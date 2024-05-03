Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style

Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction
Ipswich have one foot in the Premier League and a point in their final day clash with Huddersfield Town will see the club secure back-to-back promotions on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
Kieran McKenna’s men are three points ahead of third-placed Leeds and know that if they avoid defeat to the all but relegated Terriers they will end their 22-year exile from the top flight. Anything other than a win for the Whites against Southampton will be enough for Ipswich to secure promotion too.
The Tractor Boys secured a huge victory over Coventry City on Tuesday night to put them on the brink, goals from Kieffer Moore and Cameron Burgess earning them all three points.
It has been an incredible campaign from Ipswich, who look poised to become the first side in 12 years to record successive promotions. Only one team has defeated them at Portman Road this season, which will give them huge confidence in edging out Leeds for the final promotion spot.
Huddersfield have virtually nothing other than pride to play for after their relegation was all but confirmed last week in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City. They need to win and a 15-goal swing to avoid the plunge to League One.
The Terriers have many questions to answer over the summer, including the future of manager Andre Breitenreiter, who has won only two of his 15 games in charge.
Football betting sites make Ipswich overwhelming favourites to get the job done. But, will it be as straightforward as McKenna and his team hope?
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to romp home
Ipswich have done the hard work after ending a nervy four-game winless run with their victory over Coventry in mid-week. The result moved them three points clear of Leeds and within touching distance of promotion.
It has been an incredible campaign from the Tractor Boys, who have defied their doubters all season. Each time they’ve been knocked back, Ipswich have responded.
McKenna’s team have punched above their weight, outperforming Leeds and Southampton with a smaller budget and operating without parachute payments. Ipswich have been a great watch to boot, playing fast-flowing football with a clinical edge that's seem them become the division's top-scoring side.
Compare that to Huddersfield, who have conceded the second most goals in the Championship. Having blown their chance of a dramatic escape with the draw against Birmingham, the Terriers could be on the receiving end of a hammering at Portman Road.
Breitenreiter’s side were very unlucky to concede a last-minute penalty against Bristol City in a 1-1 draw two weeks ago, a result that took the wind out of their sails. They were then soundly beaten 4-0 by Swansea and couldn’t find enough against Birmingham to save themselves.
It could be a tricky afternoon for the visitors with Ipswich on the way up and Huddersfield on the way down. We’re expecting Ipswich to put them to the sword with relative ease and to not give Leeds a sniff of a slip up.
There have been an average of four goals per game in the Tractor Boys’ 22 home matches this term. We’re backing that trend to continue on betting apps, pairing over 3.5 goals with a home win, which pays out at 6/4 wirh Betfred.
Ipswich vs Huddersfield betting: Hutchinson to sign off in style
One of the stars of Ipswich’s surge towards the Premier League has been Omari Hutchinson. He has thrived under McKenna’s watch after signing on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.
If they get over the line, Hutchinson will surely be a target in the summer transfer window either on a permanent basis or another loan deal.
The 20-year-old needed time to adjust to life in the Championship, but has played a key role for the Tractor Boys in the second half of the campaign.
He scored a brace in their recent 3-3 draw with Hull City, which included a stunning strike on his left foot, taking his tally to nine league goals. Hutchinson also scored twice in a 6-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in March.
Betting sites have plenty of Ipswich players ahead of him in the goalscorer market, but we like his odds of 13/8 with BoyleSports to net anytime.
Ipswich vs Huddersfield tips: Don’t expect cards on final day
Huddersfield have almost nothing to play for on the final day, while Ipswich certainly don’t want to be in a situation where they’re flying into tackles, so we’re not expecting much drama for referee Simon Hooper to be dealing with at Portman Road.
The Tractor Boys have accumulated 100 yellow cards, putting them in the top eight in the Championship, while the Terriers have been better behaved with 86 to their name.
The final day of the season usually has a pre-season vibe unless the stakes are high. Given Ipswich are more or less over the line, McKenna’s men don't have the feel of a team likely to draw Hooper’s ire, while neither do the Terriers with next season already on their mind.
After looking at the available card lines on gambling sites, under 3.5 cards is the pick at 17/20 with Unibet for our final prediction.
Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 07:14 AM