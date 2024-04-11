Betfred Masters Golf Offers: Betting Promotions & Bonus Code for 2024 US Masters

Betfred, one of the leading UK betting sites, are giving new customers the chance to get £50 in bonuses by betting just £10 on the Masters.
Using the bonus code WELCOME50, new sign-ups need to deposit and stake £10. Once this bet has been settled, you will receive £40 in free bets and £10 in free spins to use on the Fishin' Frenzy slot game.
The £40 free bets are divided as follows:
- £20 to use on In-Play markets
- £20 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections)
- £10 in Free Spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games
The £20 in-play free bet will be particularly appealing to those planning to bet on the Masters, which lends itself well to live betting.
The free accumulator bet may be more suited to other events such as football matches and horse races like the Grand National which runs on Saturday.
Betfred Each-Way Offer - 10 Places On The Masters
For many punters, each-way betting is the go-to bet type when it comes to the US Masters, and Betfred are giving their customers a greater chance to win by offering payouts on the top 10 at Augusta.
Most betting sites and betting apps will be offering extra places on this year's Masters, but Betfred's offer is one of the best available.
Offering to pay out on 10 places is a strong Masters promo and confirms Betfred as one of the best golf betting sites on the market.
If you have yet to decide which players you think can hit the frame this year, you can always check out our expert Masters betting tips for a little help.
Bestfred Masters Price Boosts
If you are looking for price boosts as part of your Masters betting offers, then Betfred have you covered with their selection of enhanced specials.
Although they already have some of the best Masters odds available, Betfred have boosted their prices on the following special bets:
- Tiger Woods to finish in the Top 20 - Was 10/3 Now 9/2
- Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm to finish in the top 10 - Was 3/1 Now 4/1
Betfred Masters Promo: Pick Your Punt
Betfred's Pick Your Punt promo gives customers the chance to build their bet and get the combined odds.
This offer has been made available for this year's Masters and you can qualify for the promo by clicking on the 'PickYourPunt' tab to find the available Masters bets.
Your combo might even get featured on the Betfred site. Some of the Pick Your Punt bets made available to others by Betfred include:
- Rory McIlroy & Xander Schauffele to finish in the top five - 12/1
- Justin Thomas to have a bogey-free first round - 16/1
You may prefer to create your own Pick Your Punt bet and Betfred will give you the odds.
Other Betfred Masters Betting Offers
Betfred may have a quality selection of betting offers for the 2024 Masters, but they are not the only betting site offering promos on the famous golf tournament.
