Betting

Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet

We take a closer look at Bzeebet's welcome offer for new customers in 2024
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 22nd of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Betting Writer
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
As one of the best bet builder sites on the market, it's understandable that online bookmaker BzeeBet has been growing in popularity this year. 

Bet builders have become a standard form of sports betting in the UK and Bzeebet's tool is simple to use, with bet builder stakes qualifying for their free bet club.  

Sports available to use with their bet builder include football, basketball, rugby league, rugby union, cricket and tennis.

This new betting site also provide many free bet offers to their new and existing customers on a regular basis. Below, we look at the latest Bzeebet welcome offer for those considering signing up for a new account.

Bzeebet sign-up offer: Bet £20 get a £20 free bet

With this Bzeebet sign-up offer, new customers will receive a £20 free bet by wagering £20 on any sports market at odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater.

A minimum deposit of £20 must be made on registration, and once your first £20 bet has been settled you will be awarded with a one-off free bet token.

The £20 free bet must be placed at odds of 4/5 (1.80) or greater and the free bet stake will not be included in any winnings.

Customers who deposit using PayPal betting, Neteller, Paysafecard, or Skrill will not be eligible for this free bet offer.

Bzeebet betting offers

Free Bet Thursdays

Bzeebet are not only offering free bets for their new customers, as existing players also have the chance to claim free bets every week.

All you need to do to qualify for their 'Free Bet Thursdays' promotion is make single, combo, or bet builder bets totalling £20 or more throughout the week. After doing so you will receive a £5 bet builder free bet on Thursdays.

Alternatively, if you make the same bet types totalling £50 or more throughout the week, you will get £10 in free bets, split into two £5 bet builders.

The minimum odds per qualifying bet is evens (2.00).

BZ Combo Boost

Bzeebet's Combo Boost promo is a way of getting extra value out of your accumulator betting picks.  

With this feature, you can merge multiple selections, boosting your potential winnings the more you add to the combination. 

You can receive up to 77% extra winnings, provided each selection you include has odds of at least 1/2 (1.5). The additional winnings will be credited as follows:

  • Winning 4-folds – 4%
  • Winning 5-folds – 7%
  • Winning 6-folds – 10%
  • Winning 7-folds – 15%
  • Winning 8-folds – 20%
  • Winning 9-folds – 25%
  • Winning 10-folds – 30%
  • Winning 11-folds – 35%
  • Winning 12-folds – 40%
  • Winning 13-folds – 45%
  • Winning 14-folds – 50%
  • Winning 15-folds – 77%
Casino Offers

Bzeebet is not just an online bookmaker, they also have a variety of promos available on their casino site.

The casino sign-up offer differs from the sportsbook welcome deal and the two cannot be used in conjunction. 

Bzeebet will match your first deposit up to £100 when signing up to their casino while new users will also get 100 extra free spins. 

Once registered, there are further opportunities to claim free spins with the likes of the Wednesday Spinanza and the Daily Spin Frenzy promotions, as well as Bet & Spin Mondays where you can get bonus spins by placing bets throughout the week.

Remember to bet responsibly

Gambling can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools Bzeebet have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Deposit limits - users can limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self-impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

Bzeebet are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, who ensure gambling sites give users the option to self-exclude.

The self-exclusion tool should be used the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 22nd April 2024, 05:45 PM

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.