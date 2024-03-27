Joe Rogan says Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to ‘genocide’

Joe Rogan described Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “genocide” during Tuesday’s (26 March) episode of his podcast.

The host discussed the conflict with comedian Kurt Metzger on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Of the Israeli government, Rogan said: “You’re saying that genocide is okay as long as we’re doing it. And you’re saying that from the perspective of someone who literally went through the Holocaust or your people, your tribe. You went through the Holocaust and now you’re willing to do it?”