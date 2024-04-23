Manchester United vs Sheffield United tips: Premier League predictions and betting odds

Manchester United vs Sheffield United predictions
Manchester United came within a whisker of being the victims of one of the great FA Cup comebacks at the weekend and will be wary of another scare when they host bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (8pm).
The Red Devils needed penalties to see off Championship side Coventry in Sunday’s semi-final having blown a 3-0 lead in the final 20 minutes to draw 3-3.
The Sky Blues thought they’d won it in extra-time when Victor Torp stabbed home, only for VAR to save United and boss Erik ten Hag’s skin before they kept their cool in the shoot out.
United can now look forward to a second consecutive FA Cup final but that achievement has hardly lifted the mood at Old Trafford, which is likely to miss out on hosting Champions League football next season.
Ten Hag’s side are 500/1 no-hopers in the top four odds after falling 16 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit they have two games in hand, starting with the visit of Sheffield United.
The Blades saw any slender hopes of survival dissipate with a humbling 4-1 home loss to Burnley last time out, and they could be relegated this weekend if they don’t win either of their next two games.
They did win on their last trip to Old Trafford in 2021 and while you can't rule out anything with this Man Utd team, an away win this time around could prove a stretch.
Man Utd vs Sheffield United tip: No such thing as a routine Red Devils win
United were left kicking themselves after surrendering a three-goal lead at Wembley having produced arguably one of their most controlled performances for some time before all hell broke loose.
The Red Devils should have eased through to another all-Manchester cup final against City, but instead, Ten Hag was left having to answer questions on whether he was embarrassed by his team’s display.
The Dutchman needs a response from his players, not least because the 3-3 draw with Coventry means United haven’t won a game in the regulation 90 minutes since March 9, six matches ago.
They can’t afford to drop points here if they want to be playing some type of European football next season and the Premier League odds show them at 7/20 on to beat Sheffield United.
The Blades are winless in nine, losing six of those games, and continue to ship goals at an alarming rate of 2.67 per match. They need just one more to equal Derby’s record of 89 goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season.
They could even become the first Premier League team since Swindon to concede a century of goals, and United looked sharp enough going forward at the weekend to suggest they can give struggling shot-stopper Ivo Grbic another torrid outing.
Scoring goals hasn’t been too much of a problem for United, who have netted two or more in six of the last seven, but keeping them out is an issue.
Ten Hag is once again missing a raft of defenders through injury and has seen his side keep just two clean sheets in the last 12 games. Chris Wilder’s team have been playing with a bit more freedom of late and should be able to contribute to the scoreline.
But just in case the loss to Burnley has blunted the Blades’ spirit, rather than pairing United to win and both teams to score on betting apps, you can combine a home victory and over 3.5 goals at the same price of 7/5.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tip 1: Man Utd to win & over 3.5 goals – 11/8 with BoyleSports
Fernandes can continue fine goalscoring form
Bruno Fernandes became United’s joint top goalscorer with his strike in the FA Cup semi-final, moving level at the top of the charts with Rasmus Hojlund on 13 goals in all competitions.
Fernandes and Hojlund are reported to have fallen out so there could be a little bit of extra competition to finish as the team’s top scorer, and of the two, Fernandes is currently in the better goalscoring form.
The Portuguese has scored five in his last four games for United and is on a run of having at least one shot on target in 10 of his last 11 outings for the Red Devils.
Fernandes has always been a high-volume shooter but is finding the mark more consistently right now and could have had a brace at Wembley on Sunday, smacking the crossbar in extra time.
Sheffield United give up so many goals, bettors can have their pick of the goalscorers for United on gambling sites, although Fernandes’ case may be stronger than the rest.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tip 2: Bruno Fernandes to score anytime – 13/8 with bet365
Hamer happy to have a go
Gustavo Hamer netted his fourth goal of the season for the Blades against Burnley on Saturday and may get a chance to add to his tally on Wednesday.
No one allows more shots on their own goal per game on average than Man Utd (17.75), just edging out the league’s bottom side in that metric, and the clash with Coventry was the first time they’d allowed less than 20 shots in a match since the end of February.
As the South Yorkshire side have started to play with more freedom, Hamer’s shot count has crept up, the ex-Coventry man registering 11 shots across his last six games.
He’s hit the target with five of those efforts, including registering two shots on target against Burnley. But while most betting sites make him odds on to have a shot on target, Betway are offering Hamer at 13/8.
That may prove decent value if United continue to be open and Hamer has his shooting boots on.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United tip 3: Gustavo Hamer over 0.5 shots on target – 13/8 with Betway
