2024 NFL Draft betting tips: First round predictions, NFL odds and free bets

2024 NFL draft tips

It’s hope season in the NFL as teams look to the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday with optimism of picking a player who can catapult them to Super Bowl success (1am Friday, Sky Sports Main Event).

It is possible to change the course of a franchise in just one night, the Houston Texans being last year’s success story, going from no-hopers to play-off contenders after selecting quarterback CJ Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson in the first round.

This year’s draft, which takes place in Detroit, looks to be stacked with more difference-making talent than usual, with a crop of top class quarterbacks and wide receivers having come out of college at the same time.

The Chicago Bears have the first pick this year and give a 98.77 per cent probability they’ll make Caleb Williams out of USC the 36th quarterback in draft history to be taken at number one overall.

There’s less clarity about what will happen after Williams is off the board, and NFL bettors will need to tread carefully when assessing the markets on .

NFL Draft predictions: McCarthy to move up

The first three picks in this year’s draft are expected to be used on quarterbacks with Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels projected to go after Williams to one of the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots, who are picking second and third and have a big need at the position.

From the fourth pick onwards is where things might get interesting with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers sitting at four and five but open to trading back with some QB-needy teams behind them in the pecking order.

The Minnesota Vikings are one team looking to draft a quarterback and have the capital to trade up, but the New York Giants are also reportedly considering a play for a quarterback.

Both the Chargers and Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill on their roster so could do with the extra picks, and if a team does trade up with one of the duo, they are likely to take JJ McCarthy.

He’s a first round talent who led Michigan to a national championship last season. He was linked with Washington and New England earlier in the draft process so there’s a chance that even if a team does move for McCarthy, he could be gone already.

Of those players priced up to go in the top five, McCarthy’s odds perhaps don’t reflect how highly he’s rated.

NFL Draft Tip 1: JJ McCarthy a top five pick – 5/7 with bet365