Liverpool vs Tottenham, .