2024 World Snooker Championship day six predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets

World Snooker Championship day six predictions Robert Milkins to beat David Gilbert – 2/1 at BetMGM

Judd Trump -4.5 frames to beat Tom Ford – 4/5 at William Hill It is day six of the World Snooker Championship on Thursday at the Crucible. The second round gets underway in the afternoon session at 1pm, while the final two matches from the opening stage reach their conclusion. The top seeds continue to fall in Sheffield, three-time winner Mark Williams losing a final frame decider to the impressive Si Jiahui on Tuesday. Last year’s semi-finalist produced an excellent break of 77 in the 19th frame to book his place in the last 16. The 21-year-old looks like a potential future world champion. Robert Milkins also had to hold his nerve in a decider to beat Pang Junxu. The Milkman takes on David Gilbert next as he bids to reach the quarter finals of this tournament for the first time in his career. The second round matches in the World Snooker Championship are played over best-of-25 frames. After studying , here's a breakdown of our best bets for the matches on Thursday at the Crucible.

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses Promo Code: WELCOME50 VISIT SITE New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

David Gilbert vs Robert Milkins predictions (1pm, BBC Two & Eurosport 1) Milkins was not at his best in his first-round match with Pang Junxu but he produced two good breaks in the final couple of frames to secure a 10-9 success. The Milkman was highly critical of himself following that match, but that can all be forgotten when he returns to the table to face Gilbert in the second round. Milkins is going through the best period of his snooker career. He was one of the top 16 seeds at this year’s tournament, and he deserves his place alongside those elite players, as he has shown he can lift trophies, with wins coming in the 2022 Gibraltar Open and 2023 Welsh Open. This is a great opportunity for Milkins to reach the last eight at the Crucible for the first time. If he can find anything close to his best snooker in this best-of-25-frame match, he can look forward to that quarter-final encounter.

Established 2021 Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Milkins has beaten Gilbert in three of their last four meetings, including in the Welsh Open earlier this year, defeating the Farmer 4-0 in the Home Nations event. His last defeat to the qualifier came at the 2020 European Masters, so he will be confident of more success here. Gilbert came from 6-9 down against defending champion Luca Brecel to triumph 10-9 in the opening round. He was given plenty of chances by the Belgian, who was off-colour with illness. However, he deserves a lot of credit for the way he came back in that contest. Surprisingly, Milkins is as big as 2/1 on certain , BetMGM among them, to win this second round contest. The Milkman has plenty of bottle, and he can deliver again in Sheffield in what is likely to be a close affair. World Snooker Championship tip 1: Robert Milkins to beat David Gilbert – 2/1 at BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Judd Trump vs Tom Ford predictions (7pm, BBC Four & Eurosport 1) Judd Trump is a big contender on to win a second world title in this year’s World Snooker Championship. The 2019 winner has had an excellent season, bettered only by Ronnie O’Sullivan. He has won five ranking events, including the World Open last month in Yushan, China. Trump was one of the most impressive players from the first round of this year’s showpiece event in the sport. He was always in control of his match against a dangerous Hossein Vafaei, eventually prevailing 10-5. The world No. 2 will have been pleased with how he played against the Iranian, but there should be more to come from him as the tournament progresses. Trump knows as well as anybody left in the draw what is required to reach the final, as the Bristol potter has played in three of them. Trump’s latest opponent, Tom Ford, has made it through to the second round for the first time at the Crucible on what is his fifth attempt. The No. 14 seed got the better of Ricky Walden 10-6 in the opening round. These two players have met twice before at the Crucible, with Trump winning both of those first round clashes 10-8. They also faced each other in the quarter final of the 2023 Wuhan Open, with the Ace in the Pack winning that contest 5-0. Trump should have too much for the man from Leicester in this second round match. Back the Bristol potter in the handicap market on at -4.5 frames, which is available at 4/5 with . World Snooker Championship tip 2: Judd Trump -4.5 frames to beat Tom Ford – 4/5 at William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Free bets for the World Snooker Championship For those wishing to follow our World Snooker Championship predictions, make sure to check if you are eligible for a before placing a wager. will sometimes offer more lucrative welcomes bonuses than traditional bookmakers and new users to can currently claim a £20 free bet if they register using this link. Once your account is open, make an initial deposit if £20 or more via an accepted method and then stake a minimum £20 on a qualifying wager with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Once your bet is settled, you'll receive your £20 free bet, which can be used on any sport, including snooker. Bzeebet also run , featuring a wide array of the best and table games currently available to play. Before joining a bookmaker, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer first. If you do bet on the snooker, or any other sport, remember to .