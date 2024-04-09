The Masters 2024 winner tips, predictions, golf betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Masters 2024 tips Xander Schauffele - 16/1 each-way

Hideki Matsuyama - 20/1 each-way

Corey Conners - 80/1 each-way with BetVictor The fractured sport of golf holds a temporary truce this week when the world’s best players come together for the first major of the year. Jon Rahm returns as the highest profile of the 13 LIV golfers playing at Augusta National, bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his Masters title since Tiger Woods in 2002. Rahm has yet to win since last year’s four shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, but is priced at around 12/1 to add a third major to his name behind hot favourite Scottie Scheffler and 10/1 shot Rory McIlroy, who is trying to become the sixth player to bag a career grand slam. Ahead of Thursday’s first tee-off, we’ve taken a long hard look at to pick out three Masters tips from the outright winner market.

Taming this iconic course is one of the great challenges, but world No 1 Scheffler could not be in better nick to repeat his 2022 success in the wake of back-to-back triumphs at Bay Hill and Sawgrass followed by a runner-up finish at the Houston Open. Scheffler’s form has seen his price more than halved to 4/1 since the turn of the year and while there are very few negatives to dispute his chances of wearing the Green Jacket for a second time, his price looks short given the strength of the field. Experience of playing at Augusta is key to success, highlighted by the fact Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last to win here as a debutant. And although Zach Johnson plotted his way to victory in 2007, at 7,555 yards, this par-72 course clearly favours the big-hitters, especially as the fairways are cut towards the tee boxes, meaning that balls tend to stop quickly when they land.

Hot shoe Schauffele can break major duck Factors such as form, a good course record, current world rankings and a finely-tuned all-round game are just some of the elements that can point towards potential winners, one of whom could be Xander Schauffele. Americans have won six of the last 10 Masters and eight of them were inside the world’s top 20 at the time, so Schauffele already has a couple of ingredients in his favour. The world No 5's last victory may have come 20 months ago at the Scottish Open, but his current and Augusta form are excellent. Only Scheffler has a lower scoring average and better strokes gained: tee-to-green stats this season than Schauffele, who has finished inside the top 10 in six of his last eight tournaments and in three of his last five visits to Augusta.

After finishing a shot behind Scheffler at The Players Championship, Schauffele looked understandably disconsolate having led by one heading into Sunday, but he has proved himself time and time again at the majors where remarkably he has 11 top-10 finishes in 26 outings. He may have developed a reputation as a nearly man, but an elusive first major is surely just around the corner for a player that finished runner-up to Woods five years ago and one who feels comfortable on the course. Schauffele has certainly hit his stride in the first three months and kicks off our Masters tips, with the pick of the at 16/1.

Matsuyama made for Augusta repeat One player with experience of wearing the Green Jacket is Hideki Matsuyama, who has only once finished outside the top 20 in his nine previous visits to Augusta and is also in a rich vein of form. The Japanese is the only player in the last five renewals to win the Masters at a starting price bigger than 20/1, triumphing as a 45/1 shot three years ago, but you won’t get those this week after a brilliant run over the last two months which included a ninth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational. Matsuyama then finished 12th or better in his next three tournaments at Bay Hill, Sawgrass and TPC San Antonio, so the world No 12 looks absolutely dialled in for another major assault. There are a couple of negatives surrounding his chances, one being putting, but he is in the top three for SG: tee to green this season and leads the ‘around the green’ metric, so he should at least give himself chances.

Rain is expected on Thursday and wind will be a factor for the first couple of days which could take the fire out of the course. Matsuyama said on Monday he prefers a "tougher set-up" at Augusta, favouring drier conditions that play "hard and fast" even if that makes it more difficult to score, but he could not be in better shape and is already eyeing another Masters coup. Matsuyama is a best-priced 20/1 with the for another great week in Georgia.

Conners worth an outside shout? There are plenty of outsiders who look capable of threatening the frame, but one player who catches the eye is Corey Conners, who says his game “feels good” ahead of his return to Augusta where he missed the cut last year to end a run of three successive top-10s at the course. Conners said he had “high expectations” of retaining his Texas Open title last week, but perhaps it was a blessing in disguise to finish 25th bearing in mind only Sandy Lyle (1988) and Mickelson (2006) have won the Masters having enjoyed a PGA Tour title the week before.

The Canadian's strokes gained: tee-to-green and approach metrics have been very strong this season and he has not missed the cut in any tournament since the US Open 10 months ago. Although he has yet to post a top-10 this year, he tied for 13th at The Players Championship which adds to the feeling Conners can challenge this week.

