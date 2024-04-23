Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Gary O'Neil hosts his former club Bournemouth in a mid-table Premier League clash at Molineux
Last Updated: 23rd of April 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Wolves vs Bournemouth tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Wolves vs Bournemouth predictions

Wolves and Bournemouth may have little to play for in the security of mid-table in the Premier League, but the fixture should have a little edge as Gary O’Neil hosts his former club for the first time at Molineux on Wednesday night (7.45pm). 

O’Neil was sacked at the end of last season by the Cherries, despite leading the club to safety after taking over in difficult circumstances earlier in the campaign.  

Wolves snapped up his services to replace Julen Lopetegui, and O’Neil has once again performed admirably in the role, so much so that he has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Best Odds
April 24th | 7:45pm
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Wolves Wolves
35.71%
--
--
--
9/5
9/5
--
9/5
17/10
7/4
Draw
27.78%
--
--
--
5/2
12/5
--
13/5
13/5
12/5
Bournemouth Bournemouth
40.82%
--
--
--
29/20
7/5
--
143/100
7/5
29/20
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
59.99%
--
--
--
67/100
61/100
--
--
67/100
67/100
Under 2.5
45.45%
--
--
--
6/5
23/20
--
--
6/5
11/10
Wolves 0 Wolves 0
48.31%
--
--
--
107/100
--
--
21/20
--
--
Bournemouth 0 Bournemouth 0
54.64%
--
--
--
5/6
--
--
79/100
--
--
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Wolves Wolves
9/5 Bet365
Wolves' season has tailed off in recent weeks, failing to win their last five league games. But, overall their campaign has been a success, although the Midlands outfit would no doubt like to pick up a few victories to take momentum into the next campaign. 

Bournemouth are in a similar position having long since secured their Premier League status. Current head coach Andoni Iraola has built on O’Neil’s work from last season and the Cherries could still record their second-highest finish in their remaining five games. 

Wolves are favourites with football betting sites, but since neither side are firing on all cylinders the draw could be an option to look at in the Premier League odds, with a best price of 27/10 available at BetMGM. Here are our predictions for the clash at Molineux.

Wolves vs Bournemouth tip: Expect goals at Molineux 

Wolves have already scored more goals this season than in their last three campaigns, and could be in line for their highest goal tally since promotion to the Premier League in 2018. 

O’Neil has changed the club’s style from a conservative approach to an open system, which has allowed Wolves to become more dangerous in the final third.  

It has come at a cost at the other end as the club are on pace to concede their highest amount of goals in the top flight since their return, but few could argue that it’s not an improvement. 

Wolves were a dull team to watch under Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage and Lopetegui. O’Neil has his side playing attractive football that has caught the eye of potential suitors.

What makes it more impressive is that Wolves have been hit by injuries to key players, notably Pedro Neto, throughout the season. 

Bournemouth too have been on form in front of goal, powered by Dominic Solanke’s outstanding campaign. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have prevented the Cherries from finding the net in their last 27 league games. 

There have been issues at the other end of the pitch, where the south coast side have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven. 

It all suggests we’re going to see goals at Molineux, where an average of three goals per game have been scored this term, while 11 of Wolves’ 16 home matches have seen both teams score. 

Betting apps make both teams to score 11/20, which does not offer value. Instead, we’re pairing BTTS with over 2.5 goals, a bet which pays out at 10/11 with bet365

Wolves vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals and BTTS – 10/11 bet365

Solanke to keep on firing 

Solanke has been in sensational form this season and is only two goals off the pace of Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer at the top of the Premier League goal charts. The 26-year-old has notched 18 strikes this term, a career-high in the top flight for the Cherries forward. 

After struggling in his three previous campaigns at the highest level for Bournemouth, Solanke has found his stride under Iraola and gambling sites have odds of 20/1 for the England international to end the campaign with the Golden Boot.  

He has been a model of consistency this season; his longest drought without a goal has been three games. 

Solanke has ambitions of forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, but the competition for places in the final third is tough. Solanke’s recent form will have done his hopes no harm, scoring four in his last six league games. 

Three of those goals have broken the deadlock, including in his last two matches. Solanke is priced at 5/1 with BoyleSports to hit the back of the net first at Molineux, which we’re happy to take.

Wolves vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Dominic Solanke first goal scorer – 5/1 BoyleSports

Look out for Gomes fouls 

Joao Gomes is enjoying a fine season at Molineux and the Brazilian has caught the eye of a several clubs for the standard of his performances in Wolves’ midfield

Gomes has certainly not been afraid to get stuck in with only Conor Gallagher committing more fouls in the top flight this season. He has averaged 1.9 fouls and 3.8 tackles per game, winning possession for the Midlands outfit reguarly. 

The 23-year-old has been force in the middle of the park, and O’Neil’s side would not have enjoyed so much success without him. Keeping his services for next season will be difficult. 

Referee Stuart Attwell has been in the spotlight for his decision making as the VAR official in Everton’s clash with Nottingham Forest. 

He returns to the middle for this contest and has been notable in allowing games to flow, awarding only 20.14 fouls per game on average in his Premier League assignments this term. 

Gomes will test his leniency and we believe that he’ll do enough to hit his average for over two fouls at odds of 8/13 with Sporting Index.

Wolves vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Joao Gomes over 1.5 fouls – 8/13 Sporting Index

How to get free bets on Wolves vs Bournemouth 

New betting sites have free bet offers and other promotions available for new customers to unlock and wager on Premier League games, including Wolves vs Bournemouth. 

TalkSPORT Bet are offering new customers £30 in free bets for signing up. To unlock your bonus, create an account, opt in on its promotion, deposit £10 via debit card or Apple Pay and bet £10 on any sport with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

As soon as your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in free bets paid out in three instalments of £10 to use on the sportsbook. TalkSPORT BET also has a top-rated online casino with UK slots, table games and a live casino

Before you sign up for talkSPORT BET, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 06:31 PM

