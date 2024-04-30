Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets

The PGA Tour moves on to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and our tipster has made three predictions for the event
Last Updated: 30th of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Golf Writer
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 

After the excitement of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour returns with a depleted card for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday (12pm, Sky Sports Golf). 

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry teamed up to win the seventh Zurich Classic, but friendships will have to be put aside once more as golf's premier tour returns to singles competition.

McIlroy and Lowry will not be competing in the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson, while there are also several high profile American absentees, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler. 

Jordan Spieth is considered the favourite on golf betting sites to win in his home state, but we are focusing elsewhere with our CJ Cup Byron Nelson predictions.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

CJ Cup Byron Nelson tip: Kim to join list of successful compatriots? 

Byron Nelson has been a happy venue for golfers from South Korea. Three of the last four winners have hailed from the Korea Republic, including back-to-back triumphs for Lee Kyoung-hoon. 

Si-Woo Kim almost joined the list of successful Korean golfers last year, only to lose out by one stroke to Jason Day.  

The 28-year-old had been underwhelming in his previous runs at Byron Nelson, missing the cut in 2022 and finishing in 55th place in 2021. Other than his close call last year, history is not on his side.  

But Kim has been in consistent form on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has yet to miss a cut in 11 outings this season, placing in the top 25 on seven occasions. For all his solid play, Kim has lacked a clinical edge, notching only one top 10 finish which came at The Players Championship.

The 28-year-old does measure up well in the statistics when compared to his rivals, boasting the 12th lowest scoring average on tour. His driving and approach play have been on point, and the only factor limiting factor has been his putting. 

If his flat stick can get hot, Kim may close out his first win of the season and fifth on the PGA Tour. Betting apps differ on his price, but we like Kim’s value at 18/1 with 10Bet to become the latest South Korean winner. 

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 1: Si-Woo Kim to win CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 18/1 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 100% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: SPORT
VISIT SITE
New bettors; Code SPORT; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Jaeger to continue impressive form 

Stephan Jaeger has been one of the surprise packages on the PGA Tour this season. The German claimed his first career win at the Houston Open, beating out a talented field that included Scheffler by one stroke. 

The 34-year-old has been a model of consistency, missing the cut on only three occasions, and notably, those came in the larger fields of The Masters, The Players Championship and the Cognizant Classic. 

This truncated field should suit Jaeger perfectly and he has the metrics to succeed at TPC Craig Ranch. Jaeger is above average across all metrics but has been particularly impressive off the tee this season.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

In four appearances at Byron Nelson, he has placed in the top 25 twice, including his tied-11th finish in the last campaign. 

On his last outing in Texas, Jaeger produced the first win of his career, and we’re backing him to at least finish in the top 10 on his return to the Lone Star State. After looking at betting sites, bet365 offers the best price at 7/2. 

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 2: Stephen Jaeger top 10 finish - 7/2 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds: Tosti to make fast start 

Only 14 players on the PGA Tour have a lower scoring average than Alejandro Tosti in the first round this season. 

The Argentine averages 69.20 on day one of competitions but has failed to make his impressive starts count by missing the cut in six of his 11 events. The 27-year-old did finish second behind Jaegar at the Houston Open, suggesting that he could be primed for a resurgence in Texas.  

Tosti carded an opening round of 66 on four occasions this season, and that score would put him near last season’s first round leader, Day. This will be Tosti’s first appearance at Byron Nelson and he could mark his maiden outing with a special performance. 

He is an outside shot, but there is plenty of value to be had on gambling sites. BetGoodwin offer a price of 100/1 for him to be top of the leaderboard after Thursday's first round.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 3: Alejandro Tosti first round leader – 100/1 BetGoodwin 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson free bets 

You can unlock free bets and further promotions by signing up for new betting sites online to wager on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and more. 

TalkSPORT BET are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account. 

All you need to do is sign up via our link below, opt in on the promotion before depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. Next, wager £10 or more on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive your free bets from talkSPORT BET to use on the sportsbook. 

Before you sign up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
