BetMGM Masters betting offers: US Masters promos for 2024

The US Masters is one of the most popular events for sports bettors and, as such, the best betting sites in the UK attempt to outdo each other with their Masters betting offers.
The first golf major looks to be a wide-open affair this year, giving punters the chance to back big-priced players in the Masters odds as they hope for large returns.
This is where bookmaker offers and promos come in handy, with free bets, price boosts and extra places being just some of the offers available.
Below we look at the selection of Masters betting offers available from this popular betting site.
BetMGM Masters Sign-Up Offer: Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets
One of the most valuable sign-up offers on the market, BetMGM's Masters welcome promo gives new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets for other sports after wagering £10 on the Masters.
Not only are BetMGM one of the best golf betting sites around, they also have strong football and racing products, so this offer will appeal to betting fans of multiple sports.
To avail of this offer, new customers must place a £10 bet at US Masters odds of evens (2.0) or greater. They will then receive four £10 free bets divided into the following:
- 1 x £10 bet on horse racing
- 1 x £10 Bet Builder (minimum odds 3/1)
- 1 x £10 Accumulator
- 1 x £10 bet on football
The Masters Profit Boost
For those only interested in betting on golf, BetMGM's Masters Profit Boost gives customers the chance to double their winnings on outright bets with the BetMGM 'Golden Jacket'.
To avail of this offer, simply opt-in via the 'My Offers' page, place a £10 outright bet on the Masters and select the Profit Boost option.
If your selected player wins, you could double your bet winnings up to £1000.
The £10 bet must be placed on Masters odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater but the promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer with this leading Masters betting site.
Enhanced Double Chance
One of the most interesting Masters betting offers available from BetMGM is their Enhanced Double Chance special.
With this offer, indecisive punters can select two players that they think could win the tournament, and if either of them wins you will get a return at enhanced odds.
If you are still undecided on which players to bet on this year, you can check out the latest Masters odds to help you out.
Other Masters Betting Markets
BetMGM are offering a host of markets on this year's US Masters at Augusta. One thing that golf bettors always look for when it comes to big tournaments is how many places a bookmaker is paying out to.
As it stands, BetMGM are offering seven places for the Masters and they also have betting markets for players to finish in the top 30 and the top 40.
They also have a range of standard Masters betting markets such as:
- Leader after round three
- Round betting
- Winning margin
- Hole in one
Remember to bet responsibly
Sports betting can be addictive and betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools BetMGM have to offer if you do register an account.
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and BetMGM are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Last Updated: 13th April 2024, 12:51 PM