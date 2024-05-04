Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day

James Boyle identifies two bets at Newmarket including 25/1 and 9/1 selections
Last Updated: 4th of May 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newmarket with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

15:00 Newmarket – Berkshire Rocco – 1pt @ 9/1

Berkshire Rocco isn’t the force of old but he’s handicapped to win a good race before long and with the Balding yard in fine order, I’m happy to take a chance on his seasonal return. He hasn’t won fresh before but has gone well on a few occasions and was being prepped for a run at Musselburgh at the end of March, only for that meeting to be abandoned on the day.

He was supported to win this race last season, going off as the 5/1 favourite on what was his handicap debut, but the ground was testing and he didn’t perform to his best. It took a while longer to find his form but his last two handicap attempts of 2023 were good efforts, including in the Ebor.

Pressing the reset button may do no harm and if they’ve managed to get him in good order at home, I really like the look of this race for him. He should get a solid pace to track and if he’s at the front any time inside the last couple of furlongs, it mightn’t be easy to overtake him.

 

15:40 Newmarket – Elmalka – 1pt e/w @ 25/1

Elmalka has plenty to find on official ratings but her two runs to date have come at 7f and she has the makings of a fine miler. I backed her to win the Fred Darling at Newbury on her return to action a couple of weeks ago and thought she shaped like she was the best horse in the race.

That experience is likely to kick her onto another level and it developed into a sprint for the line, which she wouldn’t have wanted. She’ll get a thorough test this time, finding some cover shouldn’t be too difficult and she’s unlikely to need to get racing as early as she did last time out.

Whether she’s able to compete with some of these given her lack of experience and proven ability remains to be seen, but she’s a nice prospect with more to offer. If she comes on even half as much as she did from her first run to her second, she’ll be a player. 25/1 looks too big to me.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 4th May 2024, 10:02 PM

Share:

You might also like

Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Football
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
Football
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Football
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Football
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.