Coventry City vs Ipswich Town prediction: McKenna's men to edge closer to promotion

Automatic promotion is in Ipswich’s hands as they get ready to visit a Coventry City side now out of the play-off race in Tuesday’s Championship clash (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Tractor Boys need just four points from their final two games and could have been in an even stronger position had they not let the lead slip three times in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Hull City.
Instead, they remain outside the top two, but only on goal difference and victory in their game in hand over second-placed Leeds will leave them firmly in command of their own destiny heading into the final round of Championship fixtures this weekend.
Football betting sites are confident Kieran McKenna’s men can get across the line, making them a best-price of 1/3 to record back-to-back promotions having been in League One a year ago.
Online bookmakers also make Ipswich odds-on for the win on Tuesday evening, despite their ongoing four-match winless run.
Coventry are five without a win in all competitions and seem to still be feeling the effects of their dramatic FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United.
A home loss to Hull City and a draw with Blackburn last time out ended their slim hopes of making the play-offs, and Mark Robins’ side only have pride to play for.
However, the run-in has proven anything but straightforward for Ipswich and they seem unlikely to cruise to the win they need against a Sky Blues’ team that’s lost only four times at home in the league this season.
Coventry vs Ipswich betting tip: Promotion hopefuls may leave it late again
Late drama has followed Ipswich wherever they’ve been this season, so it’s only fitting that their promotion push will come down to the final game of the season.
They may only need a point on the last day if they can beat Coventry, but they’ve really struggled to pick up wins recently, their last victory coming on April 1 when they beat Southampton at home.
Away from home, it’s one win in four and the Tractor Boys have struggled at times on the road against teams in the top half of the Championships this season, losing at Leeds, Norwich, West Brom, Cardiff and Preston and drawing at Leicester and, most recently, Hull City.
The clash with Hull was a back and forth affair that either side could have won. But Ipswich may feel it was two points dropped having taken the lead three times.
The division’s top scorers tried to blast their way out of trouble on Humberside but to no avail, and they’ll need to be a little more canny at Coventry, especially if chief creator Leif Davis is missing.
No one has more assists in the Championship this season than Davis but he’s a doubt for this game after limping off against Hull.
Davis’ absence would make Ipswich’s job harder but may be counteracted by Coventry only having two fit central defenders due to injuries and suspension.
Liam Kitching is one of those who can’t play after his red card against Blackburn, which left the Sky Blues playing with 10 men for the last half an hour on Saturday.
Those extra excursions won’t help a team gearing up to play its fourth game in the last 10 days, a run that started with the draining FA Cup tie with Manchester United.
Coventry were struggling before the emotional rollercoaster at Wembley and that won't have helped matters. With nothing to play for now, this can’t be a bad time to play a team that’s lost three of its last five home league matches.
Robins’ men won’t gift Ipswich the win, though, they’ll need to take it, and it could be a nervy night at the Coventry Building Society Arena for those from Suffolk.
Just under half of Coventry’s matches this season have been level at the break and they may hold their own in the first period before Ipswich force the issue after half-time.
With little value in backing the visitors on betting apps at odds-on, the double result market is an alternative, offering 9/2 on it being a draw at half-time and Ipswich to win at full-time.
Coventry vs Ipswich prediction: Don’t leave Tuesday tussle early
Doubling down on the theme of an Ipswich game featuring some late drama, Betway offer 17/20 that this game features at least one goal between the 76th and 90th minute.
That price seems worth considering given no side has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Championship matches this season than Ipswich (25).
It was Ipswich’s turn to be undone late on at Hull, who netted an equaliser in the 87th minute, the 12th goal McKenna’s men have conceded in the final 15 minutes of a league games.
Based on the stats, the last 15 minutes is when Ipswich are at their most vulnerable and Coventry’s best period for scoring goals has been between the 76th and 90th minute.
They’ve scored a season-best 17 times in that time frame, but also conceded a season-worst 14 goals in the final 15 minutes too.
McKenna’s side don’t need to go for broke on Tuesday if the game is level given they face Huddersfield at home on the final day. But the way they’ve tended to go for the kill all season, backed up by the timing stats, suggests there’s the possibility of a goal in the final 15 minutes.
Coventry vs Ipswich bets: Hutchinson can hit double figures
If anyone is likely to get a late goal, it could be Omari Hutchinson, who went through a run of netting in injury time back in February.
That run forms part of an excellent loan spell at Portman Road for the Chelsea starlet, who nabbed a brace at Hull City on Saturday to reach nine league goals for the season.
He had a remarkable eight shots against the Tigers and has been rattling in the shots on goal recently, taking six in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough before that.
He’s now had two or more shots in each of his last four appearances and seems to have carved out a prominent, attacking role for himself in McKenna’s line-up.
Gambling sites maybe haven’t caught up to his uptick in game time or his recent run of shots on goal and Hutchinson’s price of 14/5 to score at any time looks more than fair.
