Betting

Spreadex Welcome Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets with the bonus code Indy2024

We reveal how Independent readers can avail of this free bet welcome offer from online bookie Spreadex
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Betting Writer
Spreadex Welcome Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets with the bonus code Indy2024
Spreadex offer their customers something a little bit different than most UK betting sites

Not only do they have some of the top fixed odds on varied sports, but they also offer spread betting where you can bet on a variety of outcomes.

Some examples of spread betting include the number of goals scored in a match or the distance a horse will win by in a chosen race.

Spreadex are also known for their sports betting offers for new and existing customers and they are currently offering a unique sign-up offer for readers of The Independent

Spreadex Sign Up-Offer April 2024 - Get £40 in Free Bets

The Spreadex welcome offer allows new customers to receive £40 in free bets after placing a £10 fixed odds bet.

After you have signed up to a new account using the bonus code INDY2024, you need to make a deposit and place a £10 bet on any fixed odds market at a price of 1/2 or greater.

When this bet is settled, you will get £40 in free bets across two instalments, divided into the following:

  • 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets
  • 4 x £5 free spread bets

These free bets can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. 

Users will also get a bonus a £1 racing Race Index spread bet too once the qualifying stake is settled. As is standard, free bet stakes are not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets.

Spreadex betting offers for existing customers

Boost your Acca winnings

Spreadex are renowned for their multitude of sports betting offers when it comes to their existing customers. 

One such offer is particularly appealing to bettors who like to place accumulator bets on football.

The 'Boost your Acca winnings' promo sees punters get the chance to boost their accumulator winnings by up to 75%. 

To qualify, you need to place an acca bet with at least three selections, and depending on the number of selections your bet includes, you will receive a percentage cash boost on your winnings.

The accumulator bet is limited to the following football betting markets:

  • Match Odds
  • Total Goals Over/Under
  • Correct Score
  • Double Chance
  • Half Time/Full Time
  • Half Time Result
  • Half Time Goals – Over/Under
  • Both Teams to Score

Bets placed with a free bet will not qualify for this offer.

Spread-free bets

Another free bet offer that Spreadex provides for their existing customers is the Spread-free bets.

This offer is popular with regular spread bettors, as they have the chance to receive spread-free bets after placing three sports spread bets.

After placing these bets, you can then place a fourth spread bet for free at the spread mid-point. 

Although it is not technically a free bet, it does give you the chance to win by betting inside the spread at the market mid-point.

There is a restriction on the type of markets that you can use this offer with, but with sports such as horse racing, football, golf and darts included, there are many options when it comes to formulating your bet.

Horse racing betting promotions

As one of the best horse racing betting sites, Spreadex offers a host of promos for racing fans. Below are some of the racing betting offers available for existing customers.

First past the post

This promo will see you receive a payout if your horse finishes first in a selected race but is subsequently demoted or disqualified. As part of the offer, Spreadex will also payout if your horse is promoted to first place after the race. This promo only applies to fixed odds bets on UK and Irish racing.

2nd to rag insurance

Another free bet offer for horse racing, Spreadex are providing money back as a free bet if your selection finishes second to a horse with an SP of 33/1 or greater.

The money-back free bet has a max of £25 and the offer applies to your first fixed odds bet on a certain race. Any subsequent bets in the same race will not be counted towards the offer.

Lucky 15, 31, and 63 double odds

For those existing customers having a Lucky 15, Lucky 31, or Lucky 63 bet, Spreadex also have a useful double odds promo. 

If your bet ends up having just one winner, you will receive double the odds on that winning horse.

There is no max price or max bonus for this offer and it is also available for greyhound betting.

These are just some of the Spreadex betting offers available, but they regularly update their promos for new and existing customers. It is always worth keeping a close eye on Spreadex's new offers as they are not just limited to the likes of horse racing and football.

You will often find betting promos for sports such as golf, cricket, darts, tennis and more.

Remember to bet responsibly

Sports betting can be addictive and punters can leave themselves vulnerable with spread betting if they don't have a full understanding of this form of gambling.

Bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools Spreadex have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Set Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Set Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Set Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and Spreadex are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
