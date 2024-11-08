Heartstopping footage captured the moment a woman pushing a pram was nearly hit by a speeding driver during a police chase.

Jack Williamson, 29, led officers on a high-speed pursuit in and around Sutton-in-Ashfield on 14 September, and veered towards the woman, who was forced to jump out of the way as he drove through a pedestrianised area.

In the moments that followed Williamson drove on the wrong side of the road, mounted a kerb to overtake other road users, drove through red lights and reached speeds of more than 70mph in 30mph zones.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (4 November), Williamson, of Farnsworth Grove, Huthwaite, was jailed for 14 months.