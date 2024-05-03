Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?

Follow our Championship betting tips for our final day Leeds vs Southampton predictions
Last Updated: 3rd of May 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Leeds vs Southampton prediction 

Leeds need an almighty favour from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and to beat Southampton to achieve their dream of automatic promotion on the final day of the Championship season (12.30pm, Sky Sports Football) 

The Whites threw away their top two place after suffering a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Queens Park Rangers last time out, allowing Ipswich to move three points ahead following their win over Coventry in midweek. 

Ipswich only need a point to secure automatic promotion in their clash with Huddersfield. Daniel Farke’s men are relying on their West Yorkshire foes to become only the second side to win at Portman Road in the Championship this term and then go out and beat Southampton. 

Stranger things have happened, but the Whites shouldn’t be in this mess.

Sloppy defeats to Blackburn and QPR have left Leeds likely needing to negotiate the play-offs alongside Southampton. Even if the Whites miss out on the top two, they could still do with laying a psychological blow on Russell Martin’s side ahead of the play-offs. 

The Saints have crumbled in recent weeks, losing three on the bounce. They need to pick themselves up ahead of the play-offs, otherwise they could be making a very quick exit. 

Leeds are odds-on with football betting sites to get the win they need, but will it be enough on the Championship’s final day?

Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Whites to do their part 

Farke's side likely threw away their chance of automatic promotion last week and now find themselves in a near-impossible position. 

Hoping for a favour from Huddersfield, who are all but relegated, is not a situation the club would want to find themselves in at this point. But, a run of one of the last five games has likely consigned the Whites to a third place finish.  

Their defeat to QPR highlighted the boom-and-bust nature of their play this season. Leeds, at their best, are a joy to watch, but at their worst, they can implode as they did at Loftus Road. Still, Elland Road will be rocking and they can put Southampton to the sword.

After driving themselves back into the top two picture, the Saints saw their automatic promotion hopes dashed by a run of three straight defeats. Martin’s men are also highly prone to gaffes and they look far from the team that went on a 25-match unbeaten run from October to February.  

Issues at the back have returned, while they’ve lacked consistency in the final third. Leeds will not be forgiving and can expose Southampton’s willingness to play out from the back. 

It could be another messy afternoon for the Saints in the mould of their 5-0 hammering at Leicester recently. We’ve looked at the Asian handicap market on gambling sites, and have picked out Leeds –1.5 at 29/20 with BetUK. This bet only pays out if Leeds win by two goals or more. 

Leeds vs Southampton prediction 1: Leeds –1.5 Asian handicap – 29/20 BetUK

Leeds vs Southampton betting: Piroe to make an impression 

Leeds spent £15m to secure Joel Piroe’s signature last summer in the hope he would fire them to promotion. The Dutchman has not quite lived up to the billing, mustering 12 strikes in 44 appearances in the Championship.  

Piroe has lost his place following Patrick Bamford’s return from injury, starting just two of the last 11 matches. 

Another injury to Bamford paved the way for him to return against QPR, but he failed to make an impact in front of goal, while it was the same story in his previous start against Blackburn.  

Leeds need the forward at his best in the final third to get a result on Saturday, and if they’re not promoted, for Piroe to find his confidence ahead of the play-offs. He has only scored one in his last 14 games, mustering only 14 attempts at goal in that timeframe.  

Piroe did have a strong start to the season, and has registered two or more efforts on target on 10 occasions this term, including three against Coventry on the last occasion he scored. We’re backing him at 8/5 with QuinnBet to record at least two shots on target against the Saints. 

Leeds vs Southampton prediction 2: Joel Piroe over 1.5 shots on target – 8/5 QuinnBet

Leeds vs Southampton tips: A feisty game at Elland Road? 

Some matches at the end of the season tend to be drab affairs, but this game could be a stage setter for a potential Wembley showdown between these two sides in the play-offs. 

Leeds has been the best-behaved side in the Championship this season, with only 68 cautions and two dismissals, while the Saints are towards the other end of the scale, with 100 yellow and three red cards.

Southampton's discipline has improved recently, receiving five cautions in their last four games. Referee Matt Donohue has been assigned the game and has averaged 4.31 yellow cards per game in his 29 Championship matches. 

Although the Saints have little to play for, they may look to get under the skin of their opponents. Betting apps have a range of card markets available and we’re backing the Saints to receive more cards than Leeds at 3/4 on Unibet

Leeds vs Southampton prediction 3: Southampton most cards – 3/4 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 07:07 AM

