Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?

Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Gunners to edge out rivals Arsenal have showed great character after a difficult week to respond with back-to-back wins in the Premier League. After crashing out of the Champions League and losing to Aston Villa, Gunners' teams of old may have folded. This year, Arteta’s men are a different side and were composed in the win at Wolves before destroying Chelsea at home. Kai Havertz enjoyed himself against his former club, notching his first brace for Arsenal. It was complete domination, exposing the gulf in class between the two London clubs that has grown since Arteta’s arrival at the Emirates. After losing to Everton, Liverpool look all but out of the title running, leaving a straight fight between Arteta’s men and City for the crown.

Tottenham can throw a spanner in the works, but will need to make a drastic improvement from their last outing. Spurs were hammered 4-0 by Newcastle on the road, damaging their hopes of securing Champions League football next season. They have won eight of their last nine Premier League games at home, but do have five defeats on their record. Postecoglou’s men have only kept one clean sheet in their last 15 league games. The way Arsenal are playing makes them a tough proposition for the hosts and the Gunners make the short trip boasting the best defensive record in the league. Tottenham have scored in every home league game this term, so we’re backing them to find the net, but we like Arsenal to edge this one. We're taking the 2/1 odds with for the Gunners to win and both teams to score. Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 1: Arsenal to win and BTTS – 2/1 William Hill

Tottenham vs Arsenal tips: Odegaard to take the initiative Martin Odegaard enjoyed himself on Tuesday night against Chelsea. The Arsenal captain had the freedom of the Emirates to torment the Blues and assisted two out of Arsenal's five goals, taking his tally to eight for the campaign. Odegaard has surpassed his assists from last season with his two goal contributions, and there's still time to claim the assist king crown in the Premier League with Ollie Watkins only four ahead entering the weekend. It would take a supreme effort, but the 25-year-old is a special player and more than capable of reeling off multiple assist games. He also found his eye for goal against Wolves in his side’s 2-0 win at Molineux.

Odegaard has not quite been on the form of last season in front of goal, down from 15 strikes to eight this term. But in this crunch moment of the campaign, we expect him to deliver for the Gunners. In six meetings with Spurs, Odegaard has two goals. offer a score or assist market, and we’re going to cover our bases with our second tip for Odegaard to do either at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at odds of 13/10 with BetVictor. Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 2: Martin Odegaard to score or assist – 13/10 BetVictor

Tottenham vs Arsenal: Low card count in north London? Arsenal have been one of the best behaved teams in the Premier League this season, accumulating only 53 yellow cards and two red cards in 34 matches. Tottenham are towards the other end of the spectrum with 76 cautions and four dismissals. In the previous meeting between the sides this season, there were seven cards, which was above average over the last three years. Although there is bad blood in the fixture, there’s usually an element of control.

There have been a few cases of players losing their heads, see Erik Lamela and Rob Holding in the past. But, we don’t expect a red card in this one, despite referee Michael Oliver having brandished a joint-high five red cards in the Premier League this season. However, Oliver is more reluctant to go card-happy with his yellows, averaging 3.86 per game in his 21 Premier League assignments. have several card lines available and we’re intrigued by the under 5.5 cards option with Unibet at even-money. Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction 3: Under 5.5 cards – evens Unibet

