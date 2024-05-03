Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Cycling

2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets

Our tipster previews the Giro d'Italia and reveals her best cycling betting tips for the race
Last Updated: 3rd of May 2024
Vicki Russell
·
Cycling Writer
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Giro d'Italia predictions

The hunt for the “Maglia Rosa” returns. The 107th Giro d’Italia marks the start of Grand Tour season – beginning in Turin on Saturday, May 4 and ending in Rome on Sunday, May 26. 

This year isn’t the most difficult edition but it still includes six mountain top finishes, two time trials totalling over 70km and a total of 3400km of racing over 21 stages. 

With the designed parcours offering slightly less climbing than in recent years, the organisers have enticed one of cycling’s biggest stars in UAE Team Emirates juggernaut Tadej Pogacar. Has a Grand Tour ever seen such an overwhelming favourite? The battle for the pink jersey already feels like a procession with the Slovenian a best-price of 2/7 on betting sites

All Pogacar needs is a bit of luck and he will take some beating. The big target for Pogacar this year is the Giro-Tour double and he would be the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to achieve this feat. 

He started the year in blistering form – winning six out of 10 race days he’s participated in. Is there any doubt to Pogacar winning the pink jersey? Perhaps. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Giro d'Italia betting tip: O'Connor a value outsider

The odd off day in previous Tour de France’s have shown that Pogacar is human after all and his constant urge to win every race has driven him into the red on rare occasions, shipping time dramatically on some of the toughest mountain stages. 

However, this Giro d’Italia does not include the likes of Jonas Vingegaard – who is the ultimate test to Pogacar’s resolve. It’s difficult to find a rider on the start-list who can go head-to-head with the Slovenian and after the hilly stage in Turin on day one, Pogacar could grace the pink jersey early.

Pogacar’s closest rival on betting apps is Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers). 

When Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018 it could not get any better for the Welshman. However, five years on, the gulf between Pogacar and now 37-year-old Thomas is growing. 

The last time the two faced off in a Grand Tour was in France in 2022 where Pogacar finished almost five minutes ahead. Even though Thomas finished runner up in last year’s Giro d’Italia, it is difficult to see how he will find the best form of his career to win this race. 

Hey Spin Sports
Established 2020
Bet £15 Get £15 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £15.Minimum Deposit: £15. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15

Former team-mate Daniel Martínez arrives as leader for BORA–hansgrohe and has shown glimpses of strong form – beating Remco Evenepoel in a couple of uphill finishes in Portugal earlier in February. He finished fifth at Giro d’Italia in 2021 and that was after helping Egan Bernal win the pink jersey, but will he handle the pressure as a leader and is he over a small knee niggle from March?

The potential is there to sneak a podium spot and the second half of the race includes several mountain top finishes which work in his favour, but the negatives may possibly outweigh the positives. 

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team have started 2024 strongly with 12 victories from five different riders and arrive in Italy with two strong General Classification riders – Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Ben O’Connor. 

The Australian O’Connor was fourth back in the 2021 Tour de France and has started this year in fine style with two victories to his name in Spain and the UAE. 

Also, he was runner up in Tour of the Alps. The way to combat Pogacar is to race aggressively and these two riders seem to have built a strong connection in recent races. They’re unlikely to overwhelm Pogacar but O’Connor’s form is strong enough to creep onto the podium and we know from 2021 he is able to cope with three weeks of hard racing. 

Giro d'Italia tip 1: Ben O'Connor to win the Giro d'Italia - 25/1 each-way with SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Giro d'Italia tip: Italian duo eye blue jersey

The General Classification isn’t the only competition up for grabs and the King of the Mountains is likely to be highly contested, especially between the Italian riders. 

As Pogacar should show his dominance over many stages, gambling sites have also made the Slovenian the outright favourite for the blue jersey. However, riders can gain many KOM points in breakaways. 

It’s no surprise that Italy has won the most “Maglia Azzurra” jerseys. However, an Italian winner has not been named since Giulio Ciccone in 2019. This could be the year that changes. 

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

Astana Qazaqstan Team arrive with Alexey Lutsenko as their leader but they will be interested in stage victories and breakaways too. Over hilly and mountain stages, their Italian duo of Lorenzo Fortunato and Christian Scaroni may well prove a tough double act when gaining KOM points, and both riders offer each-way value. 

Finally in the Points Classification, the “Maglia Ciclamino” is awaiting the sprinters in the peloton. 

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) and Olav Kooij (Team Visma Lease a Bike) are the hottest sprinters in this year’s competition but the fear is that both riders may not finish the race. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) is the favourite with bookmakers as he chases a second successive purple jersey. However, he does face stiffer competition this year and his odds are short enough.

Giro d'Italia tip 2: Lorenzo Fortunato to be King of the Mountain - 33/1 each-way with Unibet

Giro d'Italia tip 3: Christian Scaroni to be King of the Mountain - 50/1 each-way with William Hill

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Giro d'Italia free bets

There are free bets available for wagering on this year's Giro d'Italia when you sign up with bookmakers online.

William Hill have the top price on one of our King of the Mountains tips and they are giving new customers £30 in free bets to wager on any event on their sportsbook. 

To take advantage, sign up using the link below and bet a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet is settled, you’ll be credited with the £30 in free bets. In addition to being able to bet on sports, customers can also enjoy a standalone William Hill Vegas product, featuring thousands of the best online slots.

Make sure to read the terms and conditions of the sign up offer before joining any new betting sites and remember to always gamble responsibly.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad
Vicki Russell for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Vicki Russell

Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 07:00 AM

Share:

You might also like

European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Football
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Football
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Football
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Betting
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Football
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
Football
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.