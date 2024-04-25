Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Snooker

2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets

Our tipster looks ahead to day seven of the World Championship with two more matches in the second round
Last Updated: 25th of April 2024
Joe Short
·
Snooker Writer
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

World Snooker Championship day seven predictions

Shaun Murphy is the man to watch in the top half of the 2024 World Snooker Championship as the bracket opens up for the No. 8 seed – but Stephen Maguire is a dangerous opponent and could produce another shock on Friday.

Murphy takes on Maguire in the headline match that could spill into Saturday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

2005 world champion Murphy has endured a frustrating few years at the Crucible. His one final appearance since 2015 is a ray streak of sunshine in an otherwise gloomy record in Sheffield, with first and second round exits commonplace.

Maguire, meanwhile, has a great recent record against his tour adversary.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Online bookmakers reckon Murphy’s fortunes could change and price him as the favourite to beat Maguire. But there is certainly some doubt creeping in to odds setters after a flurry of shock results so far in Sheffield.

Two of those surprise wins came from Jak Jones and Si Jiahui, who overcame higher seeds in the first round to set up a dream last-16 tie for the pair of them on Friday. Win this and who knows how far either man can go?

Snooker betting sites have not been too consistent in Sheffield this year. They got it badly wrong when they predicted Mark Selby and Luca Brecel would saunter to victory. They overlooked Jack Lisowski and were rumbled when Mark Williams lost 10-9 to Si.

Punters are finding plenty of opportunities for backing Crucible underdogs so far. Friday is another example of the bookies not quite knowing what to do. Here, we offer three snooker tips for Friday’s action at the Crucible, starting with the big morning match.

BzeeBet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £20, Get £20 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £20 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible.BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui predictions

(10am Friday, BBC Two and Eurosport)

The 2024 World Snooker Championship is gearing up to be a year for the underdogs. Jones rocked 11th seed Zhang Anda 10-4 to make the second round, after coming through two qualifying rounds. Si also battled through two qualifiers and rumbled former champ Williams earlier this week.

Si’s ranking of 23 arguably gives him the edge here over World No 44 Jones. Betting apps certainly think China’s 21-year-old prodigy is on for a win at odds of 5/11.

However, dig a little deeper and Jones holds a 2-1 career record over Si, which includes a victory in China last year. Si reached the Crucible semi-finals last year but Jones was a quarter-finalist.

There’s an argument that both men should be equally priced for Friday's clash, but at 9/5 with Betfred, Jones to win is the better value wager.

World Snooker Championship tip 1: Jak Jones to beat Si Jiahui - 9/5 Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy predictions

(2:30pm Friday, BBC Two and Eurosport)

Murphy has had a fairly tepid season since winning the Championship League last summer, yet is the big favourite to beat Maguire on Friday. That’s despite his poor recent form and the fact that Maguire has won each of the last three matches between the pair.

Maguire’s seeding has slipped in recent years, and one can argue Murphy is a classier player. Yet the Scot won 10-8 when they last met at the 2022 World Snooker Championship and 5-4 at the 2021 Welsh Open.

Maguire doesn’t have much pedigree in Sheffield but given he’s a two-time semi-finalist and has reached the quarters on five more occasions, he cannot be discounted here.

With that in mind, Unibet price Maguire at 13/8 to win this contest (38 per cent probability) and Murphy at 1/2 (66 per cent). 

That doesn’t sit right. Maguire stuffed ninth seed Ali Carter in the first round and has also come through two rounds of qualifying this spring. He’s the form player and we believe he's worth backing to advance to the quarter-finals.

World Snooker Championship tip 2: Stephen Maguire to beat Shaun Murphy – 13/8 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

World Snooker Championship betting tip: Expect a long duel in Sheffield

Regardless of the victor on Friday, Maguire vs Murphy may go down to the wire. These men are evenly matched and Maguire’s form outweighs Murphy’s ranking.

So far they have had fairly steady openings to the World Snooker Championship. However, century breaks were hard to come by in both first-round games and their points averages lingered around 60.

Friday’s match will likely be fraught with inconsistencies. This favours a long match and it’s best-of-13 in the second round. A tight contest is expected, which makes BoyleSports’ odds of 2/1 for over 23.5 frames a viable option.

World Snooker Championship tip 3: Over 23.5 frames in Maguire vs Murphy – 2/1 at BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

World Snooker Championship free bets

By signing up for gambling sites you can secure free bets for wagering on the World Snooker Championship.

Bet365 are offering new customers up to £30 in free bets when signing up using the bet365 bonus code INDY2024. All you need to do is create an account and deposit between £5 and £10 before placing a corresponding bet on any sport for either value.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive three times the value of your bet back in free bets to use on the sportsbook.

Read all the terms and conditions of bet365's welcome offer before signing up. If you do bet on the World Snooker Championship or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Joe Short for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Joe Short

Last Updated: 25th April 2024, 12:17 PM

Share:

You might also like

QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Whites sustain promotion push?
Football
QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Whites sustain promotion push?
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Football
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets
NFL
2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Casino
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Football
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Football
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
Betting
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Football
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Casino
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Casino
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.