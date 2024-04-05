Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Masters Odds 2024

Latest odds for the 2024 US Masters

Last Updated: 5th of April 2024
Jamie Casey
Betting Writer

Find the latest 2024 US Masters odds, including the outright winner, top five and top 10 betting markets.

US Masters 2024 - Winner
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
19.05%
--
4/1
4/1
--
17/4
4/1
7/2
Rory Mcilroy
8.33%
--
10/1
10/1
--
11/1
11/1
11/1
Jon Rahm
6.67%
--
12/1
12/1
--
12/1
12/1
14/1
Brooks Koepka
5.26%
--
18/1
16/1
--
18/1
18/1
16/1
Xander Schauffele
5.26%
--
18/1
18/1
--
18/1
18/1
18/1
Scottie Scheffler
Rory Mcilroy
Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka
US Masters 2024 - Top 5
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
45.45%
--
6/5
--
--
11/10
--
--
Rory Mcilroy
27.03%
--
21/8
--
--
5/2
--
--
Jon Rahm
26.32%
--
14/5
--
--
13/5
--
--
Xander Schauffele
16.67%
--
5/1
--
--
4/1
--
--
Brooks Koepka
16.67%
--
5/1
--
--
4/1
--
--
Scottie Scheffler
US Masters 2024 - Top 10
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
63.69%
--
4/7
--
--
5/9
--
--
Rory Mcilroy
43.48%
--
13/10
--
--
5/4
--
--
Jon Rahm
42.02%
--
11/8
--
--
5/4
--
--
Xander Schauffele
32.26%
--
21/10
--
--
15/8
--
--
Brooks Koepka
32.26%
--
21/10
--
--
15/8
--
--
Scottie Scheffler
Our Masters odds tables will update live before and throughout the 2024 event, enabling you to find the best price for different betting markets on the first golf major of the year.

The odds listed here come from safe betting sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, with the best price for each market highlighted.

You may also want to find out what free bets are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the Masters.

Best Masters Free Bet Offer

BzeeBet: Bet £20 get £20 Free Bet

Many free bet offers for new customers are centred around football and horse racing, but some alternative betting sites cater for more sports such as golf. 

BzeeBet fall into this category, with their bet £20 get a £20 free bet welcome offer available to use on golf ahead of the 2024 Masters. 

To qualify, sign-up to BzeeBet here and deposit £20 via a debit card before placing a bet of the equivalent value. 

You don't need to opt-in or use a promo code to take advantage of this offer. Any new customer who signs up to Bzeebet via this page and bets £20 at odds of evens (2.0) or higher will receive a free £20 bet in return once their qualifying bet has been settled (it must be settled within 14 days of being placed). 

There's also a very reasonable expiry period of 14 days on the £20 free bet token - most other gambling sites put seven-day expiry dates on their free bets. 

Other Recommended Masters Betting Sites

Responsible Gambling

All gambling operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are required to provide customers with useful tools to help stay in control of their activity. 

Gambling can be addictive and golf betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. Thus, you should only choose a betting site for the Masters if they provide responsible gambling tools such as:

  • Deposit limits - so users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
  • Reality checks - notifications to prompt customers to be mindful of how long they've been active
  • Profit/loss indicators - instant access to win/loss margins to provide transparency on a customer's success rate
  • Time outs - so users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All licensed betting apps and websites must give users the option to self-exclude, which should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. 

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Masters Odds FAQs

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.