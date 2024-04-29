Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

15:15 Ayr – Roll It In Glitter – 1pt @ 5/1

Roll It In Glitter remains unexposed as a handicapper and his form figures over this trip read 1-3-1. The most recent success came over C&D last July, when scrambling home by a nose and still looking green in the process. The runner-up scored three times afterwards and it was a good effort.

Why we haven’t got to see him since then is an unknown but he won first time up last April and his win here came on the back of a couple of months off. If he’s fit and ready to go, I don’t think he’s handicapped out of this off 77 and there’s bound to be more to come as a four-year-old.

15:50 Ayr – Cue’s Beau – 1pt @ 9/1

Ed Dunlop makes a rare trip to Ayr and Cue’s Beau could be a nice price to make it worthwhile. Stepping up to a mile didn’t do much for her at Chelmsford when last seen but before that she had performed reasonably well in a couple of handicaps over 7f around Kempton.

She seems perfectly capable on the All-Weather but the sole time she raced on turf, she bolted up in a 6f maiden at Nottingham and maybe the swap of surface will prove to be a help. That form wasn’t worth too much but she is down to a mark of 70 and I’m certain she can win off it sometime.