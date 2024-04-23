Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds

Arsenal vs Chelsea tips

London derbies have often been the downfall of title contenders from the capital and Arsenal's clash against Chelsea on Tuesday will once more test the Gunners' mettle (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

The men from north London face back-to-back London derbies this week, starting with the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side before the big one, a trip to local rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

They go into the Chelsea clash in first place in the standings following a hard-fought win over Wolves on Saturday evening, but are only ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in action this mid-week, but Mikel Arteta’s team have the chance to put some daylight between themselves and their rivals by playing first.

With Liverpool going to Everton on Wednesday for a derby date of their own and City heading to Brighton on Thursday, a 13th home win of the season for Arsenal would turn up the heat at top of the table.

Chelsea would like nothing more than to ruin Arsenal’s title push and the Blues head to the Emirates Stadium knowing the league is their only route into Europe now following Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

don’t like Chelsea’s chances of bouncing back to winning ways with some oddsmakers pricing them up at a sizeable 11/2 for what would be only their second win over Arsenal in the last nine meetings.

Bettors have come to expect the unexpected from Chelsea, but a win at the Emirates Stadium may prove beyond them, especially amid doubts over Cole Palmer's fitness.

Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tip: Sloppy Blues may fall to Gunners

It was far from a vintage performance by Arsenal at the weekend as they toiled against an injury-hit Wolves side, days after being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Nonetheless, they got the job done to record their 11th league win in 13 outings in 2024 with their for the title clipped slightly afterwards to 7/2.

The Gunners looked leggy at Molineux and Arteta’s decision to use a relatively small core of players throughout the season could come back to haunt him in the final knockings of the title race.

They haven’t had a great deal of time to recharge the batteries for this latest game, but may be feeling more energised after an important win going into a London derby against a Chelsea side that saw their chances of silverware ended at the weekend.

For the second time this season at Wembley, the Blues played well enough to win a cup tie, only to be made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal late on, Liverpool having pulled the same trick in the EFL Cup final.

The extra-time defeat to the Reds and Saturday’s 1-0 reverse to City are Chelsea’s only losses since early February, although it’s hardly been all positive in that time.

For every 6-0 drubbing of Everton or comeback win over Manchester United, there are score draws against the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United to puncture the optimism.

Results-wise, it’s tough to know what to expect from Chelsea, but one consistent in their games has been goals.

They defended well against City, the first game in their last nine matches not to go over 2.5 goals, but have generally been leaky.