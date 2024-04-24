Premier League Darts Night 13 predictions, betting tips and odds

Premier League Darts Night 13 tips Nathan Aspinall to beat Luke Humphries – 2/1 at bet365

Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs to beat Peter Wright – 8/11 at William Hill

Michael Smith to beat Rob Cross – 4/5 with BetMGM The Premier League Darts is in Liverpool for Night 13 of this year’s competition. It is all to play for with just four nights left in this year’s league stage, with just six points separating the top five players in the standings. Last week in Rotterdam, Nathan Aspinall boosted his chances of reaching the play-offs with a victory in the final against Michael Smith. It was his fifth appearance in a Premier League final this year, the most by any player in the competition. However, make Aspinall the underdog in the opening round in Liverpool after being paired with world champion Luke Humphries. Earlier in the night, Luke Littler faces Gerwyn Price. Michael van Gerwen comes up against Peter Wright, while in the fourth quarter-final showdown, Smith meets Rob Cross. After studying the markets on , here is a look at our three picks for the quarter-final matches at the M&S Bank Arena on Thursday.

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall predictions (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena) After a slow start to the Premier League, Aspinall is up to third place in the standings and in with an excellent chance of making the play-offs. The man from Stockport recorded wins over Wright, Humphries and Smith in Liverpool. Aspinall’s best performance of Night 12 came against the world champion. He defeated Humphries 6-4, averaging 97.18 in that contest. The World Matchplay and UK Open winner scored heavily and took his chances when he reached the doubles. Humphries has won just two of his last six Premier League matches and appears to have gone off the boil at an important stage of the competition. He remains at the top of the table on leg difference, but they are queuing up behind him to land the number one position. Given the form of these two players, Aspinall may offer good value on for this contest. He is available at 2/1 with to keep up his excellent run and book his spot in the semi-finals in Liverpool. Premier League Darts tip 1: Nathan Aspinall to beat Luke Humphries – 2/1 at bet365

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen predictions (8.15pm, Sky Sports Arena) Van Gerwen showed what he was capable of two weeks ago in Birmingham when he won the evening with three excellent victories over Aspinall, Smith and Humphries. Despite averaging 96.54, he was beaten by Humphries in a high-class quarter-final clash in Rotterdam. Mighty Mike went close to another title last weekend. He reached the semi-finals of the European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, he lost a final leg decider to Ross Smith in the last four of that European Tour event. Wright had a tough time in Liverpool last week as he produced the lowest average of this year’s competition, finishing with an average of just 77.48 in a 6-2 defeat to Aspinall. Snakebite will need to be at his very best if he is to push MVG in this quarter-final encounter. This could be another one-sided contest, as the match odds on suggest. Van Gerwen will not want to waste any time in the opening round of the night and is odds-on to cover a -2.5 handicap. For the bet to win, MvG will need to win the match by at least three legs. Any other result and the bet will lose. Premier League Darts Tip 2: Michael van Gerwen -2.5 legs to beat Peter Wright – 8/11 at William Hill

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross predictions (8.45pm, Sky Sports Arena) Former world champion Smith is in fifth place in the Premier League standings going into Night 13. He is two points behind fourth position, so a good night could see him jump into the top four. As you would expect from Bully Boy, Smith has been scoring heavily in the Premier League this season. He has hit 78 180s, which is bettered only by Humphries. His quarter-final opponent this week, Cross, has hit just 40 180s in comparison. Cross has lost each of his last six quarter-final matches in the Premier League, so he is going through a tough period at the moment. Voltage has dropped down to seventh place, with his chances of making it through to the O2 Arena fading fast. There is very little in the match odds between these players. However, Smith is the rightful favourite at 4/5 with BetMGM. He looks like one of the best bets of the evening on Night 13. Premier League Darts Tip 3: Michael Smith to beat Rob Cross – 4/5 with BetMGM

