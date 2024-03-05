Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, best odds and free bets

Our golf tipster takes a look at this week's event at Bay Hill that's attracted a star-studded line-up
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, best odds and free bets
Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tips

Eight-time champion Tiger Woods may be missing from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, but Bay Hill has attracted a stellar field with The Players Championship taking place at Sawgrass next week and the US Masters looming on the horizon.

The fourth signature event of the season has a limited field of just 69 from which 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler is the 13/2 favourite and course specialist Rory McIlroy - inside the top 13 in seven successive visits - not far behind at 9/1 despite an underwhelming performance at PGA National last week.

Bay Hill ranks in the top 10 most difficult courses on the PGA Tour over the last five years and generally the winner will need to have an excellent all-round game, although the strokes gained: putting and tee-to green metrics have featured prominently amongst recent winners.

Scheffler and McIlroy have both won here in the last six years, but surprises are not uncommon, with Matt Every successfully defending his title in 2015 at 300/1 and 12 months ago Kurt Kitayama defied a final-round triple-bogey on the par-four ninth to win by one shot on his tournament debut as a 200/1 outsider.

We’ve checked the UK betting sites and picked out three Arnold Palmer Invitational tips from one of the highlights of the year.

Arnold Palmer Invitational winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
13.33%
--
--
13/2
13/2
--
--
Rory Mcilroy
10.00%
--
--
17/2
9/1
--
--
Viktor Hovland
6.67%
--
--
14/1
14/1
--
--
Xander Schauffele
5.88%
--
--
14/1
16/1
--
--
Patrick Cantlay
5.88%
--
--
16/1
16/1
--
--
Ludvig Aaberg
5.26%
--
--
18/1
18/1
--
--
Jordan Spieth
4.76%
--
--
20/1
20/1
--
--
Collin Morikawa
4.35%
--
--
22/1
22/1
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
13/2 Betway
Rory Mcilroy
9/1 Bet365
Viktor Hovland
14/1 Betway
Xander Schauffele
16/1 Bet365
Patrick Cantlay
16/1 Bet365
Ludvig Aaberg
18/1 Bet365
Jordan Spieth
20/1 Betway
Collin Morikawa
22/1 Bet365
Young at heart of the action

Cameron Young is a major winner in waiting and it was no surprise to see him cut from 33/1 to 28/1 by golf betting sites while writing this preview.

The 26-year-old from New York state has finished inside the top 10 in four of his last eight majors and heads to Bay Hill buoyed by Monday’s closing 66 for a fourth-placed finish at the former Honda Classic, now sponsored by Cognizant.

Young seems an ideal fit for this par-72 track which has undergone plenty of changes in the past 10 years, including reducing the rough around the water and bunker hazards, but allowing it to grow off the widened fairways.

The big hitters will have an advantage, but there’s trouble if you stray too far from the fairway, so it’s encouraging that Young was sixth for strokes gained tee to green at the Champion course last week which moved him into the top 40 in that statistic.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Putting is a slight concern, but Young ranks inside the top 20 from this limited field for that metric and he finished third at January’s Dubai Desert Classic which has the same TifEagle Bermudagrass greens as Bay Hill.

On top of his three top 10s from his last five outings, Young finished 13th on his tournament debut in 2022 and was 10th a year ago, so the stage looks set for a strong performance, with Unibet the pick of the gambling sites, paying out on six places at 28/1.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tip 1: Cameron Young to win Arnold Palmer Invitational - 28/1 each-way with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

English looks the business

The top-10 market has been kind to us in recent weeks with Jason Day and Keith Mitchell both obliging at 4/1, although admittedly the latter was in a congested tie for ninth at the weather-affected Cognizant Classic.

One player who could also impress this week is Harris English, who has been hovering around the world’s top 40 for the best part of a year and can take a giant stride towards the elite with another big showing.

English has been solid in 2024 with four top 20s in six events, and four sub-70 rounds guaranteed seventh place at the Genesis Invitational, so his game looks in good shape.

Only four of the players that played at the weekend ranked better in the SG: putting metric at Riviera and his tee to green stats have been strong this season.

