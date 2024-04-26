Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Tigers to crank up the pressure Hull have given themselves a shot at reaching the play-offs with a five match unbeaten run, although a top six finish is out of their hands. Both West Brom and Norwich could be six points clear before the Tigers kick off on Saturday night, leaving Hull knowing anything other than a victory would see them miss out on extending their season. Ipswich are also under pressure in their bid to secure automatic promotion. After a dramatic win against Southampton earlier this month, Ipswich seemed locked in to end their 22-year exile from the Premier League. But a three-game winless run has put McKenna’s men under the spotlight, and although they have a game in hand on Leeds, they could be four points behind the Whites on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys are not playing their best football and don’t want to be in a situation where they could narrowly miss out on the automatic places and be forced to go through the play-offs. Ipswich’s strength this season has been their free-scoring ability, but they have netted just once in their last three. They’ve also lost two of their last three on the road, and their victory over Blackburn was far from convincing. Liam Rosenior’s side have the players to hurt Ipswich in the final third and looking at there is value to be had backing Hull to get the win they need. have the best price at 23/10 for this one. Hull vs Ipswich prediction 1: Hull to win – 23/10 William Hill

