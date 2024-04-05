Masters Odds 2024

Latest odds for the 2024 US Masters
Find the latest 2024 US Masters odds, including the outright winner, top five and top 10 betting markets.
Our Masters odds tables will update live before and throughout the 2024 event, enabling you to find the best price for different betting markets on the first golf major of the year.
The odds listed here come from safe betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, with the best price for each market highlighted.
You may also want to find out what free bets are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the Masters.
Many free bet offers for new customers are centred around football and horse racing, but some alternative betting sites cater for more sports such as golf.
BzeeBet fall into this category, with their bet £20 get a £20 free bet welcome offer available to use on golf ahead of the 2024 Masters.
To qualify, sign-up to BzeeBet here and deposit £20 via a debit card before placing a bet of the equivalent value.
You don't need to opt-in or use a promo code to take advantage of this offer. Any new customer who signs up to Bzeebet via this page and bets £20 at odds of evens (2.0) or higher will receive a free £20 bet in return once their qualifying bet has been settled (it must be settled within 14 days of being placed).
There's also a very reasonable expiry period of 14 days on the £20 free bet token - most other gambling sites put seven-day expiry dates on their free bets.
All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity.
Gambling can be addictive and golf betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for the Masters if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:
All licensed betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic.
Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.