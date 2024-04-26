Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Man City betting tips
- Man City to win by one goal – 14/5 BoyleSports
- Kevin De Bruyne to score any time – 5/2 bet365
- A penalty awarded in the match – 2/1 BoyleSports
Manchester City rose to the occasion to answer Arsenal’s challenge at the top of the Premier League but can’t take their foot off the gas against struggling Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
City were clinical on Thursday evening, dismantling Brighton by scoring four goals at the Amex Stadium to close within a point of the Gunners at the top of the table.
Not only did Pep Guardiola’s men put the pressure back on their rivals, but they also improved their goal difference in the process which could yet play a role in deciding the crown.
They are a best-price 2/5 in the Premier League odds to win the title due to the emphatic nature of their response to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.
The Cityzens are on the road again on Sunday facing a Forest side that have been in the headlines following their controversial defeat to Everton last week.
Neither referees nor pundits have been safe from Forest’s ire after they were denied three penalties at Goodison Park.
The defeat has left their Premier League status in peril, with Luton only a point behind while Burnley have improved of late to move within three points.
Unsurprisingly, Forest are high-priced underdogs on football betting sites with City odds-on to notch another important win.
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Guardiola’s side to close out narrow win
After looking lethargic in their FA Cup win over Chelsea, City were at their best to put Brighton to the sword on Thursday.
The Seagulls did play into City’s hands by playing the ball loosely out from the back, allowing Guardiola’s men to punish them without having to move out of first gear.
Phil Foden was back on the goal trail with a brace and Julian Alvarez ended his drought, while Kevin De Bruyne scored his first headed goal in the top flight.
It does not bode well for Forest, who seem all at sea both on the pitch and off it.
The comments made by the club have not helped their situation. Undoubtedly, the Tricky Trees have been on the receiving end of a few tough calls, but it hardly helps the players or Nuno Espirito Santo in their bid to keep the club in the Premier League.
Forest have only won one of their last nine league games, although they’ve been solid enough at the City Ground. Nuno’s men have lost only one of their last five, which was another source of controversy in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.
In their seven home defeats, Forest have only lost by a one-goal margin, including their games with Liverpool and Arsenal. Nuno tends to deploy his teams in a defensive formation compared to De Zerbi at Brighton.
City could be without Erling Haaland again, and we’re not expecting them to be as free flowing in the final third as they were against the Seagulls.
Betting sites have a range of odds available for City to win by one goal, but BoyleSports have the best price at 14/5.
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction 1: Man City to win by one goal – 14/5 BoyleSports
Nottingham Forest vs Man City tip: Big game De Bruyne on the spot
In the crux stage of the season you need your big-game players to perform and De Bruyne was once again at his best against Brighton.
He calmed City nerves by opening the scoring in the 17th minute, showing his adaptability by scoring with his head for the first time in the Premier League.
City have been robbed of his services for the majority of the season, but the Belgian is showing his importance to Guardiola’s side.
