Ventura County resident describes chaotic escape with six pets from Mountain Fire

A Ventura County resident whose home was destroyed by the Mountain Fire described her chaotic escape from the blaze with her husband and six pets.

Santa Paula resident Dawn DeLeon told KABC/ABC7 Los Angeles: “We thought we were ok, evacuated anyway and today came back and the house was gone.”

Kathleen Bowcock said it was a chaotic scene as she evacuated her family from their home in Camarillo.

The wildfire has destroyed 132 structures in less than two days, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Fire officials said 88 other structures were damaged but did not specify whether they had been burned or affected by water or smoke damage.