Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Bayern face fight for top target

Xabi Alonso remains the firm favourite amongst football betting sites to replace Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich manager this summer, despite strong interest from elsewhere in the Spaniard.
The German giants announced in February that they would be parting ways with Tuchel at the end of what is likely to be an underwhelming season, at which point Alonso was quickly installed as the frontrunner to succeed Tuchel.
It's been tough going for the Bavarians, who look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 with Bayer Leverkusen currently 10 points clear with eight games to go, while they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal early on.
The Champions League is Bayern’s best chance of silverware but they are underdogs in the Champions League odds to qualify from their quarter-final tie against Arsenal.
Tuchel has found it tricky to get the most out of a squad that was boosted by the addition of Harry Kane last summer and the hunt is now on for his replacement.
Whoever takes charge will be Bayern’s third head coach since March 2023, when they cut ties with Julian Nagelsmann, and it is understood that Alonso is top of their wishlist.
That’s reflected in the next Bayern Munich manager betting, with the current Bayer Leverkusen boss way out in front ahead of the likes of Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Roberto De Zerbi.
Next Bayern Munich manager odds
Xabi Alonso – 6/4 (BetVictor)
Jose Mourinho – 7/1 (bet365)
Julian Nagelsmann – 8/1 (bet365)
Zinedine Zidane – 10/1 (William Hill)
Roberto De Zerbi – 12/1 (Parimatch)
Antonio Conte – 12/1 (TalkSPORT Bet)
Jurgen Klopp – 14/1 (bet365)
Ruben Amorim – 16/1 (BetVictor)
Luis Enrique – 16/1 (Parimatch)
Julen Lopetegui – 16/1 (BetVictor)
Unai Emery – 20/1 (bet365)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 20/1 (bet365)
*Best prices available at time of writing
Alonso the obvious choice
Trying to lure away the ex-player who’s just about to beat you to the Bundesliga title and is potentially going to guide his current team to an unbeaten season seems like the logical option for Bayern Munich.
It’s understood the club has kept a close eye on Alonao's progress since he took over as Leverkusen boss in October 2022 and have been impressed not only with the way he’s quickly assembled a title-challenging side but his conduct off the field too.
Bayern board members Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Max Eberl, who tried to hire Alonso in 2022 when working at Borussia Monchengladbach, are understood to be pushing for the 42-year-old to return to the Allianz Arena.
Alonso enjoyed three years as a Bayern player between 2014 and 2017, winning three Bundesliga titles in his time at the club before hanging up his boots at the end of his contract.
However, Bayern will need to overcome several hurdles if they are to get Alonso back, starting with the fact his contract at Leverkusen runs until 2026. They are not keen to lose the manager set to bring them their first-ever Bundesliga title, understandably.
The other major hurdle is Liverpool’s reported interest in Alonso with the Spaniard currently top of the next Liverpool manager betting too.
The majority of gambling sites make him a shorter price to take over at Anfield than they do to become Bayern Munich boss with bet365 pricing him at 8/11 to succeed Jurgen Klopp.
Alonso also had a successful five-year stay at Liverpool as a player and is understood to be open to a return to Liverpool.
With Real Madrid also thought to be monitoring Alonso's situation closely, Bayern may need a back up plan in case they can't land their first target.
Mourinho and Klopp considered contenders
The picture behind Alonso in the next Bayern Munich manager market is muddled with some firms making Klopp the second-favourite, while other have him way down the list of options.
Klopp will become a free agent at the end of the season when he leaves Liverpool after a successful eight-and-a-half years on Merseyside, during which time the Reds have won the Premier League, Champions, FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
The 56-year-old says he’s walking away from Liverpool to recharge his batteries and it would be a surprise to see him jump straight back into another high-pressure job like Bayern.
Another name-splitting opinion among betting sites is Brighton coach De Zerbi, whose price ranges from 5/1 to 12/1, depending on where you look.
The Italian has done an excellent job with the Seagulls overall, guiding them to a first-ever European finish, but their form has dipped somewhat this term and he has no history of winning titles with big clubs.
He’s a similar price to Mourinho in places, a man who has enjoyed plenty of success with some of Europe’s biggest names during his career.
The Portuguese is currently out of work after leaving Roma earlier this year and German newspaper Bild have reported that Mourinho has begun learning German in preparation for a move to the Bundesliga.
Mourinho has been linked with Bayern on several occasions in the past, but his stock is much lower now, and it would be a questionable appointment.
Iberian duo catch the eye
Other questionable names featured on the shortlist drawn up by bookmakers include a return to the Allianz Arena for Germany head coach Nagelsmann, 18 months after he was sacked by the Bavarians, and Zinedine Zidane.
Zidane, who has been out of coaching since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, has never played or managed in Germany and has turned down jobs elsewhere in the past due to a language barrier.
Two more realistic contenders could be Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.
Amorim is on the radar of several big-hitters having steered Sporting to the top of the Portuguese league in search of his second Primeira Liga title since taking charge in Lisbon.
He’s 16/1 with BetVictor but as short as 10/1 elsewhere, while Emery’s odds range from 20/1 to 11s.
Bayern are reportedly admirers of the Spaniard and he did his reputation no harm when his Villarreal side eliminated the Bavarians from the Champions League in 2022.
Emery has done an excellent job with current club Aston Villa, taking them to the brink of Champions League qualification.
He has experience of managing a top European club having previously taken charge of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and would be an interesting contender should Bayern miss out on Alonso.
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.