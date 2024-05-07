Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?

Follow our free Champions League betting tips as we make our PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction
Last Updated: 7th of May 2024
Greg Lea
Football Writer
PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction 

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will battle it out for a place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night (8pm, TNT Sports 1). 

Dortmund will travel to the Parc des Princes with a slender aggregate lead after a 1-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park in the first leg.

Niclas Fullkrug was the match-winner last time out but PSG will expect to get the job done on home turf. 

Football betting sites make the French side strong favourites on the night, but can Dortmund spring a surprise? 

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund tips: BVB can complete job on the road 

This has been a strange season for Borussia Dortmund. It is hard to argue that the team sitting fifth in the Bundesliga is one of the four strongest sides in Europe. Yet BVB find themselves on the brink of a third Champions League final. 

In terms of chances created, there was not much to choose between the two teams in last week’s first leg. At the same time, it was hard to begrudge Dortmund their victory. 

Fullkrug took his goal brilliantly in the opening period. It is true that PSG wasted opportunities thereafter, but so did Dortmund. The hosts defended with grit and resolve to hold on for the win.

This will be a much sterner test of their credentials, but BVB have what it takes to get over the line one way or another.

Remember, this wager relates to which team will qualify for the final. It is possible for Dortmund to lose the match within 90 minutes before advancing in extra time or on penalties. 

The German outfit do not have as much star quality at their disposal as PSG. But their cohesion and spirit could be enough to get them over the line. 

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction 1: Borussia Dortmund to qualify - 6/5 SpreadEx

Opening half-hour could be cagey 

The only goal in the first leg came in the 36th minute and there is a decent chance that we will have to wait until that stage of the match for the deadlock to be broken on Tuesday. 

PSG had the weekend off as part of Ligue 1’s attempts to boost its teams’ chances of success in continental competition. 

Whether or not that is a significant advantage remains open to question. Dortmund will not have found their 5-1 home defeat of Augsburg overly taxing. In fact, such a confidence-boosting victory probably represents a net benefit.

Edin Terzic must get the balance right here, though. Dortmund are likely to spend the first 15 minutes pinned back in their own half. Defensive organisation will be paramount, but at some point they must ensure they offer a threat going the other way. 

Dortmund have scored 12 goals in this period in the Bundesliga, while PSG have notched nine in Ligue 1. That means minutes 31-40 is both sides’ second-most productive 10-minute time slot this term. 

We like the goal time market with betting sites for such a reason with a price of 6/1 available for the first goal to be scored in that period on Tuesday night.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction 2: First goal scored minutes 31-40 - 6/1 bet365

Ramos can cause problems up top 

It is difficult to imagine Dortmund keeping a clean sheet on Tuesday. PSG pack a punch in attack when they are on form and it is notable that they have scored in 24 consecutive home games in all competitions. 

Kylian Mbappe is the obvious pick in the anytime scorer market on betting apps, but Goncalo Ramos represents better value.

The Portugal international did not get off the bench at Signal Iduna Park, but Luis Enrique is likely to mix things up at the top of the pitch. Ramos looks set to start through the middle, allowing Mbappe to revert to his favoured left-sided role.

Given Dortmund will be forced deep at times, Ramos’ penalty-box prowess should come in handy. 

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction 3: Goncalo Ramos to score any time - 11/8 BetMGM

How to get PSG vs Borussia Dortmund free bets

You can secure free bets and more for wagering on PSG vs Borussia Dortmund and the other Champions League semi-final by signing up for gambling sites online.

BetVictor are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account online. You can unlock your offer by following these steps:

  • Click our link below and sign up for BetVictor
  • Opt in on its welcome offer in the promotions tab
  • Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay
  • Bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £40 in free bets to use on football.

Read all the terms and conditions of BetVictor's sign-up offer before joining up. With all bets, gamble responsibly.

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Greg Lea

Last Updated: 7th May 2024, 10:03 AM

