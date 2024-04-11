Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters

We take a look at Betfred's promos and betting offers for the US Masters at Augusta
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 11th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Golf Writer
Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred, one of the leading UK betting sites, are giving new customers the chance to get £50 in bonuses by betting just £10 on the Masters. 

Using the bonus code WELCOME50, new sign-ups need to deposit and stake £10. Once this bet has been settled, you will receive £40 in free bets and £10 in free spins to use on the Fishin' Frenzy slot game.

The £40 free bets are divided as follows:

  • £20 to use on In-Play markets
  • £20 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections)
  • £10 in Free Spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games

The £20 in-play free bet will be particularly appealing to those planning to bet on the Masters, which lends itself well to live betting. 

The free accumulator bet may be more suited to other events such as football matches and horse races like the Grand National which runs on Saturday.

Betfred Each-Way Offer - 10 Places On The Masters

For many punters, each-way betting is the go-to bet type when it comes to the US Masters, and Betfred are giving their customers a greater chance to win by offering payouts on the top 10 at Augusta.

Most betting sites and betting apps will be offering extra places on this year's Masters, but Betfred's offer is one of the best available. 

Offering to pay out on 10 places is a strong Masters promo and confirms Betfred as one of the best golf betting sites on the market.

If you have yet to decide which players you think can hit the frame this year, you can always check out our expert Masters betting tips for a little help.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
We are paying 10 places on the Masters
VISIT SITE
10 Places 1/5 odds. Available until the first tee. General Betfred rules apply.

Bestfred Masters Price Boosts

If you are looking for price boosts as part of your Masters betting offers, then Betfred have you covered with their selection of enhanced specials.

Although they already have some of the best Masters odds available, Betfred have boosted their prices on the following special bets:

  • Tiger Woods to finish in the Top 20 - Was 10/3 Now 9/2
  • Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm to finish in the top 10 - Was 3/1 Now 4/1
Betfred Masters Promo: Pick Your Punt

Betfred's Pick Your Punt promo gives customers the chance to build their bet and get the combined odds.

This offer has been made available for this year's Masters and you can qualify for the promo by clicking on the 'PickYourPunt' tab to find the available Masters bets.

Your combo might even get featured on the Betfred site. Some of the Pick Your Punt bets made available to others by Betfred include:

  • Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele to finish in the top five - 12/1
  • Justin Thomas to have a bogey-free first round - 16/1

You may prefer to create your own Pick Your Punt bet and Betfred will give you the odds.

Other Betfred Masters Betting Offers

Betfred may have a quality selection of betting offers for the 2024 Masters, but they are not the only betting site offering promos on the famous golf tournament.

Click on the links below to discover the Masters betting offers provided by other bookmakers:

Remember to bet responsibly

Golf is a notoriously difficult sport to predict, so if you are planning on having a bet on the 2024 US Masters, make sure you're prepared to lose money on the event. 

With that in mind, punters should never gamble more than they can afford to lose and it's never a good idea to chase losses if your bet goes pear-shaped. 

Whether you're new to gambling or a seasoned bettor we recommend you make use of the many responsible gambling tools offered by safe betting sites, such as:

  • Deposit limits - Put a maximum amount on how much you can deposit in a given period
  • Loss limits - Put a maximum amount on how much you can lose in a given period
  • Session limits - Automatically log yourself out of your betting account after a set period of time

Check out our responsible gambling advice page for more information on how to bet within your means.

Should you prefer to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 11th April 2024, 02:16 PM

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.