Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 39/1 acca and odds

Saturday’s Premier League predictions
- Crystal Palace draw no bet vs Fulham – 13/8 with bet365
- Over 3.5 goals in Man Utd vs Burnley – 11/10 with BetMGM
- Hwang Hee-Chan to score any time vs Luton – 13/8 with bet365
- Brentford to beat Everton – 19/10 with 10Bet
- The fourfold pays over 38/1 with bet365
The trapdoor is ready to drop open for Sheffield United, who will be relegated if they lose at Newcastle United on a busy Saturday of Premier League football.
It’s wall-to-wall top flight action, starting with the 12.30pm kick-off between West Ham and Liverpool and wrapping up at 8pm when Aston Villa host Chelsea.
In between we have a 5.30pm encounter and four 3pm matches, including the Blades’ trip to St James’ Park to face a side that thrashed them 8-0 earlier in the season.
There’s not a great deal of value to be found in the Premier League odds for that fixture with Sheffield United 12/1 to secure the win they need for a stay of execution.
Instead, we’ve looked elsewhere on accumulating betting sites for this week’s Premier League acca, putting together a fourfold that pays over 38/1 with bet365.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction
(3pm)
Three straight Premier League wins have secured Crystal Palace’s top flight status for another year and the Eagles appear to be enjoying life under boss Oliver Glasner.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has found his shooting boots, taking his tally to eight goals since Glasner took over with a brace against Newcastle in midweek, while Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are both fit and firing.
Palace are a dangerous prospect right now and their momentum may carry them to victory at Craven Cottage against a Fulham side that’s been on the beach for a few weeks.
The Cottagers have lost three of the last four games, including the last two at home, where they’d previously been a tough nut to crack. They look vulnerable and Palace appeal as underdogs.
This fixture does have a tendency to finish all square – four of the previous eight meetings have ended in draws – so taking Palace in the draw no bet market on betting apps offers a bit of security.
Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Crystal Palace draw no bet vs Fulham – 13/8 with bet365
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction
(3pm)
A win for Burnley at Old Trafford would see them draw level with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, and it's not out of the question they pull off the upset given how unpredictable Manchester United are at this moment.
United beat Sheffield United 4-2 on Wednesday but trailed twice to the team bottom of the table in that game.
The only consistent with the Red Devils right now is goals, their last five games in all competitions featuring at least four goals.
With a catalogue of defensive injuries, a Burnley side that put four past Sheffield United last week should get chances.
Keeping out the hosts is another matter entirely. Vincent Kompany’s men have looked more solid during their current run of one defeat in seven but haven’t kept a clean sheet in that time and will be coming up against an in-form Bruno Fernandes.
Four of the last five league meetings between these teams at Old Trafford have produced four or more goals and that threshold may be passed once more.
Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals in Man Utd vs Burnley – 11/10 with BetMGM
Wolves vs Luton prediction
(3pm)
Back-to-back 5-1 defeats has left observers questioning whether the fight has gone out of this injury-hit Luton team ahead of the trip to Wolves.
The Hatters are really struggling for bodies, but the capitulation at home to a Brentford side not too many places above them last weekend was a worry.
Wolves are a tempting 21/20 on football betting sites to win this game, but they are another side with little to play for and that’s shown in a seven-game winless run.
Gary O’Neil, who is said to be on the list of candidates to become the next Liverpool manager, was scathing of his team after Wednesday’s loss to Bournemouth and a reaction is expected here.
Hwang Hee-chan had a goal ruled out by VAR in midweek but it was an indicator that the South Korean is rediscovering some sharpness after troubles with injury in the second half of the campaign.
Given Luton’s defensive troubles, Hwang has a good opportunity to end his goal drought at Molineux, which is where six of his 10 league goals have come this season.
Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Hwang Hee-Chan to score any time vs Luton – 13/8 with bet365
Everton vs Brentford prediction
(5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event)
Back-to-back wins for both these sides have diminished the importance of this fixture, which was set up to be a relegation showdown when selected for TV coverage.
Wednesday’s first-ever home success over a Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool team, one that may have cost their neighbours the title, will live long in the memory of Toffees fans but this could be a case of after the lord mayor’s show.
Everton have played two huge home games back-to-back against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, and although they’ve won both, Brentford’s price appeals more on gambling sites.
The Bees hammered Luton last weekend and with their injury crisis starting to ease, they look set to power their way to Premier League safety.
They have the capability to combat Everton’s threat from set pieces withEthan Pinnock back in the team, while Kevin Schade is a nice addition to an attack that scored five goals last week without Ivan Toney.
Brentford have scored eight goals across their last two away games and may bring Everton back down to earth.
Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Brentford to beat Everton – 19/10 with 10Bet
Premier League free bet offers
It’s another hectic Saturday of Premier League football and there’s an opportunity to grab a free bet or two to wager on the action with betting sites.
Last Updated: 25th April 2024, 07:00 PM