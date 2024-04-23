2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Snooker bettors have been able to pick out some big-priced winners in so far and more upsets may well follow on Wednesday, although betting against O’Sullivan appears a foolish errand right now. Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page predictions (2:30pm Wednesday, BBC Two and Eurosport) All the attention is on O’Sullivan on Wednesday as he begins his bid for a record eighth world crown. For many bookmakers, Page is an afterthought here. He is as big as 5/1 on some to win this contest. The O’Sullivan odds stand at 1/8 with Unibet, making him an unappealing outright wager. Instead, the same bookmaker offers 11/8 on Ronnie to win and record over 2.5 century breaks. That is certainly within his reach. O’Sullivan nailed three century breaks in his 10-5 defeat to Mark Williams in March’s Tour Championship final. He also grabbed three in the semi-final in Manchester. The ease of which he swoops around the Crucible table is a delight to watch and O’Sullivan should hit his straps here. He's in good form and focused. The tons may come easily. World Snooker Championship tip 1: Ronnie O’Sullivan to win and over 2.5 century breaks – 11/8 at Unibet

Page can turn in a good break Page may be on to a loser in this match but he should get opportunities to shine. He is a solid player and at 22 is only going to get better. The Welshman reached the World Open semi-final in March before losing 6-2 to Judd Trump. He beat Selby along the way in Yushan and looked comfortable commanding the baize. O’Sullivan will likely be a stretch too far but Page has had a good World Championship, with two qualifying wins under his belt. He is dangerous enough to pinch frames off The Rocket, who isn’t a seamless player despite his pedigree in this tournament. Ronnie will let the odd chance slip and Page must capitalise if he is to make a game of this. The World No. 43 is more than capable. Betfred price him at 12/5 to deliver a highest break of between 90 and 110. That is doable regardless of who he is playing. World Snooker Championship tip 2: Jackson Page highest break 90-110 – 12/5 at Betfred

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones predictions (7pm Wednesday, BBC Four and Eurosport) The don’t quite know what to do with John Higgins. The veteran has proved he can challenge for titles well into his 40s and is an outside bet to claim a fifth world title at the Crucible. However, Higgins has not enjoyed a particularly fruitful two seasons and comes to Sheffield having lost his last three matches. That includes a humbling 3-0 defeat to Joe O’Connor and a marathon 10-7 loss to Mark Allen. Jones, meanwhile, has gone through two rounds of World Championship qualifying and dumped Neil Robertson out 10-9 last week. He also has a 2-2 career record against Higgins, which included a 4-3 victory in his opponent’s home tournament, the Scottish Open. BetMGM have Higgins at 1/4 and Jones way out at 3/1. The value lies with the Welshman. World Snooker Championship tip 3: Jamie Jones to beat John Higgins – 3/1 at BetMGM

