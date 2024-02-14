Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Genesis Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

The PGA Tour moves on to the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles on the next leg of the 2024 schedule
Last Updated: 14th of February 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Genesis Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets
The Genesis Invitational predictions

After the chaos of the Phoenix Open, the west coast swing ends at the Riviera Country Club for this week’s Genesis Invitational where the atmosphere should be more refined - especially with 175/1 shot Tiger Woods making his first appearance of the year - starting on Thursday (2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The third signature event of the year has a field of 70 and $20m prize money so it’s no surprise to see Rory McIlroy back in action along with the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg.

World number one Scottie Scheffler fell just short of making it a hat-trick of wins at TPC Scottsdale, but starts as a best-priced 7/1 favourite for a seventh PGA Tour title.

We’ve checked out the UK betting sites and picked out three Genesis Invitational tips, starting with our headline selection, two-time major champion Morikawa.

Morikawa to triumph in Los Angeles

The American was probably relieved to miss last week’s shenanigans in Arizona as he returns to this tough par-71 parkland course, one which requires an exquisite iron game to navigate the tight tree-lined fairways and numerous doglegs which make finding the greens such a challenge.

Three years ago, Morikawa, who was brought up in Los Angeles which hosts the tournament, admitted he had “fallen in love” with Riv when he made his debut a year after turning professional in 2019.

Morikawa made the top 30 in 2020 and was mid-division in his next visit, but his last two appearances have been excellent, closing with a six-under-par 65 in 2022 to finish runner-up followed by sixth place 12 months ago.

Genesis Invitational Winner odds
Best Odds
LIV rebels Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann topped the strokes gained approach stats when they won at Riviera in the last two renewals and that’s an area where Morikawa is strong, with only Scheffler ahead of him last season. He stands 15th in the current rankings.

Aside from a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa’s form has been more than encouraging, winning a sixth Tour title at the ZOZO Championship in October and he kicked off the new year with fifth place at The Sentry.

With four top 10s in his last six appearances, a seventh PGA Tour title surely cannot be far away. 

After a week off to recharge his batteries from finishing 14th at the truncated Pebble Beach Pro-Am he looks poised to pounce and a quick check of the golf betting sites points to the 20/1 on offer with bet365 as our opening selection.

Genesis Invitational Tip 1: Collin Morikawa to win Genesis Invitational - 20/1 bet365

Look out for Day top 10

For those who like an outsider, and let’s face it there have been plenty of shock winners recently, then Jason Day could be worth a whirl.

Day is back in the limelight after a spell in the golfing wilderness owing to back trouble and numerous swing changes, the latter seemingly paying dividends.

Last May, the Aussie was back in the winner’s circle for the first time in five years at the Byron Nelson, scene of his first PGA Tour triumph in 2010, and although he missed the cut in his next three tournaments, he has made every weekend since, including a crowded runners-up spot at The Open.

The 2015 US PGA champion signed off 2023 with 11th at the Hero World Challenge, started the new year with a top 10 at The Sentry and was sixth at Pebble, a run of form which has seen him break back into the world’s top 20.

Genesis Invitational Top 10 odds
Best Odds
Day’s first two appearances at Riviera were nothing to write home about but 12 months ago he finished ninth thanks to a closing 65, so he will have fond memories of his previous trip to LA.

Looking at the betting apps, Day seems about right at 55/1 to win the event but he is up against a starring cast this week and victory may be just beyond him.

Instead, we’ll make Day to crack the top 10 at 4/1 with BetVictor for our second Genesis Invitational prediction. 

Genesis Invitational Tip 2: Jason Day top 10 finish - 4/1 BetVictor

Cantlay to lead on day one?

Scott Stallings did not quite deliver in the first round at a triple-figure price last week, but tied 43rd was respectable enough and we’re back again in the same market for what looks like another gem.

Cantlay is fancied to go well here having never finished outside the top 35 in six successive visits and last year produced his best performance yet, three shots behind the champion Rahm in third place.

Genesis Invitational First Round Leader
Best Odds
The American was 11th at Pebble Beach in his last outing and certainly looks a live contender at a best-priced 18/1, but at almost double the odds he is preferred to burst out of the blocks and top the leaderboard on Thursday just as he did here five years ago.

His four opening rounds this year make eye-watering reading (7-5-2-2) and browsing through gambling sites odds of 33/1 for six places with BetMGM could be the way to go.

Genesis Invitational Tip 3: Patrick Cantlay first-round leader - 33/1 BetMGM

Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.