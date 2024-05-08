Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?

Follow our free Champions League betting tips here for Wednesday's semi-final between Real and Bayern
Last Updated: 8th of May 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 

Real Madrid wrapped up the LaLiga title on Saturday and have quickly turned their attention towards securing their 18th appearance in the Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich in Wednesday's semi-final second leg (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Los Blancos eased past Cadiz to claim the Spanish title for the 36th time, wrestling back the crown from Barcelona, whose defeat at Girona paved the way for Madrid's triumph. 

Carlo Ancelotti’s men must now turn their focus back to the European arena and a meeting with Bayern for the right to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final

Vinicius Junior’s brace allowed Madrid to leave Munich with a 2-2 draw and parity in the tie, but there’s still work ahead for Los Blancos to reach yet another Champions League final. 

Bayern are aiming to qualify for their 12th Champions League final. Leroy Sane and Harry Kane found the net in the first leg, but Thomas Tuchel’s men will need to produce a defiant performance on the road to set up an all-German decider at Wembley. 

They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart in their Bundesliga clash at the weekend and given their lack of domestic success, their season hinges on the result at the Bernabeu. 

Madrid are favourites on football betting sites to emerge with the win on the night and advance to the final, but Bayern will hope they can upset the odds to set up a Der Klassiker showdown. 

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 100% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: SPORT
VISIT SITE
New bettors; Code SPORT; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Los Blancos heading to Wembley

Madrid have the championship DNA needed to win major European finals. No side has been more successful in the 21st century than Los Blancos in the Champions League, winning half of their 14 European crowns over the last 24 years.  

Ancelotti will be determined to add to their Champions League trophy collection, albeit with arguably a weaker squad than past incarnations. 

There is star talent in the ranks with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but no player at the peak of his powers like when Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable during Real's run of four titles in five years.  

Real's biggest concern may be defensively. They've been without David Alaba for much of the season, while Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have just returned to the ranks following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

There is hope for Bayern as Madrid failed to beat both Leipzig and City at the Bernabeu, conceding four goals in the process. With their speed on the break through Sane and the efficiency of Kane, the German outfit can get on the scoresheet.  

However, Tuchel’s men are not the strongest team Bayern has sent to Madrid over the last 17 years since they last won at the Bernabeu in 2007 and this Madrid side has held it together when it has mattered the most in Europe, seeing off RB Leipzig and Manchester City in the knockout stages.

It’s always difficult to look past Madrid in a Champions League knockout game, they just know how to get over the line. Betting sites make them odds-on to win outright, and although we agree that Madrid will win, we like the price of adding both teams to score to the mix.

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 1: Real Madrid to win and BTTS – 23/10 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Real Madrid vs Bayern tips: Look out for big game Rodrygo 

Rodrygo does not always get the headlines playing alongside Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but in terms of being a big-game player, few have delivered on more occasions than the Brazilian for Madrid. 

In Los Blancos’ last run to the Champions League crown in 2022, it was Rodrygo who scored twice in stoppage time to send their clash with Man City to extra-time before Karim Benzema decided the semi-final.  

Rodrygo was at it again this term, notching two goals against City in both legs of the quarter-final tie that was crucial in dispatching the one-time favourites out of the competition. 

Rodrygo has five goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, and could well finish as the leading scorer if he ends with a flourish.  

The 23-year-old prefers home soil as 11 of his 17 goals this term have come at the Bernabeu, and we believe he could make the difference in this game. Betting apps have the Brazilian down the pecking order on their list of potential scorers, meaning we’ve found a price of 21/10 for Rodrygo to score any time. 

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 2: Rodrygo to score any time – 21/10 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Real Madrid vs Bayern betting: Carvajal back into the fray 

Real's Dani Carvajal missed the first leg through suspension but is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Lucas Vazquez. 

The veteran defender picked up his third booking of the campaign in the away leg to City, while Vazquez followed in his footsteps by also accruing a caution in Munich.  

It seems a bit of a hot spot for Madrid to give away fouls and bookings, and we’re drawn to Carvajal because he loves a challenge and will face a tough task dealing with Bayern’s pace on the break.  

He could be in direct opposition to Sane, which may require a tactical foul or two. Carvajal has committed two or more fouls in four of his eight Champions League appearances this season. We’re backing him to reach that mark again at odds of 13/8 with SpreadEx

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 3: Dani Carvajal over 1.5 fouls – 13/8 SpreadEx 

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Real Madrid vs Bayern free bet offers 

By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets and more for wagering on Real Madrid vs Bayern and other football matches. 

Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up online. You can unlock your welcome offer by following these steps: 

  • Click our link below and sign up for Parimatch
  • Opt in on its promotion 
  • Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay 
  • Bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll get £30 in free bets paid out in six instalments of £5. 

Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s promotion before creating your account. With all bets, gamble responsibly
 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 8th May 2024, 10:52 AM

Share:

You might also like

Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Horse Racing
Chester racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Day One at the May Meeting
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
Football
Bolton vs Barnsley prediction: Trotters to punch Wembley ticket
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Football
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Tennis
Italian Open predictions: Tennis betting tips, odds & free bets
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Eurovision
Eurovision 2024 semi-final 1 predictions, betting tips and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Betting
What is Spread Betting and How Does it Work?
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Football
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd prediction: Eagles to maintain impressive form
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Casino
Bally Casino Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get 30 Free Spins When You Sign Up
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 1000 Guineas Day
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Football
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction: Reds to get back to winning ways
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
Football
Chelsea vs West Ham prediction: Blues to keep top six push alive
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse Racing
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.