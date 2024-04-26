Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?

Follow our free Premier League betting tips for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal
Last Updated: 26th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Tottenham vs Arsenal tips 

Arsenal play in arguably their biggest north London derby in a generation when they travel to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event) 

The Gunners moved four points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Tuesday, and although Pep Guardiola’s men remain favourites with football betting sites for the crown after their 4-0 drubbing of Brighton to close back within a point, Arsenal are, at the least, going to make them work till the end for a fourth straight triumph. 

Mikel Arteta’s side put forward a five-star performance to defeat Chelsea at the Emirates in midweek, brushing aside one London rival. But, they’re now challenged with securing another victory over their greatest foes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Best Odds
April 28th | 2:00pm
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham will relish the role of spoilers, although they have their own top four ambitions to worry about. Spurs could be nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa before kick-off and in dire need of a response at home against the Gunners. 

Ange Postecoglou’s side go into the contest as underdogs in the Premier League odds, but playing at home against their local rivals could bring out the best in Tottenham. 

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to edge out rivals 

Arsenal have showed great character after a difficult week to respond with back-to-back wins in the Premier League. After crashing out of the Champions League and losing to Aston Villa, Gunners' teams of old may have folded.  

This year, Arteta’s men are a different side and were composed in the win at Wolves before destroying Chelsea at home. Kai Havertz enjoyed himself against his former club, notching his first brace for Arsenal. 

It was complete domination, exposing the gulf in class between the two London clubs that has grown since Arteta’s arrival at the Emirates.  

After losing to Everton, Liverpool look all but out of the title running, leaving a straight fight between Arteta’s men and City for the crown.

Premier League winner odds
Best Odds
Arsenal
Tottenham can throw a spanner in the works, but will need to make a drastic improvement from their last outing. Spurs were hammered 4-0 by Newcastle on the road, damaging their hopes of securing Champions League football next season. 

They have won eight of their last nine Premier League games at home, but do have five defeats on their record. 

Postecoglou’s men have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 league games. The way Arsenal are playing makes them a tough proposition for the hosts and the Gunners make the short trip boasting the best defensive record in the league. 

Tottenham have scored in every home league game this term, so we’re backing them to find the net, but we like Arsenal to edge this one. We're taking the 2/1 odds with William Hill for the Gunners to win and both teams to score. 

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win and BTTS – 2/1 William Hill

Tottenham vs Arsenal tips: Odegaard to take the initiative 

Martin Odegaard enjoyed himself on Tuesday night against Chelsea. The Arsenal captain had the freedom of the Emirates to torment the Blues and assisted two out of Arsenal's five goals, taking his tally to eight for the campaign.  

Odegaard has surpassed his assists from last season with his two goal contributions, and there's still time to claim the assist king crown in the Premier League with Ollie Watkins only four ahead entering the weekend.

It would take a supreme effort, but the 25-year-old is a special player and more than capable of reeling off multiple assist games. He also found his eye for goal against Wolves in his side’s 2-0 win at Molineux.

Odegaard has not quite been on the form of last season in front of goal, down from 15 strikes to eight this term. But in this crunch moment of the campaign, we expect him to deliver for the Gunners.  

In six meetings with Spurs, Odegaard has two goals. Betting sites offer a score or assist market, and we’re going to cover our bases with our second tip for Odegaard to do either at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at odds of 13/10 with BetVictor. 

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 2: Martin Odegaard to score or assist – 13/10 BetVictor

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Low card count in north London? 

Arsenal have been one of the best behaved teams in the Premier League this season, accumulating only 53 yellow cards and two red cards in 34 matches. Tottenham are towards the other end of the spectrum with 76 cautions and four dismissals. 

In the previous meeting between the sides this season, there were seven cards, which was above average over the last three years. Although there is bad blood in the fixture, there’s usually an element of control.

There have been a few cases of players losing their heads, see Erik Lamela and Rob Holding in the past. But, we don’t expect a red card in this one, despite referee Michael Oliver having brandished a joint-high five red cards in the Premier League this season. 

However, Oliver is more reluctant to go card-happy with his yellows, averaging 3.86 per game in his 21 Premier League assignments. Betting apps have several card lines available and we’re intrigued by the under 5.5 cards option with Unibet at even-money.

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 3: Under 5.5 cards – evens Unibet

Tottenham vs Arsenal free bet offer

You can unlock free bets and further promotions by signing up for gambling sites and wagering on the north London derby this weekend. 

Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest games of the Premier League season and Parimatch are marking the occasion with a special offer for new customers.

They are boosting the odds of either Tottenham or Arsenal to win to 35/1, giving new users to pick their winner of the north London derby and claim the enhanced price.

After signing up, opt in on its promotion before depositing £10 with a debit card or Apple Pay. Next, place a maximum £1 bet on either Tottenham or Arsenal to win in the match market.

If your bet wins, you'll be paid out at the normal price with the rest of your winnings credited to your account in free bets. For example, a £1 bet on Arsenal at evens gives £2 real cash and £34 in free bets if they win. 

Check out the terms and conditions of Parimatch’s welcome offer before signing up. If you do bet on the north London derby or any other sport, gamble responsibly. 

