Betting > Racing

2024 Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Betting preview, best Punchestown odds & free bets

Our racing tipster gives us his best bets for the first two days of the Punchestown Festival
Last Updated: 30th of April 2024
Paul Millward
·
Horse Racing Writer
Punchestown Festival betting tips

The Punchestown Festival, the grand finale of the major National Hunt meetings in Ireland, is a high-stakes event with over €3.5 million in prize money. 

It's a thrilling five-day affair featuring 12 Grade One contests and many Listed events, all set against the backdrop of the renowned County Kildare racecourse.

Stepping into the Punchestown Festival with the prestigious title of the UK Champion Trainer under his belt, Willie Mullins brings not just a formidable lineup of top-tier horses, but a legacy of dominance. 

With the early prices on betting sites suggesting another successful week, the Mullins runaway juggernaut shows few signs of stopping.

Punchestown Gold Cup tip 

Among Mullins' prime contenders for Grade 1 triumph is the two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs, who will compete in the €177,000 Punchestown Gold Cup at 5.25 on Wednesday.

He was second to Fastorslow, who reopposes, in this race last year but has proved in a league of his own since running below his best in his first race of the season at the end of November. He was again behind Fastorslow over a now inadequate-looking two and a half miles on that occasion but had that rival behind in the two subsequent races they met.

Unsurprisingly, Galopin Des Champs is an across-the-board 4/6 favourite on gambling sites, with Fastorslow next in at a best-priced 3/1 on horse racing betting sites. There are no flaws to be found in Galopin Des Champs, and barring an uncharacteristic blunder at one of the fences, the race should be at his mercy.

Cheltenham Gold Cup third Corach Rambler is the lone challenger from the UK in the race and again has each-way claims, providing he has put his Grand National first fence disaster firmly behind him. Bet365 have him at a standout 14/1, and he is as short as 10/1 elsewhere.

Tip: Wednesday – 5.25 Punchestown – Galopin Des Champs @ 4/6 with Betfred

4.50 Punchestown Tip (Wednesday)

Before the Gold Cup, the Punchestown National Hunt Champion Flat Race at 4.50 looks like another Mullins benefit race, and there seems little reason to oppose his up-and-coming five-year-old star Jasmin De Vaux.

He has done everything asked of him in his two races this season and was a convincing winner of the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. He will likely be a bright prospect when switched to hurdling next season but can take this valuable event on his way to better things.

Romeo Coolio, who was second to Jasmin De Vaux at Cheltenham, and William Munny, a very impressive winner at Naas last time out, look the only dangers. Both will need to find plenty to beat the Mullins hotpot, though, and the 13/8 on offer with William Hill looks a more than fair price.

Tip: Wednesday – 4.50 Punchestown – Jasmin De Vaux @ 13/8 with BetVictor

Punchestown Champion Chase tip

Tuesday’s William Hill Champion Chase looks like a match between market leaders Dinoblue and Captain Guinness. The latter is narrowly preferred after his superb win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Admittedly, his main rivals in the Cheltenham showpiece failed to finish the race, but he still impressed with the way he went about his business. Always in touch, he was sent on by Rachael Blackmore turning for home and was far from pushed to beat the Mullins-trained Gentleman De Mee, who is one of his rivals for this race.

It was arguably the best race of his career and the nine-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. A similar effort could be enough to see him prove too good for Gentleman De Mee and Dinoblue. 

Captain Guinness was the favourite to beat Dinoblue when they met at Leopardstown at the end of last year, but there was something amiss on the day, and he was pulled up. He can put the record straight with that rival here.

He is evidently back on good terms with himself, and the 7/2 offered on horse racing betting apps covering the festival is tempting enough.

Tip: Tuesday – 5.25 Punchestown – Captain Guinness @ 7/2 with William Hill

6.00 Punchestown tip (Tuesday)

The Champion Novice Chase at 6.00 could see trainer Henry De Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore complete a Grade 1 double. Monty’s Star could prove a cut above the opposition with three solid efforts so far in his novice chase season.

He produced his best performance when runner up to the exceptional Fact To File in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last month. He has been a quick learner, and there is almost certainly more improvement to come.

He is likely to be tested the most by Spillane’s Tower, Embassy Gardens, and American Mike but is expected to find a few more lengths after Cheltenham and come through this test with flying colours.

Tip: Tuesday – 6.00 Punchestown – Monty’s Star @ 5/2 with BoyleSports

Free bets for the Punchestown Festival 

There's plenty of exciting racing to come from Punchestown over the course of the week and those punters looking to have a bet may want to check out the latest free bet offers from bookmakers.

The Tote are synonymous with horse racing betting and they are currently giving new customers a £40 bonus when they sign up online. To qualify, create an account using Tote promo code B10G40. 

Next, place a racing pools bet of £10 or more. Once the bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 bonus, broken down into a £20 free bet for using on horse racing, a £10 free bet for the sportsbook and 50 free spins (worth £10) to wager at Tote's UK casino on the popular top slots game Big Bass Bonanza.

Before signing up with the Tote or any other new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Last Updated: 30th April 2024, 08:34 AM

