Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?

Follow our free Championship betting tips for Birmingham vs Norwich on the final day of the season
Last Updated: 3rd of May 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 

Birmingham are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One in their final day Championship clash with Norwich at St Andrew’s on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League). 

The Blues are sitting in the relegation zone in 22nd place, one point behind Plymouth Argyle. If Gary Rowett’s side beat the Canaries and Plymouth fail to win at home to Hull, then the Midlands outfit will be safe.  

Birmingham can also avoid the drop if they earn a point and the Pilgrims lose by four goals or more. There’s even hope if Plymouth win as a defeat for Sheffield Wednesday or Blackburn could see them drop into the bottom three.

Championship Relegation odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Birmingham
--
--
--
--
1/2
4/9
--
1/2
1/2
Rotherham
--
--
--
--
--
6/4
--
--
--
Plymouth
--
--
--
--
9/4
9/4
--
5/2
9/4
Blackburn
--
--
--
--
12/1
14/1
--
12/1
12/1
Sheffield Wed
--
--
--
--
14/1
16/1
--
14/1
14/1
Teams Best Odds
Birmingham
1/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/2 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
4/9 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
1/2 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
1/2 Unibet
Rotherham
6/4 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
6/4 BoyleSports
Plymouth
5/2 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/4 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
9/4 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
5/2 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
9/4 Unibet
Blackburn
14/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
14/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
12/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Unibet
Sheffield Wed
16/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
16/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
14/1 Betway
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
14/1 Unibet
Close X
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40
Visit Site
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Visit Site
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + 100 Bonus Spins on Gold Blitz
Visit Site
*New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Birmingham's main focus, though, is on getting the win in a final-day clash that evokes memories of the 2013/14 season.

That time around, Paul Caddis’ stoppage-time leveller against Bolton saved Blues from relegation to League One. They will require another saviour on this occasion. 

Norwich still have plenty to play for as they bid to tie up a play-off spot. A point will see them secure their standing in the top six, but a heavy defeat could leave them exposed to late swing that could result in Hull sneaking into the play-offs. 

The Canaries have drawn three of their last five games but are unbeaten in that period. Birmingham are narrow favourites with football betting sites, but can Rowett’s men dig themselves out of trouble?

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: A draw not enough for Blues 

Birmingham only have themselves to blame for their predicament. Their decision to sack the reliable John Eustace, who had the club in the play-off places, and replace him with Wayne Rooney in the early stages of the season was a disaster. 

The appointment of Tony Mowbray helped steady the ship, but his unfortunate illness has forced Blues to turn to Rowett.  

Results have not been horrendous under Rowett, but the form of other sides around them has left Birmingham facing up to returning to League One for the first time since 1995.  

Birmingham had two chances against already-relegated Rotherham and all-but relegated Huddersfield to notch the wins they needed to secure their Championship status, but their clinical edge in the final third was lacking.

Birmingham City vs Norwich City
May 4th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Birmingham Birmingham BC
11/8 Bet365
11/4 Bet365
9/5 Bet365
Norwich Norwich NOR

They’re going to get no favours from Norwich on Saturday either, so they must be ruthless in front of goal.  

The Canaries have the predatory instincts that Blues have lacked and Josh Sargent leads a formidable attack for the Norfolk outfit. They’ve scored in their last 17 games in all competitions, highlighting their threat, but winning games on the road has been an issue. 

Norwich allowed Sheffield Wednesday to mount a late comeback to earn a share of the spoils three weeks ago and have dropped points at fellow strugglers QPR and Blackburn.

David Wagner’s men may be reliable when it comes to getting on the scoresheet but are just as liable to concede.  

It could be a similar story for Birmingham as it was against Huddersfield, where a draw was not quite good enough despite finding the net. We’re backing the stalemate with both teams to score on betting sites for our first tip. 

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 10/3 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Birmingham vs Norwich betting: Sargent to strike at St Andrew’s 

Sargent’s goals have been the driving force behind Norwich’s surge into the play-offs. Only Jamie Vardy has a better goals per minute strike rate than the American in the Championship this season. 

Sargent has notched 16 goals in just 25 appearances. Had he been available for the entire campaign, Norwich could well have been in with a shout of automatic promotion.

An injury kept him on the shelf for four months, but he has shown no signs of rust following his return. Sargent could be the difference maker should the Canaries confirm their top-six place. 

After a two-game drought, Sargent found the net against Swansea last week, although it was not enough for his side to secure a win at home. 

Betting apps make him the favourite in both the first goal scorer and any time markets, and we’re inclined to agree. We’re backing Sargent to find the net at any time on Saturday. 

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 2: Josh Sargent to score any time – 21/10 bet365 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Birmingham vs Norwich tips: Another Blues late show? 

Blues left it late to secure their Championship status in 2014 and we could witness more drama in the closing moments of this final day match. 

Birmingham have conceded 19 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this term, while Norwich are not far behind on 16. While the Midlands outfit are not exactly potent late on, the Canaries tend to become more dangerous as the game progresses.  

Wagner’s side have won 16 points in the final 15 minutes, the joint-highest mark in the division alongside Southampton and Ipswich. Birmingham have claimed 12 points, but they’ve lost the same amount in that timeframe. 

Throw in the desperation of both sides potentially needing to go for the win late on, and we like the market gambling sites have on there being a goal scored from the 78th minute onwards with a best-price of 5/6. 

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 3: Goal scored after 76:59 – 5/6 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bets for Birmingham vs Norwich 

You can secure free bets and more for wagering on the final day of the Championship season by signing up for bet365 online and following these simple steps:

  • Click our link below 
  • Use the bet365 bonus code INDY2024 when creating your account 
  • Deposit between £5 and £10 
  • Place a £5 or £10 qualifying wager on any sport 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive three times the value of your first bet in free bet credits from bet365. Read all the terms and conditions of bet365’s offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 07:18 AM

Share:

You might also like

European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Football
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Football
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Football
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Betting
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Football
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
Football
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.