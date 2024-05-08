Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Los Blancos heading to Wembley Madrid have the championship DNA needed to win major European finals. No side has been more successful in the 21st century than Los Blancos in the Champions League, winning half of their 14 European crowns over the last 24 years. Ancelotti will be determined to add to their Champions League trophy collection, albeit with arguably a weaker squad than past incarnations. There is star talent in the ranks with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but no player at the peak of his powers like when Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable during Real's run of four titles in five years. Real's biggest concern may be defensively. They've been without David Alaba for much of the season, while Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have just returned to the ranks following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

There is hope for Bayern as Madrid failed to beat both Leipzig and City at the Bernabeu, conceding four goals in the process. With their speed on the break through Sane and the efficiency of Kane, the German outfit can get on the scoresheet. However, Tuchel's men are not the strongest team Bayern has sent to Madrid over the last 17 years since they last won at the Bernabeu in 2007 and this Madrid side has held it together when it has mattered the most in Europe, seeing off RB Leipzig and Manchester City in the knockout stages. It's always difficult to look past Madrid in a Champions League knockout game, they just know how to get over the line.

Real Madrid vs Bayern tips: Look out for big game Rodrygo Rodrygo does not always get the headlines playing alongside Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but in terms of being a big-game player, few have delivered on more occasions than the Brazilian for Madrid. In Los Blancos’ last run to the Champions League crown in 2022, it was Rodrygo who scored twice in stoppage time to send their clash with Man City to extra-time before Karim Benzema decided the semi-final. Rodrygo was at it again this term, notching two goals against City in both legs of the quarter-final tie that was crucial in dispatching the one-time favourites out of the competition. Rodrygo has five goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, and could well finish as the leading scorer if he ends with a flourish. The 23-year-old prefers home soil as 11 of his 17 goals this term have come at the Bernabeu, and we believe he could make the difference in this game. have the Brazilian down the pecking order on their list of potential scorers, meaning we’ve found a price of 21/10 for Rodrygo to score any time. Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 2: Rodrygo to score any time – 21/10 BetVictor

Real Madrid vs Bayern betting: Carvajal back into the fray Real's Dani Carvajal missed the first leg through suspension but is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Lucas Vazquez. The veteran defender picked up his third booking of the campaign in the away leg to City, while Vazquez followed in his footsteps by also accruing a caution in Munich. It seems a bit of a hot spot for Madrid to give away fouls and bookings, and we’re drawn to Carvajal because he loves a challenge and will face a tough task dealing with Bayern’s pace on the break. He could be in direct opposition to Sane, which may require a tactical foul or two. Carvajal has committed two or more fouls in four of his eight Champions League appearances this season. We’re backing him to reach that mark again at odds of 13/8 with SpreadEx. Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 3: Dani Carvajal over 1.5 fouls – 13/8 SpreadEx

