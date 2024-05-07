PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Can hosts overturn deficit to reach final?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund tips: BVB can complete job on the road This has been a strange season for Borussia Dortmund. It is hard to argue that the team sitting fifth in the Bundesliga is one of the four strongest sides in Europe. Yet BVB find themselves on the brink of a third Champions League final. In terms of chances created, there was not much to choose between the two teams in last week’s first leg. At the same time, it was hard to begrudge Dortmund their victory. Fullkrug took his goal brilliantly in the opening period. It is true that PSG wasted opportunities thereafter, but so did Dortmund. The hosts defended with grit and resolve to hold on for the win.

This will be a much sterner test of their credentials, but BVB have what it takes to get over the line one way or another. Remember, this wager relates to which team will qualify for the final. It is possible for Dortmund to lose the match within 90 minutes before advancing in extra time or on penalties. The German outfit do not have as much star quality at their disposal as PSG. But their cohesion and spirit could be enough to get them over the line. PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction 1: Borussia Dortmund to qualify - 6/5 SpreadEx

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How to get PSG vs Borussia Dortmund free bets You can secure free bets and more for wagering on PSG vs Borussia Dortmund and the other Champions League semi-final by signing up for online. BetVictor are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account online. You can unlock your offer by following these steps: Click our link below and sign up for BetVictor

Opt in on its welcome offer in the promotions tab

Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay

Bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £40 in to use on football. Read all the terms and conditions of before joining up. With all bets, .