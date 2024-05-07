Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Bolton have one foot in the League One play-off final entering the second leg of their semi-final clash with Barnsley on Tuesday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Trotters secured a 3-1 win at Oakwell on Friday night and are seemingly on course for a place in the Wembley final if they can avoid a reversal in fortunes on home soil. Barnsley's late season collapse shows no signs of abating as they made it seven games without a win. The Tykes decided to part company with manager Neill Collins with one game left in the campaign. And although caretaker boss Martin Devaney steered his team into the top six on the final day, the south Yorkshire outfit were dismantled by Bolton on their own patch. Barnsley need a minor miracle at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and make them 18/5 underdogs to win on the night. Bolton are not only overwhelming favourites to qualify, but you can get a best-price of 8/11 for them to advance with a win.

Bolton vs Barnsley tips: Charles to keep on firing Charles has got back on the goal trail at the right time for the Trotters. Before he found the net in the final game of the regular season, the Northern Ireland international had gone nine matches without a goal. Only Peterborough scored more goals than Evatt's men in League One this season, showing that the Trotters were able to source goals from around the team rather than just relying on Charles in the final third. The 28-year-old does have a decent tally of 16 strikes to his name, although he finished comfortably off the pace of League One's top scorer Alfie May. Still, Charles is a predatory finisher in the final third and his brace in the first leg handed Bolton control of the tie. Charles has been a streaky player for the Trotters this season, scoring his goals in bunches. He could be about to enter another one of those hot streaks.

Bolton vs Barnsley betting: Tykes to rack up the cards Barnsley's disciplinary record was one of the worst in League One in the regular season, collecting 103 cautions and two red cards in their 46 matches. Only six teams accrued more yellow cards than the Tykes, who were equal opportunity offenders both home and away. They added two more yellows to their collection in the first leg and given the situation, they're going to have to throw caution to the wind to win the ball. It could well lead to a few tough challenges and cynical fouls. Oliver Langford has been assigned the game and has been a lenient official this season, averaging less than three cards per game. But, we feel that Barnsley could push Langford more than usual due to their desperation and perhaps frustration later in the game.

