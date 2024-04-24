2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Don’t buy all the QB hype There’s a chance that McCarthy is the fourth and last quarterback off the board in the first round, although are confident we might see an unusually large number of quarterbacks taken on Thursday. You won’t get bigger than 2/5 on over 4.5 quarterbacks being selected in round one, with one or both Bo Nix and Michael Penix expected to go. However, if the Vikings do move into the top five, there’s not many teams in the latter half of the draft that are likely to take a quarterback. Those who might want a signal caller have other needs too and are unlikely to value Nix and Penix, who carry several red flags, as first round picks. Every year, the press overhypes quarterbacks, who then fall down the board, such as Will Levis, who went in round two last year, and third-round pick Malik Willis the year before. Since the first draft in 1936, there have only been four occasions when five or more QBs have gone in round one, so history suggests there’s value in playing the under on the quarterback line, even with so many quarterbacks going early. NFL Draft Tip 2: Under 4.5 quarterbacks drafted in round one – 23/10 with QuinnBet

Don’t sleep on Odunze There are four quarterbacks expected to go in the top 10 and nearly as many wide receivers. In the first round overall, you can get 3/1 on some on over 6.5 wideouts being taken and it's not too much of a stretch to see that many going given the quality of this class. Marvin Harrison Jr and Malik Nabers are predicted to be the first two pass catchers to get drafted, but Rome Odunze is reported to be above one, if not both, of that duo on some teams' draft boards. We’ve seen how quickly a top-quality receiver can change a team’s offence, and if the Cardinals and Chargers don’t receive a trade offer they like, then they are expected to go receiver if they stay put. If the Giants can't get a quarterback, they could go wide receiver, opening up another potential landing spot in the top six for Odunze, who put on a great show at the scouting combine. In a scenario where a team doesn’t trade up for a quarterback, the likelihood of the ex-Husky going early increases but even if there is some movement, he may still get selected before pick nine. NFL Draft tip 3: Rome Odunze under 8.5 draft position – 5/8 with bet365

Rams eye offensive reinforcements For the first time since 2016, the LA Rams have a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft and given their philosophy, it seems likely they’ll target an offensive talent with that pick. The Rams have used their top pick to restock the offence in six of the last seven drafts and they need help along the offensive line to protect Matthew Stafford. Having initially been projected to take a defensive lineman to replace the retired Aaron Donald, the momentum has swung towards the offensively-minded McVay drafting an offensive lineman. Both are positions of need, but with fewer starting-calibre offensive linemen in this draft, don’t be surprised if that’s where the Rams go at number 19. NFL Draft tip 4: LA Rams to select an offensive lineman in round one – 5/4 with Unibet

Free bet offers for the NFL Draft There are a huge array of markets available for betting on the NFL Draft and for those interested in wagering on the event, they may be able to grab a free bet. have a great selection of draft markets and are offering £30 in that can be wagered on any sport to new customers. To qualify, sign up using the link below and make an initial deposit via one of the accepted payment methods. Users will then need to place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Once the qualifying wager is settled, William Hill will credit users with the £30 in free bets. As well as an established sportsbook, William Hill also have plenty to offer for fans of , including William Hill Vegas, featuring all the , and a . Before signing up with William Hill or any , check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. For those having a bet on the NFL Draft or any other sport, please gamble responsibly.