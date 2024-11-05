Elon Musk claims Kamala Harris will shut down X if she wins presidential election

Elon Musk has claimed that Kamala Harris will shut down X, formerly known as Twitter, if she wins the 2024 US presidential election.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in an episode released on Monday, 4 November, the billionaire declared that there was “no way” the Democratic candidate’s “puppet regime” would allow the social media platform to exist.

Mr Musk made the claim as he told the host that he is still navigating “advertiser boycotts” initiated by “left-wing NGOs” after he bought Twitter.

“If Kamala wins, we will see that boycott get stronger. And they will freaking shut down [X].”