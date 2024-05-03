Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Goal scored after 76:59 – 5/6 bet365 Birmingham are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One in their final day Championship clash with Norwich at St Andrew’s on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League). The Blues are sitting in the relegation zone in 22nd place, one point behind Plymouth Argyle. If Gary Rowett’s side beat the Canaries and Plymouth fail to win at home to Hull, then the Midlands outfit will be safe. Birmingham can also avoid the drop if they earn a point and the Pilgrims lose by four goals or more. There’s even hope if Plymouth win as a defeat for Sheffield Wednesday or Blackburn could see them drop into the bottom three.

Birmingham's main focus, though, is on getting the win in a final-day clash that evokes memories of the 2013/14 season. That time around, Paul Caddis’ stoppage-time leveller against Bolton saved Blues from relegation to League One. They will require another saviour on this occasion. Norwich still have plenty to play for as they bid to tie up a play-off spot. A point will see them secure their standing in the top six, but a heavy defeat could leave them exposed to late swing that could result in Hull sneaking into the play-offs. The Canaries have drawn three of their last five games but are unbeaten in that period. Birmingham are narrow favourites with , but can Rowett’s men dig themselves out of trouble?

Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: A draw not enough for Blues Birmingham only have themselves to blame for their predicament. Their decision to sack the reliable John Eustace, who had the club in the play-off places, and replace him with Wayne Rooney in the early stages of the season was a disaster. The appointment of Tony Mowbray helped steady the ship, but his unfortunate illness has forced Blues to turn to Rowett. Results have not been horrendous under Rowett, but the form of other sides around them has left Birmingham facing up to returning to League One for the first time since 1995. Birmingham had two chances against already-relegated Rotherham and all-but relegated Huddersfield to notch the wins they needed to secure their Championship status, but their clinical edge in the final third was lacking.

Birmingham City vs Norwich City May 4th | 12:30pm

They’re going to get no favours from Norwich on Saturday either, so they must be ruthless in front of goal. The Canaries have the predatory instincts that Blues have lacked and Josh Sargent leads a formidable attack for the Norfolk outfit. They’ve scored in their last 17 games in all competitions, highlighting their threat, but winning games on the road has been an issue. Norwich allowed Sheffield Wednesday to mount a late comeback to earn a share of the spoils three weeks ago and have dropped points at fellow strugglers QPR and Blackburn. David Wagner’s men may be reliable when it comes to getting on the scoresheet but are just as liable to concede. It could be a similar story for Birmingham as it was against Huddersfield, where a draw was not quite good enough despite finding the net. We’re backing the stalemate with both teams to score on for our first tip. Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 10/3 bet365

Birmingham vs Norwich betting: Sargent to strike at St Andrew’s Sargent’s goals have been the driving force behind Norwich’s surge into the play-offs. Only Jamie Vardy has a better goals per minute strike rate than the American in the Championship this season. Sargent has notched 16 goals in just 25 appearances. Had he been available for the entire campaign, Norwich could well have been in with a shout of automatic promotion. An injury kept him on the shelf for four months, but he has shown no signs of rust following his return. Sargent could be the difference maker should the Canaries confirm their top-six place. After a two-game drought, Sargent found the net against Swansea last week, although it was not enough for his side to secure a win at home. make him the favourite in both the first goal scorer and any time markets, and we’re inclined to agree. We’re backing Sargent to find the net at any time on Saturday. Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 2: Josh Sargent to score any time – 21/10 bet365

Birmingham vs Norwich tips: Another Blues late show? Blues left it late to secure their Championship status in 2014 and we could witness more drama in the closing moments of this final day match. Birmingham have conceded 19 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this term, while Norwich are not far behind on 16. While the Midlands outfit are not exactly potent late on, the Canaries tend to become more dangerous as the game progresses. Wagner’s side have won 16 points in the final 15 minutes, the joint-highest mark in the division alongside Southampton and Ipswich. Birmingham have claimed 12 points, but they’ve lost the same amount in that timeframe. Throw in the desperation of both sides potentially needing to go for the win late on, and we like the market have on there being a goal scored from the 78th minute onwards with a best-price of 5/6. Birmingham vs Norwich prediction 3: Goal scored after 76:59 – 5/6 bet365

