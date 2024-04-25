QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Whites sustain promotion push?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

QPR vs Leeds betting tips Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports

Georginio Rutter over 0.5 assists – 3/1 bet365

Goal scored before 28:59 – 5/6 bet365 Leeds United face another crunch match in their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Whites secured a huge win over Middlesbrough on Monday to leapfrog Ipswich into second place, but Leicester’s 5-0 drubbing of Southampton has taken the Foxes to the precipice of promotion. It appears to be a straight battle between Daniel Farke’s men and Ipswich for second place, and Leeds can strike first to extend their lead over the Tractor Boys to four points. Their win over Middlesbrough was far from straightforward, but Crysencio Summerville’s brace along with strikes from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto delivered the points.

QPR have been one of the best performers in the dying embers of the campaign. Only four teams, including Leeds, have accrued more points over the last 12 matches. Boss Marti Cifuentes deserves a huge amount of credit for lifting the R’s away from danger, with the club all but safe from the threat of relegation. A win would secure their Championship status, although a point would probably be enough. Leeds are odds-on with given their standing in the top two, while the fast-improving some side are 19/4 to deliver another twist in the Championship's promotion tale.

QPR vs Leeds prediction: Can Farke’s side earn another vital win? Leeds responded from their shock defeat to Blackburn with a fine performance to beat Boro on the road. The Whites’ promotion hopes were dented by a three game winless run, including their first home loss of the season to Rovers courtesy of Sammie Szmodics late strike. But, Farke’s men produced a fantastic attacking display to put down Michael Carrick’s side, showing their resolve after going behind to an early goal. That character had been missing over the last few weeks, but Leeds produced their best when it mattered at the Riverside. They will need to display a similar clinical edge to overcome a spirited QPR side.

Cifuentes has produced a minor miracle to all-but keep the R’s in the second tier. The west London outfit looked dead and buried under Gareth Ainsworth, but the Spaniard has righted the ship. QPR are still prone to the odd gaffe, like losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, although they beat Preston last time out at Loftus Road. Leeds have lost only one of their last nine on the road and after misfiring in successive games, they found their scoring touch with four strikes at Middlesbrough. Given the huge incentive to take a giant stride towards the Premier League, we’re backing the White to earn an important win. We’re not sure what sort of performance we’ll get out of QPR, so we’re pairing a Leeds win with over 2.5 goals at 6/4 with . QPR vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals – 6/4 BoyleSports

QPR vs Leeds tip: Rutter to unlock hosts defence Georginio Rutter has been a standout performer for Leeds in the final third this season. The Whites paid £36m to secure his services from Hoffenheim in January 2023, but he failed to make an impact in the Premier League. However, he has blossomed in the Championship under Farke, operating in the number 10 role behind either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe. The 22-year-old has only notched six goals this term, but he has been a creative force for his team-mates. Rutter has recorded 15 assists in 43 games, a tally only bettered by Ipswich’s Leif Davis in the second tier. Playing in an advanced role off the frontman has allowed Rutter time on the ball and he has used it to deadly effect. Teams have started to acknowledge his skill and he has gone six matches without a goal contribution. QPR will likely be playing deep and it will take a precise pass to open up their backline. Just as he did when the teams met in October, we like Rutter to notch at least one assist in this game. offer a range of prices, but have the top odds at 3/1. QPR vs Leeds Tip 2: Georginio Rutter over 0.5 assists – 3/1 bet365

QPR vs Leeds betting: Fast start to calm visitors’ nerves No team has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches in the Championship this season than Leeds. Farke’s men have taken the initiative early and often, netting 17 times in the opening 15 minutes. In their last two wins, the Whites have done just that, and it appears they need a nerve-settler to play their best football. Summerville answered back Boro’s opener on Monday in the 14th minute, while Sam Byram opened the scoring in a win over Hull in the ninth minute. Looking back further, Summerville broke the deadlock before 10 minutes were played against QPR at Elland Road. If the Whites want to get the win at Loftus Road, they may need to get off to another flier. There is a price of 5/6 for a goal to be scored before the 30th minute, which we’re taking for our final QPR vs Leeds prediction. QPR vs Leeds Tip 3: Goal scored before 28:59 – 5/6 bet365

