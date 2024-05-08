Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Can Los Blancos reach 18th Champions League final?

Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction
- Real Madrid to win and BTTS – 23/10 William Hill
- Rodrygo to score any time – 21/10 BetVictor
- Dani Carvajal over 1.5 fouls – 13/8 SpreadEx
Real Madrid wrapped up the LaLiga title on Saturday and have quickly turned their attention towards securing their 18th appearance in the Champions League final at the expense of Bayern Munich in Wednesday's semi-final second leg (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
Los Blancos eased past Cadiz to claim the Spanish title for the 36th time, wrestling back the crown from Barcelona, whose defeat at Girona paved the way for Madrid's triumph.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men must now turn their focus back to the European arena and a meeting with Bayern for the right to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.
Vinicius Junior’s brace allowed Madrid to leave Munich with a 2-2 draw and parity in the tie, but there’s still work ahead for Los Blancos to reach yet another Champions League final.
Bayern are aiming to qualify for their 12th Champions League final. Leroy Sane and Harry Kane found the net in the first leg, but Thomas Tuchel’s men will need to produce a defiant performance on the road to set up an all-German decider at Wembley.
They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart in their Bundesliga clash at the weekend and given their lack of domestic success, their season hinges on the result at the Bernabeu.
Madrid are favourites on football betting sites to emerge with the win on the night and advance to the final, but Bayern will hope they can upset the odds to set up a Der Klassiker showdown.
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction: Los Blancos heading to Wembley
Madrid have the championship DNA needed to win major European finals. No side has been more successful in the 21st century than Los Blancos in the Champions League, winning half of their 14 European crowns over the last 24 years.
Ancelotti will be determined to add to their Champions League trophy collection, albeit with arguably a weaker squad than past incarnations.
There is star talent in the ranks with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but no player at the peak of his powers like when Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable during Real's run of four titles in five years.
Real's biggest concern may be defensively. They've been without David Alaba for much of the season, while Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have just returned to the ranks following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
There is hope for Bayern as Madrid failed to beat both Leipzig and City at the Bernabeu, conceding four goals in the process. With their speed on the break through Sane and the efficiency of Kane, the German outfit can get on the scoresheet.
However, Tuchel’s men are not the strongest team Bayern has sent to Madrid over the last 17 years since they last won at the Bernabeu in 2007 and this Madrid side has held it together when it has mattered the most in Europe, seeing off RB Leipzig and Manchester City in the knockout stages.
It’s always difficult to look past Madrid in a Champions League knockout game, they just know how to get over the line. Betting sites make them odds-on to win outright, and although we agree that Madrid will win, we like the price of adding both teams to score to the mix.
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 1: Real Madrid to win and BTTS – 23/10 William Hill
Real Madrid vs Bayern tips: Look out for big game Rodrygo
Rodrygo does not always get the headlines playing alongside Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, but in terms of being a big-game player, few have delivered on more occasions than the Brazilian for Madrid.
In Los Blancos’ last run to the Champions League crown in 2022, it was Rodrygo who scored twice in stoppage time to send their clash with Man City to extra-time before Karim Benzema decided the semi-final.
Rodrygo was at it again this term, notching two goals against City in both legs of the quarter-final tie that was crucial in dispatching the one-time favourites out of the competition.
Rodrygo has five goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, and could well finish as the leading scorer if he ends with a flourish.
The 23-year-old prefers home soil as 11 of his 17 goals this term have come at the Bernabeu, and we believe he could make the difference in this game. Betting apps have the Brazilian down the pecking order on their list of potential scorers, meaning we’ve found a price of 21/10 for Rodrygo to score any time.
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 2: Rodrygo to score any time – 21/10 BetVictor
Real Madrid vs Bayern betting: Carvajal back into the fray
Real's Dani Carvajal missed the first leg through suspension but is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Lucas Vazquez.
The veteran defender picked up his third booking of the campaign in the away leg to City, while Vazquez followed in his footsteps by also accruing a caution in Munich.
It seems a bit of a hot spot for Madrid to give away fouls and bookings, and we’re drawn to Carvajal because he loves a challenge and will face a tough task dealing with Bayern’s pace on the break.
He could be in direct opposition to Sane, which may require a tactical foul or two. Carvajal has committed two or more fouls in four of his eight Champions League appearances this season. We’re backing him to reach that mark again at odds of 13/8 with SpreadEx.
Real Madrid vs Bayern prediction 3: Dani Carvajal over 1.5 fouls – 13/8 SpreadEx
Real Madrid vs Bayern free bet offers
By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets and more for wagering on Real Madrid vs Bayern and other football matches.
Parimatch are offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up online. You can unlock your welcome offer by following these steps:
- Click our link below and sign up for Parimatch
- Opt in on its promotion
- Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay
- Bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater
Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll get £30 in free bets paid out in six instalments of £5.
Read all the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s promotion before creating your account. With all bets, gamble responsibly.
Last Updated: 8th May 2024, 10:52 AM