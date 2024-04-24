Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at 15/2 & 9/2
Last Updated: 24th of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Catterick with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

14:12 Catterick – John Kirkup – 1pt @ 9/2

John Kirkup didn’t look fit when returning over 6f here a few weeks ago and could step forward. He moved fine through the race and had a chance in the straight, but a combination of sharpness and stamina led to him weakening out of contention to finish in sixth place.

He’ll appreciate the drop back to the minimum trip, especially in a race where they should be going hard from an early stage, and this is also a drop from a 0-75 to a 0-60. None of the horses who beat him last time would be eligible to line up today and hopefully his class can tell.

 

16:17 Catterick – Happier – 1pt @ 15/2

Happier also shaped as if she would be a likely improver for a run when making her seasonal return at Thirsk two weeks back. She wasn’t too far away coming down to the furlong pole but had been under a drive beforehand and didn’t seem to be fully tuned up for the day.

Getting onto a less demanding surface could be a help and David Allan takes over in the saddle from an inexperienced apprentice. It hints that better may be expected and I think she’ll like this track. She has previous in this sort of grade as well and from a mark of 65, she’s weighted to be involved.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 24th April 2024, 11:04 AM

Share:

You might also like

Brighton vs Man City tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Brighton vs Man City tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Football
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Arne Slot new favourite for Anfield hot seat
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Five predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Betting preview with Premier League predictions and odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Football
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Ralf Rangnick emerges as new favourite
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
Betting
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Football
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Casino
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Casino
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Best Online Baccarat Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best Online Baccarat Casinos in 2024
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds
Football
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Football
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Football
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Betting
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.