Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Whites sustain promotion push?

Follow our free Championship betting tips with the best odds for our QPR vs Leeds predictions
Last Updated: 25th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Whites sustain promotion push?
Sign up to our betting newsletter

QPR vs Leeds betting tips

Leeds United face another crunch match in their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Whites secured a huge win over Middlesbrough on Monday to leapfrog Ipswich into second place, but Leicester’s 5-0 drubbing of Southampton has taken the Foxes to the precipice of promotion. 

It appears to be a straight battle between Daniel Farke’s men and Ipswich for second place, and Leeds can strike first to extend their lead over the Tractor Boys to four points.  

Their win over Middlesbrough was far from straightforward, but Crysencio Summerville’s brace along with strikes from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto delivered the points.

QPR have been one of the best performers in the dying embers of the campaign. Only four teams, including Leeds, have accrued more points over the last 12 matches.  

Boss Marti Cifuentes deserves a huge amount of credit for lifting the R’s away from danger, with the club all but safe from the threat of relegation. A win would secure their Championship status, although a point would probably be enough. 

Leeds are odds-on with football betting sites given their standing in the top two, while the fast-improving some side are 19/4 to deliver another twist in the Championship's promotion tale.

Zet Bet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Farke’s side earn another vital win? 

Leeds responded from their shock defeat to Blackburn with a fine performance to beat Boro on the road. 

The Whites’ promotion hopes were dented by a three game winless run, including their first home loss of the season to Rovers courtesy of Sammie Szmodics late strike. 

But, Farke’s men produced a fantastic attacking display to put down Michael Carrick’s side, showing their resolve after going behind to an early goal.  

That character had been missing over the last few weeks, but Leeds produced their best when it mattered at the Riverside. They will need to display a similar clinical edge to overcome a spirited QPR side.

Cifuentes has produced a minor miracle to all-but keep the R’s in the second tier. The west London outfit looked dead and buried under Gareth Ainsworth, but the Spaniard has righted the ship. 

QPR are still prone to the odd gaffe, like losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, although they beat Preston last time out at Loftus Road. 

Leeds have lost only one of their last nine on the road and after misfiring in successive games, they found their scoring touch with four strikes at Middlesbrough. Given the huge incentive to take a giant stride towards the Premier League, we’re backing the White to earn an important win. 

We’re not sure what sort of performance we’ll get out of QPR, so we’re pairing a Leeds win with over 2.5 goals at 6/4 with BoyleSports

QPR vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

QPR vs Leeds tip: Rutter to unlock hosts defence 

Georginio Rutter has been a standout performer for Leeds in the final third this season. 

The Whites paid £36m to secure his services from Hoffenheim in January 2023, but he failed to make an impact in the Premier League. However, he has blossomed in the Championship under Farke, operating in the number 10 role behind either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe.  

The 22-year-old has only notched six goals this term, but he has been a creative force for his team-mates. Rutter has recorded 15 assists in 43 games, a tally only bettered by Ipswich’s Leif Davis in the second tier. 

Playing in an advanced role off the frontman has allowed Rutter time on the ball and he has used it to deadly effect.  

Teams have started to acknowledge his skill and he has gone six matches without a goal contribution. QPR will likely be playing deep and it will take a precise pass to open up their backline.  

Just as he did when the teams met in October, we like Rutter to notch at least one assist in this game. Gambling sites offer a range of prices, but bet365 have the top odds at 3/1. 

QPR vs Leeds Tip 2: Georginio Rutter over 0.5 assists – 3/1 bet365 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

QPR vs Leeds betting: Fast start to calm visitors’ nerves 

No team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches in the Championship this season than Leeds. Farke’s men have taken the initiative early and often, netting 17 times in the opening 15 minutes.  

In their last two wins, the Whites have done just that, and it appears they need a nerve-settler to play their best football. Summerville answered back Boro’s opener on Monday in the 14th minute, while Sam Byram opened the scoring in a win over Hull in the ninth minute.

Looking back further, Summerville broke the deadlock before 10 minutes were played against QPR at Elland Road. If the Whites want to get the win at Loftus Road, they may need to get off to another flier. 

There is a price of 5/6 for a goal to be scored before the 30th minute, which we’re taking for our final QPR vs Leeds prediction. 

QPR vs Leeds Tip 3: Goal scored before 28:59 – 5/6 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

QPR vs Leeds free bet offers

You can unlock free bets on football and other sports by signing up for betting sites

Betfred are offering new customers £50 in bonuses when creating an account online using the Betfred promo code WELCOME50 and betting £10 on sport on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets paid out in two £20 instalments to use on in-play betting and accumulators on the sportsbook. You also get a £10 credit for Betfred’s UK online casino

Before you sign up for Betfred, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on football this weekend, gamble responsibly

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

QPR vs Leeds best odds

Odds are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 25th April 2024, 02:18 PM

Share:

You might also like

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
Football
Brighton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets
NFL
2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Casino
Winlandia Casino Welcome Offer: Claim exclusive 100% Deposit Bonus & 100 Free Spins
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Football
Everton vs Liverpool prediction: Much at stake on the Merseyside derby
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Football
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
Betting
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Football
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Casino
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Casino
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.