2024 Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Betting preview, best Punchestown odds & free bets

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses Promo Code: WELCOME50 VISIT SITE New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

4.50 Punchestown Tip (Wednesday) Before the Gold Cup, the Punchestown National Hunt Champion Flat Race at 4.50 looks like another Mullins benefit race, and there seems little reason to oppose his up-and-coming five-year-old star Jasmin De Vaux. He has done everything asked of him in his two races this season and was a convincing winner of the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He will likely be a bright prospect when switched to hurdling next season but can take this valuable event on his way to better things. Romeo Coolio, who was second to Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham, and William Munny, a very impressive winner at Naas last time out, look the only dangers. Both will need to find plenty to beat the Mullins hotpot, though, and the 13/8 on offer with William Hill looks a more than fair price. Tip: Wednesday – 4.50 Punchestown – Jasmin De Vaux @ 13/8 with BetVictor

Established 1946 Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Punchestown Champion Chase tip Tuesday’s William Hill Champion Chase looks like a match between market leaders Dinoblue and Captain Guinness. The latter is narrowly preferred after his superb win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Admittedly, his main rivals in the Cheltenham showpiece failed to finish the race, but he still impressed with the way he went about his business. Always in touch, he was sent on by Rachael Blackmore turning for home and was far from pushed to beat the Mullins-trained Gentleman De Mee, who is one of his rivals for this race. It was arguably the best race of his career and the nine-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. A similar effort could be enough to see him prove too good for Gentleman De Mee and Dinoblue. Captain Guinness was the favourite to beat Dinoblue when they met at Leopardstown at the end of last year, but there was something amiss on the day, and he was pulled up. He can put the record straight with that rival here. He is evidently back on good terms with himself, and the 7/2 offered on covering the festival is tempting enough. Tip: Tuesday – 5.25 Punchestown – Captain Guinness @ 7/2 with William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

6.00 Punchestown tip (Tuesday) The Champion Novice Chase at 6.00 could see trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore complete a Grade 1 double. Monty’s Star could prove a cut above the opposition with three solid efforts so far in his novice chase season. He produced his best performance when runner up to the exceptional Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last month. He has been a quick learner, and there is almost certainly more improvement to come. He is likely to be tested the most by Spillane’s Tower, Embassy Gardens, and American Mike but is expected to find a few more lengths after Cheltenham and come through this test with flying colours. Tip: Tuesday – 6.00 Punchestown – Monty’s Star @ 5/2 with BoyleSports

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Free bets for the Punchestown Festival There's plenty of exciting racing to come from Punchestown over the course of the week and those punters looking to have a bet may want to check out the latest from bookmakers. The Tote are synonymous with horse racing betting and they are currently giving new customers a £40 bonus when they sign up online. To qualify, create an account using B10G40. Next, place a racing pools bet of £10 or more. Once the bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 bonus, broken down into a £20 free bet for using on horse racing, a £10 free bet for the sportsbook and 50 free spins (worth £10) to wager at Tote's on the popular game Big Bass Bonanza. Before signing up with the Tote or any other , check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.