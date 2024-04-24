Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets

The World Championship enters round two on Thursday and we've got two tips on the Crucible action
Last Updated: 24th of April 2024
Jamie Casey
Snooker Writer
World Snooker Championship day six predictions

It is day six of the World Snooker Championship on Thursday at the Crucible. The second round gets underway in the afternoon session at 1pm, while the final two matches from the opening stage reach their conclusion.

The top seeds continue to fall in Sheffield, three-time winner Mark Williams losing a final frame decider to the impressive Si Jiahui on Tuesday. Last year’s semi-finalist produced an excellent break of 77 in the 19th frame to book his place in the last 16. The 21-year-old looks like a potential future world champion.

Robert Milkins also had to hold his nerve in a decider to beat Pang Junxu. The Milkman takes on David Gilbert next as he bids to reach the quarter finals of this tournament for the first time in his career.

The second round matches in the World Snooker Championship are played over best-of-25 frames. After studying snooker betting sites, here's a breakdown of our best bets for the matches on Thursday at the Crucible.

David Gilbert vs Robert Milkins predictions

(1pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1)

Milkins was not at his best in his first-round match with Pang Junxu but he produced two good breaks in the final couple of frames to secure a 10-9 success. The Milkman was highly critical of himself following that match, but that can all be forgotten when he returns to the table to face Gilbert in the second round.

Milkins is going through the best period of his snooker career. He was one of the top 16 seeds at this year’s tournament, and he deserves his place alongside those elite players, as he has shown he can lift trophies, with wins coming in the 2022 Gibraltar Open and 2023 Welsh Open.

This is a great opportunity for Milkins to reach the last eight at the Crucible for the first time. If he can find anything close to his best snooker in this best-of-25-frame match, he can look forward to that quarter-final encounter.

Milkins has beaten Gilbert in three of their last four meetings, including in the Welsh Open earlier this year, defeating the Farmer 4-0 in the Home Nations event. His last defeat to the qualifier came at the 2020 European Masters, so he will be confident of more success here.

Gilbert came from 6-9 down against defending champion Luca Brecel to triumph 10-9 in the opening round. He was given plenty of chances by the Belgian, who was off-colour with illness. However, he deserves a lot of credit for the way he came back in that contest.

Surprisingly, Milkins is as big as 2/1 on certain betting apps, BetMGM among them, to win this second round contest. The Milkman has plenty of bottle, and he can deliver again in Sheffield in what is likely to be a close affair.

World Snooker Championship tip 1: Robert Milkins to beat David Gilbert – 2/1 at BetMGM

Judd Trump vs Tom Ford predictions

(7pm, BBC Four & Eurosport 1)

Judd Trump is a big contender on betting sites to win a second world title in this year’s World Snooker Championship. The 2019 winner has had an excellent season, bettered only by Ronnie O’Sullivan. He has won five ranking events, including the World Open last month in Yushan, China.

Trump was one of the most impressive players from the first round of this year’s showpiece event in the sport. He was always in control of his match against a dangerous Hossein Vafaei, eventually prevailing 10-5. 

The world No. 2 will have been pleased with how he played against the Iranian, but there should be more to come from him as the tournament progresses. Trump knows as well as anybody left in the draw what is required to reach the final, as the Bristol potter has played in three of them.

Trump’s latest opponent, Tom Ford, has made it through to the second round for the first time at the Crucible on what is his fifth attempt. The No. 14 seed got the better of Ricky Walden 10-6 in the opening round.

These two players have met twice before at the Crucible, with Trump winning both of those first round clashes 10-8. They also faced each other in the quarter final of the 2023 Wuhan Open, with the Ace in the Pack winning that contest 5-0.

Trump should have too much for the man from Leicester in this second round match. Back the Bristol potter in the handicap market on gambling sites at -4.5 frames, which is available at 4/5 with William Hill.

World Snooker Championship tip 2: Judd Trump -4.5 frames to beat Tom Ford – 4/5 at William Hill

Free bets for the World Snooker Championship

For those wishing to follow our World Snooker Championship predictions, make sure to check if you are eligible for a free bet before placing a wager.

New betting sites will sometimes offer more lucrative welcomes bonuses than traditional bookmakers and new users to Bzeebet can currently claim a £20 free bet if they register using this link.

Once your account is open, make an initial deposit if £20 or more via an accepted method and then stake a minimum £20 on a qualifying wager with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Once your bet is settled, you'll receive your £20 free bet, which can be used on any sport, including snooker.

Bzeebet also run casino sites, featuring a wide array of the best UK slots and table games currently available to play.

Before joining a bookmaker, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer first. If you do bet on the snooker, or any other sport, remember to gamble responsibly.

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Jamie Casey

Last Updated: 24th April 2024, 03:22 PM

