Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds

Eurovision semi-final one predictions

The eyes of Europe will be on Malmo this week for Eurovision 2024. Sweden are the host nation for the annual music competition after Loreen prevailed in 2023 with "Tattoo".

As ever, there will be two semi-finals taking place on Tuesday and Thursday, with the final scheduled for Saturday evening.

Each of the two semi-final events can offer some big clues towards the final, so they are not to be missed. There is also a full range of markets across the leading for each heat.

The opening semi-final takes place on Tuesday on BBC One at 8pm. Here is a look at the best bets for the opening semi-final heat.

Eurovision prediction: Croatia to put down a strong marker

There has been a strong move across for Croatia over the last few days, which has meant they have dislodged Switzerland at the top of the outright market for Eurovision 2024. Baby Lasagna’s “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” is a catchy hit that is expected to go down well with the judges and the public.

“Rim Tim Tagi Dim” has already hit the number one spot in the Croatian singles charts, while it has peaked at number two on the Croatian Billboards. Baby Lasagna flew through Dora 2024 (the Croatian selection process) with the song, and the whole of Croatia is right behind it.

The semi-finals will be the chance to see how the crowd react to all the leading contenders, including the Big Five (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain). There are some big names representing those countries this year, with Olly Alexander put forward by the UK. Semi-final one is arguably the easiest of the two nights to get through, so this is a good draw for those performing this evening.