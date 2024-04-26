Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel

Hull vs Ipswich betting tips
- Hull to win – 23/10 William Hill
- Jaden Philogene to score any time – 11/4 bet365
- Under 4.5 Ipswich corners – 11/10 BetVictor
Hull and Ipswich face off with the two teams in dire need of victories for their promotion aspirations in their Championship showdown on Saturday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Ipswich could be four points behind Leeds in second place at kick-off with their rivals playing twice this week before they’ve had a chance to answer back.
Leicester looked to have secured their return to the Premier League after beating Southampton, leaving the Whites and Kieran McKenna’s men in a straight battle for the final automatic promotion spot in the final week of the campaign.
Hull are pushing for a place in the top six and boosted their chances of sneaking into the play-offs with a 3-2 win over Coventry in midweek. The Tigers still need to be flawless to beat out either West Brom or Norwich, making a home win over Ipswich imperative.
Ipswich are favourites with football betting sites to win on the road, but after failing to win their last three, the pressure will be on McKenna’s men.
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Tigers to crank up the pressure
Hull have given themselves a shot at reaching the play-offs with a five match unbeaten run, although a top six finish is out of their hands.
Both West Brom and Norwich could be six points clear before the Tigers kick off on Saturday night, leaving Hull knowing anything other than a victory would see them miss out on extending their season.
Ipswich are also under pressure in their bid to secure automatic promotion. After a dramatic win against Southampton earlier this month, Ipswich seemed locked in to end their 22-year exile from the Premier League.
But a three-game winless run has put McKenna’s men under the spotlight, and although they have a game in hand on Leeds, they could be four points behind the Whites on Saturday.
The Tractor Boys are not playing their best football and don’t want to be in a situation where they could narrowly miss out on the automatic places and be forced to go through the play-offs.
Ipswich’s strength this season has been their free-scoring ability, but they have netted just once in their last three. They’ve also lost two of their last three on the road, and their victory over Blackburn was far from convincing.
Liam Rosenior’s side have the players to hurt Ipswich in the final third and looking at betting sites there is value to be had backing Hull to get the win they need. William Hill have the best price at 23/10 for this one.
Hull vs Ipswich prediction 1: Hull to win – 23/10 William Hill
Hull vs Ipswich tips: Philogene to star again
Jaden Philogene has been one of the standouts in the Championship this season. After opting to leave Aston Villa at the end of the summer transfer window, Philogene has flourished under Rosenior’s management.
The 22-year-old did impress for Cardiff City last season in a loan spell, but has taken his game to the next level in the second tier in the final third. Philogene has scored 12 goals and notched five assists in just 30 matches, missing a fair chunk of the campaign due to injury.
