Pep Guardiola said it was “unacceptable” that Manchester City had to play an FA Cup semi-final so soon after a Champions League quarter-final.

City squeezed past Chelsea 1-0 to reach a second successive domestic cup final, but Guardiola criticised his side’s schedule after a midweek penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid saw them crash out of Europe.

“It’s unacceptable,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not normal, honestly. Because we won I have the courage to tell you that it’s not acceptable... It’s for the health of the players. I don’t understand how we survived today.”