Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

14:12 Catterick – John Kirkup – 1pt @ 9/2

John Kirkup didn’t look fit when returning over 6f here a few weeks ago and could step forward. He moved fine through the race and had a chance in the straight, but a combination of sharpness and stamina led to him weakening out of contention to finish in sixth place.

He’ll appreciate the drop back to the minimum trip, especially in a race where they should be going hard from an early stage, and this is also a drop from a 0-75 to a 0-60. None of the horses who beat him last time would be eligible to line up today and hopefully his class can tell.

16:17 Catterick – Happier – 1pt @ 15/2

Happier also shaped as if she would be a likely improver for a run when making her seasonal return at Thirsk two weeks back. She wasn’t too far away coming down to the furlong pole but had been under a drive beforehand and didn’t seem to be fully tuned up for the day.

Getting onto a less demanding surface could be a help and David Allan takes over in the saddle from an inexperienced apprentice. It hints that better may be expected and I think she’ll like this track. She has previous in this sort of grade as well and from a mark of 65, she’s weighted to be involved.