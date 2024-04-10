Masters Betting Sites: Best Online Bookmakers for 2024 US Masters

On this page you'll find our recommendations for which golf betting sites to use if you're planning on having a wager on the 2024 US Masters.

Our Picks for the Best Masters Betting Sites in 2024 We've looked at an extensive list of and have ranked the best operators for the quality of their Masters betting product. Our rankings are based on the value of their , range of markets and promotions, including sign-up offers. You can choose your Masters betting site by looking at our breakdown and deciding which operator suits your betting preferences and intentions. 1. William Hill is our top recommendation when it comes to betting on the Masters. They have an extensive range of betting markets available on the Masters, including winner, top five, top 10, top 20, over/unders and props as well as winning nationality and other compelling markets. William Hill's Masters odds do not disappoint on value, as evidenced by their 'Enhanced Odds' section at the top of their Masters betting page. One of the impressive aspects of its Masters betting product is the #YourOdds section, which allows users to create their own bet which is then made available for other customers to back. Their current sign-up offer is in free bets, which is valid on golf, while existing customers can get a free £5 bet on the Masters if they bet £5 on the first round leader market.

2. BoyleSports BoyleSports is one of the standout operators for Masters betting for several reasons but perhaps most notably for their each-way options. Each-way bettors will be pleased to see they're paying out on up to 12 places on the outright winner market for 2024. In fact, each-way punters can choose their own place terms to suit their preferences, with six, eight or 10 places also available. With regular 'Premium Boosts', BoyleSports provide top value on their Masters betting odds, while customers can get paid out early if their pick is the outright leader at the end of Day Three at Augusta National. New customers can avail of the which is bet £10 get £20, but please note this offer is only valid when activated via a mobile device on the link below.

3. BetMGM BetMGM is one of the in the UK and they have a particularly impressive Masters betting section. We particularly like their 'Enhanced Double Chance' market which will appeal to punters who are torn between two players to back in the outright market. For example, if you can't choose between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, choose both! You'll get reduced odds on the double chance of course, but it's a unique bet that could solve some headaches. offer new customers free bets worth £40 for signing up to its betting site and betting £10 online. However, please be aware that although the initial £10 qualifying stake can be placed on golf, the £40 in are restricted to football, horse racing, accumulators and , so it may not appeal to everyone.

4. Bet365 Bet365 have a huge array of betting markets for the 2024 Masters, so you’ll likely be able to find a market that suits your intentions. Their odds are priced fairly and in line with competitors, although you can find stronger value on bet365's odds boosts, so keep your eyes peeled for those throughout the four-day event. Another reason we recommend bet365 for Masters betting is because they facilitate as well as other alternative payment methods such as Neteller and Boku. Using the , new customers can unlock a welcome package whereby you get £30 in free bets after depositing and betting £10 on golf, or any other sport. However, only debit card deposits will qualify for this offer.

5. Betway Betway is one of the top betting operators in the UK and is a go-to option for many punters who enjoy in-play betting. Betway will have a wide range of in-play markets available for users during the 2024 Masters. Golf lends itself perfectly for in-play wagering due to the stop-start nature of the sport and it allows like Betway to be creative with its markets. Betway has a slick user interface, allowing customers to bet and navigate its site with ease. For golf betting in running, you'll struggle to find a better site. New customers can get a matched £10 free bet if they sign-up and bet £10 on Betway's sportsbook, while existing customers might be interested in joining their .

Best Masters Betting Offer 2024 Betfred: McIlroy and Schauffelle top five finish double - 12/1 There's no shortage of Masters betting offers out there but we particularly like Betfred's 12/1 price on both Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffelle to finish inside the top five. McIlroy has long been touted as a future winner of the Masters - the only major he hasn't won - while Schauffelle tends to find his groove around Augusta and finished T2 in 2019. They're both extremely popular in the outright betting, but Betfred's Masters special allows new and existing customers to take this enhanced price on both to make the top five - and tied finishes are included in the terms. Better yet, new customers can obtain £50 in bonuses when they register at the below link, enter the promo code WELCOME50 and bet £10 on any sport.

How to choose a Masters Betting Site Choosing the best Masters golf betting site can be tough, but using our can help you narrow down the field. Regulation First and foremost, choose a that is regulated and licensed to legally operate in the UK. Our list of bookmakers for US Masters betting all have obtained a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. Regulation ensures that all of your data is protected with the latest encryption software. Value We only select bookmakers that offer the best prices on their Masters betting odds across different markets before and during the event. So, you should feel confident that you're getting value for money. Welcome offers use welcome offers to attract new customers and our selected operators provide some of the best sign-up deals in the business. You can expect to receive free bets and more when joining a Masters betting site. Promotions Promotions should not only be for new customers, the best operators continue to provide offers for existing customers for betting on the US Masters and more. These promotions should include free bets, enhanced odds and profit boosts. Depth of markets The Masters is one of the more nuanced sports events to bet on, and punters want to see the same level of detail from bookmakers. The Masters betting sites listed on this page have a wide range of markets to bet on, including winner, top five, top 10 and top 20 finishes among many others. Payment methods Betting sites should offer a variety of methods beyond traditional forms of payment. Our recommended Masters bookmakers go beyond debit card transactions and allow users to deposit funds through e-wallets, Google Wallet and among others. Live betting Live betting should be a staple of all betting operators with golf being a popular sport to bet on in-play. You'll find the providers listed on this page are up to the task with almost all markets available for live Masters betting at competitive odds. There are also useful tools such as statistics and in-play graphics to support live wagering. Support If you need assistance from customer support, the best online bookies for Masters betting should have a 24/7 live chat to solve any issues. Traditional methods including a phone line and email should also be available.

How We Review Our team of have reviewed an extensive list of US Masters betting sites to bring you the best operators on the market that provide a wide range of odds with competitive prices and promotions. The golf Masters betting sites mentioned on this page all meet our stringent criteria, which includes the following requirements: First, the Masters betting site must be regulated and have a license to operate in the UK. We perform a simple check to see whether the operator has a UK Gambling Commission licence, which allows them to operate online

licence, which allows them to operate online The best betting sites for the Masters will have a top range of golf promotions available for new and existing customers. Customers should expect a good welcome offer and then receive regular free bets, enhanced odds and other promotions

will have a top range of golf promotions available for new and existing customers. Customers should expect a good welcome offer and then receive regular free bets, enhanced odds and other promotions One of the most important features of a top Masters betting site is value. We would never recommend an operator that does not provide competitive odds on the market. Our list of the best Masters betting sites only includes operators that offer value across the board

Responsible Gambling All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. Gambling can be addictive and golf betting can get out of hand before you know it. Thus, you should only choose a bookmaker for the US Masters if they provide tools such as: Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit

- so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active

- notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate

- instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits All licensed and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

GambleAware

Gamblers Anonymous

NHS Best Masters Betting Sites UK: In Summary Punters should now feel comfortable enough to pick a Masters betting site of their preference after reading our detailed breakdown of the best operators. Feel free to come back and check out the latest promotions from , even after the 2024 event has commenced as offers will be available throughout the tournament. The Independent ensures that all the bookmakers mentioned in our breakdown are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.