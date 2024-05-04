Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day

James Boyle identifies five bets at Newmarket including 28/1 and 25/1 selections
Last Updated: 3rd of May 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Newmarket Racing Tips: James Boyle's best bets for 2000 Guineas Day
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newmarket with five selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

13:45 Newmarket – Wallop – 1pt e/w @ 25/1

Wallop has had problems, as evidenced by the fact that he has only raced twice since September of 2022. However, I thought he ran a reasonable race over C&D at the Craven meeting and he would be fully entitled to take a step forward for what was his first run in a year.

The track was riding to favour those up front and that didn’t help his cause, nor did his track position from a high draw, and he would be better suited to a more prominent ride himself. He was only around four-lengths behind Summerghand and could be a lot sharper now.

That was just his first handicap as well and although he’s due for a 3lb drop in the weights, what he showed as a juvenile suggests he could be better than a 95 performer. There’s lots of wishing and hoping in siding with him, but he is 20/1 or bigger and that accounts for the risk involved.

 

14:20 Newmarket – Theoryofeverything – 1pt @ 7/1

Theoryofeverything showed plenty of ability for the Gosden’s and looked to have Group class potential early doors. It didn’t really work out for him but following his sale and subsequent switch to the O’Meara yard, he ran a race full of promise when fourth over a mile here last month.

The market said he might be set to perform well, having been backed from 18/1 into 11/1 before the off, and he made up plenty of ground away from the speed to get within a half-length of Hafeet Alain. That would rank as a new career-best and he’s likely to strip fitter for the spin.

His mark is unchanged due to the conditions of this race, whilst he gets an extra furlong. I think that will be a help and if the pace isn’t so dominant this time around, he should have a more suitably run contest. William Buick is up and if he’s good enough, there are no pre-race excuses.

 

14:55 Newmarket – Kerdos – 1pt @ 6/1

Kerdos went off as the second favourite to win a Bath handicap off 107 four weeks ago but the ground was heavy and his wheels were spinning from an early stage. I can only assume that Clive Cox needed to get a run into him for this race and hopefully he’s all set to show a big improvement.

He’ll be much happier on this quicker terrain and on the peak of his showings from last season, there’s every chance he can develop into a Group performer this term. He has all the tools required and although it’s hard to be too bullish after his last run, he’s far better than that.

 

16:10 Newmarket – Hope You Can Run – 1pt @ 16/1

Hope You Can Run was quite consistent once stepped up to at least 1m 4f last season and could be the type to find a jolt of improvement soon. He will also need to bounce back to form having flopped on this season’s return but Epsom didn’t suit and it’s an easy run to ignore.

He’s bound to come on from a fitness point of view and some of his form hints that he’ll be able to overcome this mark of 85. It is a good race but he should like coming to this track, he’s a simplistic ride and even a few pounds of improvement on his best efforts would put him bang in the frame.

 

17:50 Newmarket – Chuzzlewit – 1pt @ 28/1

Chuzzlewit may or may not be up to this level on turf but he was highly thought of as a juvenile and even ran in the Gimcrack second time out despite being beaten on his debut. Things haven’t gone to plan for him but he did win a Newcastle handicap in March off a mark of 86.

He carried a 6lb penalty in the Lincoln but the ground was very testing and he didn’t seem to cope with it at all. I thought he shaped up better than the form book would suggest and now racing off his proper mark of 88, and back on better ground, he could be a threat despite the big price.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 11:54 PM