Arnold Palmer Invitational top-10 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
56.53%
--
--
8/11
3/4
8/11
--
Rory Mcilroy
50.00%
--
--
1/1
1/1
20/21
--
Xander Schauffele
40.00%
--
--
6/4
6/4
6/4
--
Viktor Hovland
38.10%
--
--
11/8
7/5
13/8
--
Patrick Cantlay
38.10%
--
--
13/8
6/4
8/5
--
Ludvig Aaberg
36.36%
--
--
7/4
7/4
7/4
--
Jordan Spieth
33.33%
--
--
2/1
19/10
2/1
--
Collin Morikawa
32.26%
--
--
2/1
21/10
2/1
--
Sam Burns
30.30%
--
--
21/10
23/10
21/10
--
Tommy Fleetwood
30.30%
--
--
9/4
23/10
21/10
--
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
Rory Mcilroy
1/1 Betway
Xander Schauffele
6/4 Bet365
Viktor Hovland
13/8 BoyleSports
Patrick Cantlay
13/8 Betway
Ludvig Aaberg
7/4 Betway
Jordan Spieth
2/1 Betway
Collin Morikawa
21/10 Bet365
Sam Burns
23/10 Bet365
Tommy Fleetwood
23/10 Bet365
Twelve months ago, English’s excellent putting helped him finish just a shot behind winner Kitayama and tellingly said on the Sunday that he "loves playing in the US Opens and this is as close to a US Open set-up that we play".

His last four appearances in that major read 4-3-61-8 and with a similar challenge in prospect, English can be a top-10 hit at Bay Hill again, just as he was in 2020 for the first time.

English spoke last year about how he loves this style of golf - "you’ve got to play chess out here and pick your spots" - an opinion similarly expressed by Kitayama following his shock victory.

With patience the key to success in this elite field, English looks a reasonable shout for a third top-10 finish in four appearances at this course, with BetVictor pricing him at 4/1.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tip 2: Harris English top-10 finish - 4/1 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Spieth can go low on day one

The last of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions comes from the first-round leader market.

Patrick Cantlay gave us a 33/1 winner when he topped the Thursday leaderboard at Riviera and he tied for fifth on his Bay Hill debut last year, so he certainly catches the eye at 25/1 for another fast start.

However, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth gets the nod at a slightly higher price, having finished fourth overall in his two appearances at Bay Hill which seems to suit his eye.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1st round leader odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
6.67%
--
--
--
14/1
--
--
Rory Mcilroy
5.88%
--
--
--
16/1
--
--
Viktor Hovland
4.76%
--
--
--
20/1
--
--
Xander Schauffele
4.35%
--
--
--
22/1
--
--
Patrick Cantlay
4.35%
--
--
--
22/1
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
14/1 Bet365
Rory Mcilroy
16/1 Bet365
Viktor Hovland
20/1 Bet365
Xander Schauffele
22/1 Bet365
Patrick Cantlay
22/1 Bet365
The American has been bursting out of the blocks lately, finishing inside the top seven at the end of day one in three of his last five tournaments, including an opening-round 66 at the Genesis where he was subsequently disqualified 24 hours later for signing an incorrect scorecard.

He will be keen to banish that memory and with the weather set fair for Thursday, Spieth can get off to a flying start at 28/1 each-way on betting apps with BoyleSports offering the pick of the prices in the first-round market.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tip 3: Jordan Spieth first-round leader - 25/1 each-way with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

How to get free bets on golf

For those wanting to follow our Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions as we bid to follow up three winning selections in two weeks, check to see if you are eligible for free bets with new betting sites before placing a wager.

HeySpin launched in 2020 and their current welcome offer rewards new customers with a £15 matched free bet. To qualify for the offer, open an account via the link below and make an initial deposit of a minimum of £15 or more.

Place a bet of at least £15 on the HeySpin sportsbook and once the qualifying bet has been settled, you'll be credited with a £15 free bet to use on golf or any other sport.

HeySpin also operates a UK online casino, offering a wide selection of the best online slots, for fans of that form of gambling.

Before signing up with any bookmaker, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer beforehand and if you do have a bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational, remember to gamble responsibly.

Hey Spin Sports
Established 2020
Bet £15 Get £15 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £15.Minimum Deposit: £15. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.