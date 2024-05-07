Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket

Bolton vs Barnsley prediction
- Bolton to win and over 3.5 goals – 14/5 William Hill
- Dion Charles to score any time – 13/10 bet365
- Barnsley over 2.5 cards – 10/11 Unibet
Bolton have one foot in the League One play-off final entering the second leg of their semi-final clash with Barnsley on Tuesday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Trotters secured a 3-1 win at Oakwell on Friday night and are seemingly on course for a place in the Wembley final if they can avoid a reversal in fortunes on home soil.
Barnsley’s late season collapse shows no signs of abating as they made it seven games without a win. The Tykes decided to part company with manager Neill Collins with one game left in the campaign.
And although caretaker boss Martin Devaney steered his team into the top six on the final day, the south Yorkshire outfit were dismantled by Bolton on their own patch.
Barnsley need a minor miracle at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and football betting sites make them 18/5 underdogs to win on the night. Bolton are not only overwhelming favourites to qualify, but you can get a best-price of 8/11 for them to advance with a win.
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to ease through
Bolton took care of business in the first leg, capitalising on a Barnsley team that have been all over the place in the final month of the campaign.
The Tykes made the bizarre call to sack Collins with one game remaining in the season. Although Barnsley had endured a decline in form, the timing of the decision was baffling, to say the least.
The chaos in the Barnsley ranks allowed Dion Charles to fire Bolton into a 2-0 lead before Sam Cosgrove responded, but for the second game on the bounce the Tykes conceded in stoppage time, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the tie.
Overturning a one-goal deficit on the road was going to be difficult, but two looks nearly impossible given their recent form. Bolton boasted the best home record in League One during the regular season, edging out Portsmouth for top spot on goal difference.
Ian Evatt’s men are unbeaten in 12 league matches on home soil, including a 5-0 win over fellow play-off side Oxford United. With Charles firing on all cylinders and Barnsley’s desperation, the Trotters could be primed for another fruitful game in front of goal.
Matches at the Toughsheet Community Stadium are averaging 3.43 goals per game this season. So, after looking on betting apps, we like the odds of 14/5 for a Bolton win and another high-scoring affair with a possible repeat scoreline from the first leg.
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction 1: Bolton to win and over 3.5 goals – 14/5 William Hill
Bolton vs Barnsley tips: Charles to keep on firing
Charles has got back on the goal trail at the right time for the Trotters. Before he found the net in the final game of the regular season, the Northern Ireland international had gone nine matches without a goal.
Only Peterborough scored more goals than Evatt’s men in League One this season, showing that the Trotters were able to source goals from around the team rather than just relying on Charles in the final third.
The 28-year-old does have a decent tally of 16 strikes to his name, although he finished comfortably off the pace of League One’s top scorer Alfie May. Still, Charles is a predatory finisher in the final third and his brace in the first leg handed Bolton control of the tie.
Charles has been a streaky player for the Trotters this season, scoring his goals in bunches. He could be about to enter another one of those hot streaks. Betting sites make him the favourite in all three goal scorer markets, and we like his odds at 13/10 to score any time on Tuesday.
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction 2: Dion Charles to score any time – 13/10 bet365
Bolton vs Barnsley betting: Tykes to rack up the cards
Barnsley’s disciplinary record was one of the worst in League One in the regular season, collecting 103 cautions and two red cards in their 46 matches.
Only six teams accrued more yellow cards than the Tykes, who were equal opportunity offenders both home and away. They added two more yellows to their collection in the first leg and given the situation, they’re going to have to throw caution to the wind to win the ball.
It could well lead to a few tough challenges and cynical fouls.
Oliver Langford has been assigned the game and has been a lenient official this season, averaging less than three cards per game.
But, we feel that Barnsley could push Langford more than usual due to their desperation and perhaps frustration later in the game. We’re backing the Tykes to accrue more than three cards in this one at 10/11 with Unibet.
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction 3: Barnsley over 2.5 cards – 10/11 Unibet
Last Updated: 7th May 2024, 11:33 AM