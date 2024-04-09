Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

The Masters 2024 winner tips, predictions, golf betting odds and free bets

Our golf tipster has picked out three players to follow at Augusta this week from the Masters odds
Last Updated: 9th of April 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Masters 2024 tips

The fractured sport of golf holds a temporary truce this week when the world’s best players come together for the first major of the year.  

Jon Rahm returns as the highest profile of the 13 LIV golfers playing at Augusta National, bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his Masters title since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Rahm has yet to win since last year’s four shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, but is priced at around 12/1 to add a third major to his name behind hot favourite Scottie Scheffler and 10/1 shot Rory McIlroy, who is trying to become the sixth player to bag a career grand slam.

Ahead of Thursday’s first tee-off, we’ve taken a long hard look at golf betting sites to pick out three Masters tips from the outright winner market.

Taming this iconic course is one of the great challenges, but world No 1 Scheffler could not be in better nick to repeat his 2022 success in the wake of back-to-back triumphs at Bay Hill and Sawgrass followed by a runner-up finish at the Houston Open.

Scheffler’s form has seen his price more than halved to 4/1 since the turn of the year and while there are very few negatives to dispute his chances of wearing the Green Jacket for a second time, his price looks short given the strength of the field.

Experience of playing at Augusta is key to success, highlighted by the fact Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last to win here as a debutant. 

And although Zach Johnson plotted his way to victory in 2007, at 7,555 yards, this par-72 course clearly favours the big-hitters, especially as the fairways are cut towards the tee boxes, meaning that balls tend to stop quickly when they land.

Hot shoe Schauffele can break major duck

Factors such as form, a good course record, current world rankings and a finely-tuned all-round game are just some of the elements that can point towards potential winners, one of whom could be Xander Schauffele.

Americans have won six of the last 10 Masters and eight of them were inside the world’s top 20 at the time, so Schauffele already has a couple of ingredients in his favour.

The world No 5's last victory may have come 20 months ago at the Scottish Open, but his current and Augusta form are excellent.

Only Scheffler has a lower scoring average and better strokes gained: tee-to-green stats this season than Schauffele, who has finished inside the top 10 in six of his last eight tournaments and in three of his last five visits to Augusta.

After finishing a shot behind Scheffler at The Players Championship, Schauffele looked understandably disconsolate having led by one heading into Sunday, but he has proved himself time and time again at the majors where remarkably he has 11 top-10 finishes in 26 outings.

He may have developed a reputation as a nearly man, but an elusive first major is surely just around the corner for a player that finished runner-up to Woods five years ago and one who feels comfortable on the course.

Schauffele has certainly hit his stride in the first three months and kicks off our Masters tips, with BoyleSports the pick of the UK betting sites at 16/1. Boyles' each-way terms see them paying out on the top eight places at 1/5 of the outright odds.

Masters Tip 1: Xander Schauffele to win Masters - 16/1 each-way with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Matsuyama made for Augusta repeat

One player with experience of wearing the Green Jacket is Hideki Matsuyama, who has only once finished outside the top 20 in his nine previous visits to Augusta and is also in a rich vein of form.

The Japanese is the only player in the last five renewals to win the Masters at a starting price bigger than 20/1, triumphing as a 45/1 shot three years ago, but you won’t get those Masters odds this week after a brilliant run over the last two months which included a ninth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational.

Matsuyama then finished 12th or better in his next three tournaments at Bay Hill, Sawgrass and TPC San Antonio, so the world No 12 looks absolutely dialled in for another major assault.

There are a couple of negatives surrounding his chances, one being putting, but he is in the top three for SG: tee to green this season and leads the ‘around the green’ metric, so he should at least give himself chances.

Rain is expected on Thursday and wind will be a factor for the first couple of days which could take the fire out of the course.

Matsuyama said on Monday he prefers a “tougher set-up” at Augusta, favouring drier conditions that play “hard and fast” even if that makes it more difficult to score, but he could not be in better shape and is already eyeing another Masters coup.

Matsuyama is a best-priced 20/1 with the gambling sites for another great week in Georgia. 

An each-way bet with BetMGM pays out on the top seven places at 1/5 of the outright odds.

Masters Tip 2: Hideki Matsuyama to win Masters - 20/1 each-way with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Conners worth an outside shout?

There are plenty of outsiders who look capable of threatening the frame, but one player who catches the eye is Corey Conners, who says his game “feels good” ahead of his return to Augusta where he missed the cut last year to end a run of three successive top-10s at the course.

Conners said he had “high expectations” of retaining his Texas Open title last week, but perhaps it was a blessing in disguise to finish 25th bearing in mind only Sandy Lyle (1988) and Mickelson (2006) have won the Masters having enjoyed a PGA Tour title the week before.

The Canadian’s strokes gained: tee-to-green and approach metrics have been very strong this season and he has not missed the cut in any tournament since the US Open 10 months ago.

Although he has yet to post a top-10 this year, he tied for 13th at The Players Championship which adds to the feeling Conners can challenge this week. BetVictor offer the top price among betting apps at 80/1 for Conners to win a first major, paying out 1/4 odds on the top five places.

Masters Tip 3: Corey Conners to win Masters - 80/1 each-way with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

The Masters free bet offers

The Masters is one of the headline events of the golfing calendar and the best players from around the world will converge on Augusta National in a bid to win the Green Jacket. You can get free bets and more for wagering on the action by signing up for online bookmakers.

Bet365 are one of the most trusted names in sports betting and are offering up to £30 in free bets for new customers. 

All you have to do is create an account using the bet365 bonus code INDY2024. Those wishing to claim the full £30 in free bets will need to deposit a minimum of £10 and then place a corresponding qualifying wager on any sport on the sportsbook.

Bet365 offers three times the value of your qualifying wager in free bets, which are paid out into your account in free bet credits once your bet is settled.

Before you sign up for bet365, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you bet on the Masters or any other sport, gamble responsibly.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Warren Barner

Last Updated: 9th April 2024, 02:07 PM

Share:

