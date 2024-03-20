Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Bayern face fight for top target

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Mourinho and Klopp considered contenders The picture behind Alonso in the next Bayern Munich manager market is muddled with some firms making Klopp the second-favourite, while other have him way down the list of options. Klopp will become a free agent at the end of the season when he leaves Liverpool after a successful eight-and-a-half years on Merseyside, during which time the Reds have won the Premier League, Champions, FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Super Cup. The 56-year-old says he’s walking away from Liverpool to recharge his batteries and it would be a surprise to see him jump straight back into another high-pressure job like Bayern. Another name-splitting opinion among is Brighton coach De Zerbi, whose price ranges from 5/1 to 12/1, depending on where you look.

The Italian has done an excellent job with the Seagulls overall, guiding them to a first-ever European finish, but their form has dipped somewhat this term and he has no history of winning titles with big clubs. He’s a similar price to Mourinho in places, a man who has enjoyed plenty of success with some of Europe’s biggest names during his career. The Portuguese is currently out of work after leaving Roma earlier this year and German newspaper Bild have reported that Mourinho has begun learning German in preparation for a move to the Bundesliga. Mourinho has been linked with Bayern on several occasions in the past, but his stock is much lower now, and it would be a questionable appointment.

Iberian duo catch the eye Other questionable names featured on the shortlist drawn up by bookmakers include a return to the Allianz Arena for Germany head coach Nagelsmann, 18 months after he was sacked by the Bavarians, and Zinedine Zidane. Zidane, who has been out of coaching since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, has never played or managed in Germany and has turned down jobs elsewhere in the past due to a language barrier. Two more realistic contenders could be Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Amorim is on the radar of several big-hitters having steered Sporting to the top of the Portuguese league in search of his second Primeira Liga title since taking charge in Lisbon.

