1,000 Guineas tips: Newmarket predictions, best bets and racing odds

The 1,000 Guineas, the season's first Classic restricted to fillies, is a race steeped in history. It is run over the Rowley Mile straight course at Newmarket at 3.40 on Sunday. Worth just shy of £300,000 to the winner, it will be the 211th running of this historic race.
Horse racing betting sites have installed Fallen Angel and Ylang Ylang as the market leaders, but favourites have had a relatively dismal time in this race this century, and the 1,000 Guineas often produces big-priced winners.
It makes the race something of a minefield for punters, and the fairly wide-open nature of the betting suggests that there are plenty of runners in with a chance.
1,000 Guineas tip
Karl Burke, Fallen Angel’s trainer, rates his filly as one of the best he has trained. She certainly looked the part as a two-year-old and should have every chance if she has thrived through the winter. Ylang Ylang has a similar level of form and signed off her two-year-old campaign in style when winning over the Guineas course and distance toward the end of the season.
Pretty Crystal was a game winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes over seven furlongs at this track a couple of weeks ago, and the extra furlong here should not trouble her. She held Dance Sequence, vying for favouritism for the 1,000 Guineas with some betting sites, by a neck on that occasion, but she may struggle to confirm the form.
Dance Sequence did not look like William Buick's most willing partner. Once she found daylight, she seemed to wander around and had to be rousted along to get on terms. She should have come on for the run, but her attitude could be problematic, so she is passed over.
French raider Ramatuelle will be on many a shortlist, but she did not give the impression that she had improved sufficiently from two to three when held at Deauville on her reappearance. The going was heavy on that occasion, which may have been against her. A mile might be pushing it, but she has to be respected no matter what.
The filly that seems to have gone a little under the radar is Porta Fortuna, who can be backed at a standout 16/1 with William Hill. She will likely go off at considerably shorter odds, and that price may not last long. Other gambling sites have Donnacha O’Brien’s runner chalked up at 14/1, which could disappear as the race nears.
She ran below her best when beaten by Fallen Angel at the Curragh in September but finished her two-year-old season in style. Her effort when winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs at this track was out of the top drawer. She was as good, if not better when stepping up to a mile in the Breeders’ Cup Juveniles Filles at Santa Anita in November.
She came up just short there, beaten half a length by a useful-looking sort. She kept on well in that race, though, and the Guineas trip should hold no fears. O’Brien reports that she has done well over the winter, so she should give a good account of herself.
Pretty Polly Stakes tip (1.50)
Kalpana has already had a busy year, winning on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in January before bumping into a good one over an inadequate trip at Newcastle in March. She looked very much at home on her first turf appearance over this mile two furlongs course and distance a couple of weeks back.
She was soon prominent and cruised into the lead about three furlongs from home. She stretched right away to win by ten lengths, considerably improving from what she had previously achieved.
The race has some potential improvers, but Kalpana sets the standard here. There could be more to come from Andrew Balding’s filly, and she is confidently expected to add this Listed Race to her growing tally.
William Hill Dahlia Stakes tip (2.25)
Newmarket did not prove to be the happiest hunting ground for Silver Lady towards the end of last season, but there was almost certainly something amiss on her final start when she was tailed off.
She left that form well behind when winning a valuable event over a mile at Meydan in January under French jockey Mickael Barzalona, who retakes the ride. Trainer Charlie Appleby has his team in top form now, and Silver Lady is an interesting option on betting apps as she bids to can add another success for him.
