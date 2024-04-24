Brighton vs Man City tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

They’ve had five days to prepare for the Seagulls, although tired bodies and minds could come into the equation for City to close the gap back to one point. Brighton are winless in their last four Premier League games after they played out a 1-1 draw in their last outing against Burnley two weeks ago. Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi has had nearly two weeks to draw up a game plan to stop the City machine and give his side a glimmer of hope of securing a top-six finish. make City odds-on favourites to notch an important win, with 6/1 available for Brighton to cause a stir in the title race with a triumph at the Amex.

Brighton vs Man City tip: Champions to grind out another win City looked fatigued in their win over Chelsea at Wembley. It was far from a convincing performance and on another day, had the Blues taken their ample opportunities in front of goal, the Cityzens would have been knocked out of the FA Cup. Guardiola’s men displayed the resilience of a top side even after the disappointment of their Champions League exit to Real Madrid last week and Bernardo Silva was on point where others failed to notch a crucial strike in the dying minutes to set up an all-Manchester cup final against United. They’ll need to keep delivering in key moments until the end of the season as Arsenal are not going away in the championship fight, and although the still favour City to win the crown, their odds have drifted out to 8/11.

The Cityzens do enter the clash with a formidable record against Brighton, losing just one of their 13 Premier League encounters. The two sides played out a tight finish in their clash earlier in the season as early goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland handed City the lead before Ansu Fati set up a tense finale. Brighton can make life difficult for the visitors, but City’s relentless nature is always prevalent at this stage of the season. They always manage to find a way to win, and although Phil Foden and Haaland are fitness doubts, we’re backing Guardiola’s men to make it 12 wins out of 14 against the Seagulls and keep a clean sheet in the process. Brighton vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win to nil – 9/5 BoyleSports

Alvarez on deck in crucial showdown Alvarez got the start up top in the FA Cup win over Chelsea in Haaland’s absence, but he struggled to get involved in the action. The Argentine has only scored once in his last 17 appearances for club and country, although he has been shunted around the line-up by Guardiola. Still, Alvarez will be desperate to get back on the goal trail and with Haaland not firing on all cylinders either, City are having to rely on their midfielders for goals. Kevin De Bruyne scored against Madrid, while Silva found the net in the win over Chelsea. Creating chances is not an issue for the Cityzens, they just need to improve their conversion rate to ease any fears that it could end up costing them in the fight for honours.

Alvarez has not been shy in front of the net, registering at least one effort at goal in five of his last six City games. It makes the 24-year-old an intriguing option in the shot on target market on , especially as he will likely be named in the starting line-up. Alvarez has recorded multiple shots on target in 10 matches this season, and we’re taking him to rack up at least two more at odds of 15/8 with . Brighton vs Man City Tip 2: Julian Alvarez over 1.5 shots on target – 15/8 BetVictor

Baleba to notch another card Brighton have done a fine job of replacing their talent that has gone onto pastures new. Once Moises Caicedo signed for Chelsea for a record fee, the Seagulls secured a £23m move to Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. It has been an up and down season for the 20-year-old, although he is still young and adjusting to life in the Premier League. He's become a bit of a card magnet, picking up six cautions in just 21 appearances. Baleba is the classic defensive midfielder who is not afraid to put in a challenge, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.6 fouls per game.

His combative approach could be an issue with Thursday night’s referee Jarred Gillett, who is one of the most card-happy officials in the Premier League. The Aussie averages 4.67 cautions per game and we believe he could be on a collision course with Baleba. After looking on , we like his value of 33/10 with BetMGM to be shown a card against City. Brighton vs Man City Tip 3: Carlos Baleba to be shown a card – 33/10 BetMGM

