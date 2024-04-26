Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel

Follow our free Championship betting tips with the best odds for our Hull vs Ipswich predictions
Last Updated: 26th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Hull vs Ipswich betting tips 

Hull and Ipswich face off with the two teams in dire need of victories for their promotion aspirations in their Championship showdown on Saturday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Ipswich could be four points behind Leeds in second place at kick-off with their rivals playing twice this week before they’ve had a chance to answer back.  

Leicester looked to have secured their return to the Premier League after beating Southampton, leaving the Whites and Kieran McKenna’s men in a straight battle for the final automatic promotion spot in the final week of the campaign.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town
Best Odds
April 27th | 8:00pm
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
Hull
85/40
--
85/40
11/5
21/10
85/40
--
2/1
21/10
Draw
13/5
--
13/5
13/5
13/5
13/5
--
5/2
13/5
Ipswich
23/20
--
23/20
23/20
11/10
23/20
--
23/20
23/20
Teams Best Odds
Hull
11/5 Bet365
Draw
13/5 Bet365
Hull are pushing for a place in the top six and boosted their chances of sneaking into the play-offs with a 3-2 win over Coventry in midweek. The Tigers still need to be flawless to beat out either West Brom or Norwich, making a home win over Ipswich imperative. 

Ipswich are favourites with football betting sites to win on the road, but after failing to win their last three, the pressure will be on McKenna’s men. 

Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Tigers to crank up the pressure 

Hull have given themselves a shot at reaching the play-offs with a five match unbeaten run, although a top six finish is out of their hands. 

Both West Brom and Norwich could be six points clear before the Tigers kick off on Saturday night, leaving Hull knowing anything other than a victory would see them miss out on extending their season.  

Ipswich are also under pressure in their bid to secure automatic promotion. After a dramatic win against Southampton earlier this month, Ipswich seemed locked in to end their 22-year exile from the Premier League. 

But a three-game winless run has put McKenna’s men under the spotlight, and although they have a game in hand on Leeds, they could be four points behind the Whites on Saturday.

Championship promotion odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
Leicester
1/200
--
1/200
1/200
1/200
1/200
--
1/200
0/1
Leeds
4/11
--
4/11
2/7
2/5
4/11
1/4
30/100
2/9
Ipswich
1/2
--
1/2
4/9
8/15
1/2
4/9
4/9
4/11
Southampton
13/8
--
13/8
13/8
11/8
13/8
33/20
13/8
13/8
West Brom
5/1
--
5/1
11/2
5/1
5/1
11/2
5/1
5/1
Norwich
6/1
--
6/1
6/1
9/2
6/1
6/1
6/1
5/1
Hull
25/1
--
25/1
50/1
33/1
25/1
50/1
40/1
--
Coventry
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
50/1
--
The Tractor Boys are not playing their best football and don’t want to be in a situation where they could narrowly miss out on the automatic places and be forced to go through the play-offs. 

Ipswich’s strength this season has been their free-scoring ability, but they have netted just once in their last three. They’ve also lost two of their last three on the road, and their victory over Blackburn was far from convincing. 

Liam Rosenior’s side have the players to hurt Ipswich in the final third and looking at betting sites there is value to be had backing Hull to get the win they need. William Hill have the best price at 23/10 for this one. 

Hull vs Ipswich prediction 1: Hull to win – 23/10 William Hill

Hull vs Ipswich tips: Philogene to star again 

Jaden Philogene has been one of the standouts in the Championship this season. After opting to leave Aston Villa at the end of the summer transfer window, Philogene has flourished under Rosenior’s management.  

The 22-year-old did impress for Cardiff City last season in a loan spell, but has taken his game to the next level in the second tier in the final third. Philogene has scored 12 goals and notched five assists in just 30 matches, missing a fair chunk of the campaign due to injury.

Championship top goalscorer odds
Best Odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
S. Szmodics
--
--
--
1/33
--
--
1/40
--
--
Adam Armstrong
--
--
--
16/1
--
--
16/1
--
--
M. Whittaker
--
--
--
66/1
--
--
50/1
--
--
Crysencio Summerville
--
--
--
80/1
--
--
80/1
--
--
Josh Sargent
--
--
--
250/1
--
--
--
--
--
Jamie Vardy
--
--
--
250/1
--
--
250/1
--
--
Che Adams
--
--
--
500/1
--
--
500/1
--
--
H. Wright
--
--
--
500/1
--
--
--
--
--
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
--
--
--
--
--
--
1000/1
--
--
Jack Clarke
--
--
--
1000/1
--
--
1000/1
--
--
