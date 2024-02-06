Jump to content
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?

Bookmakers have narrowed their prices for Manchester City to win the treble for the second season in a row
Last Updated: 6th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Football betting sites have cut Manchester City’s odds to win a second treble in a row after starting the season at 18/1 to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. 

The Cityzens completed a famous treble in the 2022/23 campaign beginning by storming their way to the Premier League title for the third season in a row, overhauling Arsenal with a surge in the second half of the term. 

Pep Guardiola’s men then defeated bitter rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift the FA Cup for only the second time during the Spaniard’s reign.  

All eyes were then on the Champions League final against Inter. The Cityzens had come up short in their six previous attempts to win the European crown since Guardiola’s arrival, but Rodri’s second-half strike clinched the title for the first time.

Online bookmakers were confident that City could reach those heights again, offering an 18/1 price to match their exploits at the start of the season. 

Hopes of surpassing their achievement from last season by winning the quadruple ended in defeat to Newcastle in the third round of the EFL Cup. 

They’ve gone through peaks and troughs over the course of the campaign. But City have hit their stride since the end of December, winning nine matches in a row, including the Club World Cup crown.  

As a result, they are now 9/1 to win all three major trophies available to them this term. 

Manchester City Trophy Multiples Odds 

City are seemingly timing their run to perfection in the Premier League, while their Champions League record and strength in depth to take on the FA Cup gives them a 10 per cent chance to win the treble according to the bookies. 

Guardiola’s men closed the gap on Liverpool to two points at the top of the Premier League following their 3-1 win over Brentford.  

Worryingly for both Liverpool and Arsenal, City are finding their rhythm following their return of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland from injury lay-offs. 

De Bruyne was ruled out for five months after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the season, while Haaland missed 12 games with a foot issue. 

Despite missing their key cogs for large chunks of the season, City are odds-on with betting apps to win the Premier League title for the fourth season in a row. 

Challenges remain, and City still have to travel to Anfield on March 9, in a game that could decide the top-flight crown. 

Their Champions League campaign could not have gone better so far. They won all six of their group games, although the matches were not without difficulties.  

City have been drawn against FC Copenhagen in the last 16, who advanced from their group ahead of Manchester United, having beaten the Red Devils on home soil.  

They are odds-on to beat Copenhagen on the road in the first leg of their tie and the club are 9/4 favourites with Betway to march towards a second Champions League title.

Champions League Winner odds
Best Odds
Teams Best Odds
Man City
9/4 Betway
Guardiola’s side are also favoured with gambling sites to win the FA Cup at 2/1. After crushing Huddersfield Town and then edging past Tottenham in round four, Luton Town are next on the agenda at Kenilworth Road.  

The Hatters gave City a tough time in their Premier League meeting as Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored to lead a second-half comeback and secure a 2-1 win. So, it may not be a straightforward tie.

There are several strong teams remaining in the competition, and given City’s exploits elsewhere, winning the FA Cup again could arguably be their toughest assignment. 

FA Cup Winner odds
Best Odds
Teams Best Odds
Man City
2/1 Betway
Manchester City to win the treble odds 

City’s quest for the treble looked to be in peril after drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace at home. At the time, Guardiola’s men were three points off the pace of Liverpool at the top, who had a game in hand over their rivals. 

They’ve now reeled off nine wins on the bounce in all competitions and are within two points of the Reds at the top of the table. Jurgen Klopp and his team will be looking over their shoulders at City’s rampant form, much as Arsenal did last season. 

With De Bruyne and Haaland back to full fitness, few would bet against City completing yet another treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.  

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.