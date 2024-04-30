CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 1946 Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

CJ Cup Byron Nelson tip: Kim to join list of successful compatriots? Byron Nelson has been a happy venue for golfers from South Korea. Three of the last four winners have hailed from the Korea Republic, including back-to-back triumphs for Lee Kyoung-hoon. Si-Woo Kim almost joined the list of successful Korean golfers last year, only to lose out by one stroke to Jason Day. The 28-year-old had been underwhelming in his previous runs at Byron Nelson, missing the cut in 2022 and finishing in 55th place in 2021. Other than his close call last year, history is not on his side. But Kim has been in consistent form on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has yet to miss a cut in 11 outings this season, placing in the top 25 on seven occasions. For all his solid play, Kim has lacked a clinical edge, notching only one top 10 finish which came at The Players Championship.

The 28-year-old does measure up well in the statistics when compared to his rivals, boasting the 12th lowest scoring average on tour. His driving and approach play have been on point, and the only factor limiting factor has been his putting. If his flat stick can get hot, Kim may close out his first win of the season and fifth on the PGA Tour. differ on his price, but we like Kim’s value at 18/1 with 10Bet to become the latest South Korean winner. CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 1: Si-Woo Kim to win CJ Cup Byron Nelson – 18/1 10Bet

CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Jaeger to continue impressive form Stephan Jaeger has been one of the surprise packages on the PGA Tour this season. The German claimed his first career win at the Houston Open, beating out a talented field that included Scheffler by one stroke. The 34-year-old has been a model of consistency, missing the cut on only three occasions, and notably, those came in the larger fields of The Masters, The Players Championship and the Cognizant Classic. This truncated field should suit Jaeger perfectly and he has the metrics to succeed at TPC Craig Ranch. Jaeger is above average across all metrics but has been particularly impressive off the tee this season.

Established 2007 Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

In four appearances at Byron Nelson, he has placed in the top 25 twice, including his tied-11th finish in the last campaign. On his last outing in Texas, Jaeger produced the first win of his career, and we’re backing him to at least finish in the top 10 on his return to the Lone Star State. After looking at , offers the best price at 7/2. CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 2: Stephen Jaeger top 10 finish - 7/2 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds: Tosti to make fast start Only 14 players on the PGA Tour have a lower scoring average than Alejandro Tosti in the first round this season. The Argentine averages 69.20 on day one of competitions but has failed to make his impressive starts count by missing the cut in six of his 11 events. The 27-year-old did finish second behind Jaegar at the Houston Open, suggesting that he could be primed for a resurgence in Texas. Tosti carded an opening round of 66 on four occasions this season, and that score would put him near last season’s first round leader, Day. This will be Tosti’s first appearance at Byron Nelson and he could mark his maiden outing with a special performance. He is an outside shot, but there is plenty of value to be had on . BetGoodwin offer a price of 100/1 for him to be top of the leaderboard after Thursday's first round. CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction 3: Alejandro Tosti first round leader – 100/1 BetGoodwin

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson free bets You can unlock free bets and further promotions by signing up for online to wager on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and more. TalkSPORT BET are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account. All you need to do is sign up via our link below, opt in on the promotion before depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. Next, wager £10 or more on any sport on a selection with odds of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive your from talkSPORT BET to use on the sportsbook. Before you sign up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly.