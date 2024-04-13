Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Golf

BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024

We look at the latest US Masters betting offers from BetMGM ahead of the 2024 event
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 13th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Golf Writer
BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024
Sign up to our betting newsletter

The US Masters is one of the most popular events for sports bettors and, as such, the best betting sites in the UK attempt to outdo each other with their Masters betting offers.

The first golf major looks to be a wide-open affair this year, giving punters the chance to back big-priced players in the Masters odds as they hope for large returns. 

This is where bookmaker offers and promos come in handy, with free bets, price boosts and extra places being just some of the offers available.

Below we look at the selection of Masters betting offers available from this popular betting site.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetMGM Masters Sign-Up Offer: Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets

One of the most valuable sign-up offers on the market, BetMGM's Masters welcome promo gives new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets for other sports after wagering £10 on the Masters.

Not only are BetMGM one of the best golf betting sites around, they also have strong football and racing products, so this offer will appeal to betting fans of multiple sports. 

To avail of this offer, new customers must place a £10 bet at US Masters odds of evens (2.0) or greater. They will then receive four £10 free bets divided into the following:

  • 1 x £10 bet on horse racing
  • 1 x £10 Bet Builder (minimum odds 3/1)
  • 1 x £10 Accumulator
  • 1 x £10 bet on football
BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

The Masters Profit Boost

For those only interested in betting on golf, BetMGM's Masters Profit Boost gives customers the chance to double their winnings on outright bets with the BetMGM 'Golden Jacket'.

To avail of this offer, simply opt-in via the 'My Offers' page, place a £10 outright bet on the Masters and select the Profit Boost option.

If your selected player wins, you could double your bet winnings up to £1000.

The £10 bet must be placed on Masters odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater but the promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer with this leading Masters betting site.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Enhanced Double Chance

One of the most interesting Masters betting offers available from BetMGM is their Enhanced Double Chance special.

With this offer, indecisive punters can select two players that they think could win the tournament, and if either of them wins you will get a return at enhanced odds.

If you are still undecided on which players to bet on this year, you can check out the latest Masters odds to help you out.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Other Masters Betting Markets

BetMGM are offering a host of markets on this year's US Masters at Augusta. One thing that golf bettors always look for when it comes to big tournaments is how many places a bookmaker is paying out to.

As it stands, BetMGM are offering seven places for the Masters and they also have betting markets for players to finish in the top 30 and the top 40.

They also have a range of standard Masters betting markets such as: 

  • Leader after round three
  • Round betting
  • Winning margin
  • Hole in one
BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Remember to bet responsibly

Sports betting can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools BetMGM have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and BetMGM are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 12:51 PM

Share:

You might also like

Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Aston Villa betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Football
Saturday's accumulator betting tips: Premier League predictions, 41/1 acca and football odds
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Football
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
UFC 300 betting tips: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill preview with predictions, MMA odds and free bets
UFC
UFC 300 betting tips: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill preview with predictions, MMA odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
Grand National
Grand National Free Bets: Top Grand National Betting Offers in 2024
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips: Premier League odds, predictions and free bets
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Grand National
Grand National betting tips: Three each-way bets for the Aintree showpiece race
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Golf
Best Masters Betting Offers & Golf Free Bets for 2024
Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites in the UK in 2024
Betting
Best £5 Deposit Betting Sites in the UK in 2024
Horse racing betting guide: How to bet on the Grand National
Horse Racing
Horse racing betting guide: How to bet on the Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offers: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offers: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Best Horse Racing Free Bets and Betting Offers in 2024
Horse Racing
Best Horse Racing Free Bets and Betting Offers in 2024
BetMGM Grand National offers for Aintree 2024
Grand National
BetMGM Grand National offers for Aintree 2024
Betway sign up offer: Free bets for new members
Betting
Betway sign up offer: Free bets for new members
Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day
Grand National
Day 3 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Grand National day
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Football
Liverpool treble odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the treble?
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Football
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester City vs Luton betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Horse Racing
What Does SP Mean in Betting?
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 2 Aintree betting tips: Four best bets for Friday at the Grand National meeting
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Golf
Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Football
Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
Grand National
Day 1 Aintree betting tips: Three best bets for Thursday at the Grand National meeting
BoyleSports sign up offer: Free bets for new mobile customers
Betting
BoyleSports sign up offer: Free bets for new mobile customers
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Grand National
Aintree Tips: Four to follow at the Grand National Festival
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.