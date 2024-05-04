Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction
Two out of form sides meet at Anfield in the Premier League as Liverpool host Tottenham on Sunday (4.30pm, Sky Sport Main Event).
The Reds’ title dream has collapsed over the last month, winning only one of their last five in the Premier League. Unless both Arsenal and Manchester City fall apart in their final few matches, Jurgen Klopp will bow out with just the EFL Cup to show for his efforts in his final campaign.
Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the Champions League have taken a huge hit with three defeats on the spin. The wheels have come off for Ange Postecoglou’s men at the worst time and they could be 10 points behind fourth-placed Villa by kick-off on Sunday.
Anything other than a win at Anfield would likely end their hopes of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season.
Football betting sites make Liverpool odds-on to win on Sunday and you can get a price of 5/1 for Spurs to snatch the three points on the road.
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to edge Anfield duel
Klopp’s Liverpool tenure is ending with a whimper rather than a triumphant charge to glory. It was only a matter of weeks ago that the Reds were pursuing a famous quadruple to send the German off in style.
However, defeats in the FA Cup and Europa League to Manchester United and Atalanta, respectively, along with a sharp decline in form in the Premier League has seen those ambitions evaporate.
Liverpool have at least secured qualification for the Champions League next season for the start of a new era at Anfield with Arne Slot ready to take over in the dugout. Who else will be there remains to be seen with the futures of experienced players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk up for debate.
Still, there is a job to do this season and even a jaded Liverpool team may have too much for a Spurs side in a very similar position. Postecoglou’s men enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but have petered out towards the end of the season.
Their Champions League dreams look all but over after three straight defeats, including their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the north London derby.
It has been the same story for Tottenham for much of the season, coming up short against the division's elite sides, while they've been maddeningly inconsistent.
Postecoglou’s first season has still been a positive one, but there are plenty of issues to address, mainly at the back where his team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League games.
Liverpool’s problem has been converting chances, but against this Spurs backline, there could be ample openings.
The Reds are just as liable to concede, keeping one clean sheet in their last nine league games. With that evidence, we’re backing both teams to score, but pairing it with a Liverpool win at 5/4 with William Hill.
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 1: Liverpool to win and BTTS – 5/4 William Hill
Liverpool vs Tottenham betting: Beware a frustrated Salah
Salah has not been himself since his injury cut short his Africa Cup of Nations jaunt. He cut a frustrated figure when being introduced as a substitute in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham last time out.
He and Klopp exchanged words before he was introduced, although the German has played down the incident. But Salah's actions have raised questions about his future at Anfield, especially having been strongly linked with an exit last summer.
The 31-year-old has still enjoyed a decent season in front of goal with 17 strikes, and is still in the running with betting sites to win the Golden Boot, albeit his odds have drifted in recent weeks.
Salah has just not been clinical enough, spurning several good chances that he would normally have buried.
It has resulted in a downturn in Liverpool’s results, but he’s not the only player in a Reds shirt to have underwhelmed in the climax of the term.
Tottenham should be wary, though, as Salah has a great record against them, scoring 11 goals in 19 appearances, including eight in 14 games in the Premier League. Even an underperforming Salah is a threat, and we like his price to score any time at Anfield at 5/6 with BetUK.
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to score any time – 5/6 BetUK
Liverpool vs Tottenham tips: Look out for Spurs cards
Tottenham have collected the seventh-most yellow cards in the Premier League this season, but notably they jump up to fifth when looking at cards earned in away matches.
Postecoglou’s men tend to stick their boot in more on the road, averaging 2.5 cautions per away game. In their last three road matches, Tottenham have accrued 11 bookings. They’ve only gone three league games without drawing the attention of the referee.
Paul Tierney is the man in the middle for this clash and has been more lenient than many of his colleagues this season.
Still, Spurs collected five cautions in the previous meeting between these sides, and their recent away record leads us to believe there's going to be a decent amount of yellow coming Tottenham's way on Sunday. Looking at betting apps, it's 8/11 for Spurs to collect over 2.5 cards with Unibet.
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction 3: Tottenham over 2.5 cards – 8/11 Unibet
Last Updated: 4th May 2024, 05:00 PM