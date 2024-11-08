Independent TV
Joe Rogan sends warning to President-elect Donald Trump after endorsing campaign
Joe Rogan sent a warning to Donald Trump after endorsing the Republican in the 2024 election.
The podcast host, 57, encouraged the president-elect to unite the country as he approaches his second term in the White House.
Speaking on Thursday’s (7 November) edition of his eponymous show, Rogam told guest Dave Smith: “There’s a real chance to make real tangible change that’s gonna be for the good of everybody.
‘He’s gotta unite people. He’s gotta not attack the left, not attack everybody. Let them all talk their s***, but unite.”
