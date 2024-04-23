Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds

Arsenal vs Chelsea tips
London derbies have often been the downfall of title contenders from the capital and Arsenal's clash against Chelsea on Tuesday will once more test the Gunners' mettle (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
The men from north London face back-to-back London derbies this week, starting with the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side before the big one, a trip to local rivals Tottenham on Sunday.
They go into the Chelsea clash in first place in the standings following a hard-fought win over Wolves on Saturday evening, but are only ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in action this mid-week, but Mikel Arteta’s team have the chance to put some daylight between themselves and their rivals by playing first.
With Liverpool going to Everton on Wednesday for a derby date of their own and City heading to Brighton on Thursday, a 13th home win of the season for Arsenal would turn up the heat at top of the table.
Chelsea would like nothing more than to ruin Arsenal’s title push and the Blues head to the Emirates Stadium knowing the league is their only route into Europe now following Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.
Football betting sites don’t like Chelsea’s chances of bouncing back to winning ways with some oddsmakers pricing them up at a sizeable 11/2 for what would be only their second win over Arsenal in the last nine meetings.
Bettors have come to expect the unexpected from Chelsea, but a win at the Emirates Stadium may prove beyond them, especially amid doubts over Cole Palmer's fitness.
Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tip: Sloppy Blues may fall to Gunners
It was far from a vintage performance by Arsenal at the weekend as they toiled against an injury-hit Wolves side, days after being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.
Nonetheless, they got the job done to record their 11th league win in 13 outings in 2024 with their Premier League odds for the title clipped slightly afterwards to 7/2.
The Gunners looked leggy at Molineux and Arteta’s decision to use a relatively small core of players throughout the season could come back to haunt him in the final knockings of the title race.
They haven’t had a great deal of time to recharge the batteries for this latest game, but may be feeling more energised after an important win going into a London derby against a Chelsea side that saw their chances of silverware ended at the weekend.
For the second time this season at Wembley, the Blues played well enough to win a cup tie, only to be made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal late on, Liverpool having pulled the same trick in the EFL Cup final.
The extra-time defeat to the Reds and Saturday’s 1-0 reverse to City are Chelsea’s only losses since early February, although it’s hardly been all positive in that time.
For every 6-0 drubbing of Everton or comeback win over Manchester United, there are score draws against the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United to puncture the optimism.
Results-wise, it’s tough to know what to expect from Chelsea, but one consistent in their games has been goals.
They defended well against City, the first game in their last nine matches not to go over 2.5 goals, but have generally been leaky.
At the other end, Palmer has caught fire in the second half of the season, scoring 10 goals in is last five league games to reach 20 goals for the season.
The big concern for the Blues is that Palmer missed training on Monday through illness and bookmakers reacted to the news he could sit out the game by pushing Chelsea’s price out to 11/2. Without him, have they got enough to unlock the tightest defence in the league?
The answer may still be yes with Aresnal’s rearguard having looked a little less solid of late, conceding two in each of the last two home outings, while Chelsea scored twice in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal, the league’s top scorers, haven’t been as free-flowing going forward of late but a Chelsea team missing several defenders through injury may be slightly easier to unlock.
Going forward is one area where Arteta does have options to rotate and they are not as reliant on one player as Chelsea have come to be on Palmer.
If Palmer’s out, or even if he isn’t 100 per cent, Chelsea face an uphill battle to beat an Arsenal side that’s more reliable having found various ways to win this season.
A home win is too short to back on its own but pairing it with over 2.5 goals on betting apps makes sense given how many goal-filled games Chelsea have been involved with.
Arsenal vs Chelsea tip 1: Arsenal to win & over 2.5 goals – Evens with BetVictor
Arsenal vs Chelsea bets: Havertz to haunt old side
Kai Havertz featured for just 12 minutes from the bench on his return to Stamford Bridge last October during a time when it looked like Arsenal may have wasted their money signing the German for £60million from Chelsea.
Fast forward six months and Havertz is an integral part of the Arsenal team, ousting Gabriel Jesus as Arteta’s first choice to lead the line.
He’s got 10 goals and five assists in all competitions with only Bukayo Saka (14) having scored more league goals for the north London side this season.
Havertz has gone four games without a goal, but has been getting on the end of plenty of Arsenal’s attacking moves, registering at least one shot on target in his last three outings.
Football folklore would tell you the 24-year-old is likely to end his mini-goal drought against his old club, but he has the stats to back up that belief too.
Arsenal vs Chelsea tip 2: Kai Havertz to score any time – 33/20 with BetMGM
Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions: Cards and Caicedo go together well
Only Sheffield United (94) have been awarded more cards than Chelsea (93) this season with Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson leading the way wth nine cards each.
Of that trio, Caicedo has been the most likely to fall foul of the referee recently, accumulating seven cards in his last 15 appearances for the Blues.
He was carded in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final and has already ended up in Simon Hooper’s notebook once this term with the referee for Tuesday’s game booking him against Brentford.
A look at the games Caicedo has been carded in shows a tendency to pick up bookings against the league’s better sides. The former Brighton man was cautioned in Chelsea’s last two meetings with Man City and meetings with Liverpool, Newcastle, and Manchester United.
Arsenal fall into that bracket of top sides and Caicedo may end up justifying his favouritism on gambling sites to be shown a card against the Gunners.
Arsenal vs Chelsea tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be shown a card – 21/10 with bet365
Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 04:47 PM