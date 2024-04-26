Saturday's Sandown tips: ITV Racing predictions, betting odds & free bets

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Celebration Chase tip (3.00) The most valuable race of the day is the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase over just shy of two miles, which has attracted only seven runners. El Fabiolo represents Mullins, and it looks like a straight two-runner race between him and Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon, who was hugely impressive when winning at Aintree a couple of weekends ago. Both are out of the top drawer in chases over this distance, but they look more closely matched than the markets on would suggest. Both are prone to jumping errors, but Sandown has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Jonbon, and he makes the most appeal. El Fabiolo was at his absolute best when winning at the Dublin Festival at the start of February, but he never looked quite at ease on his next appearance at Cheltenham in the Queen Mother Chase. He made a couple of early errors and then made an absolute blunder at the fifth and was quickly pulled up. The chances are that he will be at his best coming into this race, but there are enough question marks to oppose him on this occasion. Sandown Tip 1: 3.00 Sandown – Jonbon @ 9/4 with BetVictor

1.50 Sandown tip Mullins is without a representative in the first race of the day at Sandown, a handicap over two miles restricted to horses who have qualified through the current season. It is a wide-open affair looking at and is to be approached with caution. No more than a handful can be safely ruled out, but it may pay to side with Geezer Rockstar. A 11/1 shot with , Harry Fry’s five-year-old has had just three runs over hurdles and should have any amount of improvement to come. He showed his best form to date on a sound surface when winning at Ascot in March, and this drop back to two miles on similar ground could prove perfect. Sandown Tip 2: 1.50 Sandown – Geezer Rockstar @ 11/1 with William Hill

2.25 Sandown Tip The second race of the day at Sandown sees the first of Willie Mullins runners in action, and he has a bright claim of making it a winning one with Easy Game. The Real Whacker, very highly tried in the Gold Cup last time out, and Hitman head the markets on , but their form this season has been patchy, albeit in useful company, and they have yet to register a win between them. Admittedly, Easy Game has hardly been the epitome of consistency this season and was pulled up in the Melling Chase at Aintree last time out. However, when he does get things right, he is up there with the best of them. He has plenty of winning form on good ground, and the conditions at Sandown should suit. Sandown Tip 3: 2.25 Sandown – Easy Game @ 11/2 with bet365

4.10 Sandown Tip The bet365 Select Hurdle at 4.10 sees a rematch between Impaire Et Passe and Langer Dan, first and third in the Aintree Hurdle earlier in the month. There was little to choose between them at the line, with the Willie Mullins-trained runner snatching it in a three-way photo finish. This slightly longer trip should favour Langer Dan, who won the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival for a second time in March, and he can finish the season off with a win after overcoming all sorts of problems with fitness/illness in his first four starts of the season. He has been better than ever on his last two outings and can reverse the form with Impaire Et Passe in what could prove another epic battle in the closing stages. make Dan Skelton’s runner a 3/1 shot, which looks more than a fair price for a horse in the form of his life. Sandown Tip 4: 4.10 Sandown – Langer Dan @ 3/1 with bet365

If you do have a bet on Saturday's racing, or any other event, please gamble responsibly.