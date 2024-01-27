Jump to content

Xavi announces he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the LaLiga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 27 January 2024 21:35
Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight after falling off the pace at the top of LaLiga (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the LaLiga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.

Following Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal, Xavi posted a message on the club’s social media account confirming his departure.

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

