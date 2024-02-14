Genesis Invitational predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

The Genesis Invitational predictions Collin Morikawa to win Genesis Invitational - 20/1 bet365

Jason Day top 10 finish - 4/1 BetVictor

Patrick Cantlay first-round leader - 33/1 BetMGM After the chaos of the Phoenix Open, the west coast swing ends at the Riviera Country Club for this week’s Genesis Invitational where the atmosphere should be more refined - especially with 175/1 shot Tiger Woods making his first appearance of the year - starting on Thursday (2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The third signature event of the year has a field of 70 and $20m prize money so it’s no surprise to see Rory McIlroy back in action along with the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg. World number one Scottie Scheffler fell just short of making it a hat-trick of wins at TPC Scottsdale, but starts as a best-priced 7/1 favourite for a seventh PGA Tour title. We’ve checked out the and picked out three Genesis Invitational tips, starting with our headline selection, two-time major champion Morikawa.

Established 2022 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Morikawa to triumph in Los Angeles The American was probably relieved to miss last week’s shenanigans in Arizona as he returns to this tough par-71 parkland course, one which requires an exquisite iron game to navigate the tight tree-lined fairways and numerous doglegs which make finding the greens such a challenge. Three years ago, Morikawa, who was brought up in Los Angeles which hosts the tournament, admitted he had “fallen in love” with Riv when he made his debut a year after turning professional in 2019. Morikawa made the top 30 in 2020 and was mid-division in his next visit, but his last two appearances have been excellent, closing with a six-under-par 65 in 2022 to finish runner-up followed by sixth place 12 months ago.

LIV rebels Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann topped the strokes gained approach stats when they won at Riviera in the last two renewals and that’s an area where Morikawa is strong, with only Scheffler ahead of him last season. He stands 15th in the current rankings. Aside from a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa’s form has been more than encouraging, winning a sixth Tour title at the ZOZO Championship in October and he kicked off the new year with fifth place at The Sentry. With four top 10s in his last six appearances, a seventh PGA Tour title surely cannot be far away. After a week off to recharge his batteries from finishing 14th at the truncated Pebble Beach Pro-Am he looks poised to pounce and a quick check of the points to the 20/1 on offer with as our opening selection. Genesis Invitational Tip 1: Collin Morikawa to win Genesis Invitational - 20/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Look out for Day top 10 For those who like an outsider, and let’s face it there have been plenty of shock winners recently, then Jason Day could be worth a whirl. Day is back in the limelight after a spell in the golfing wilderness owing to back trouble and numerous swing changes, the latter seemingly paying dividends. Last May, the Aussie was back in the winner’s circle for the first time in five years at the Byron Nelson, scene of his first PGA Tour triumph in 2010, and although he missed the cut in his next three tournaments, he has made every weekend since, including a crowded runners-up spot at The Open. The 2015 US PGA champion signed off 2023 with 11th at the Hero World Challenge, started the new year with a top 10 at The Sentry and was sixth at Pebble, a run of form which has seen him break back into the world’s top 20.

Day’s first two appearances at Riviera were nothing to write home about but 12 months ago he finished ninth thanks to a closing 65, so he will have fond memories of his previous trip to LA. Looking at the , Day seems about right at 55/1 to win the event but he is up against a starring cast this week and victory may be just beyond him. Instead, we’ll make Day to crack the top 10 at 4/1 with BetVictor for our second Genesis Invitational prediction. Genesis Invitational Tip 2: Jason Day top 10 finish - 4/1 BetVictor

Established 1946 Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Cantlay to lead on day one? Scott Stallings did not quite deliver in the first round at a triple-figure price last week, but tied 43rd was respectable enough and we’re back again in the same market for what looks like another gem. Cantlay is fancied to go well here having never finished outside the top 35 in six successive visits and last year produced his best performance yet, three shots behind the champion Rahm in third place.

The American was 11th at Pebble Beach in his last outing and certainly looks a live contender at a best-priced 18/1, but at almost double the odds he is preferred to burst out of the blocks and top the leaderboard on Thursday just as he did here five years ago. His four opening rounds this year make eye-watering reading (7-5-2-2) and browsing through odds of 33/1 for six places with could be the way to go. Genesis Invitational Tip 3: Patrick Cantlay first-round leader - 33/1 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

How to get free bets on golf By signing up for you can secure for wagering on golf and more. talkSPORT BET are offering new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, opting in on its promotion, depositing £10 using a debit card or Apple Pay and betting £10 on a selection with odds of evens or greater. As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Customers also have access to talkSPORT BET's . Read all the terms and conditions of talkSPORT BET's welcome offer before joining the operator. If you do bet on any sport, please gamble responsibly.